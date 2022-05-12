Add The 2022 Colts Schedule To Your Device!

It's been a long time coming, but at 8 p.m. (ET) this evening, the NFL will announce the full schedule for the world to see.

When the Colts will be playing at Lucas Oil Stadium? When are they on the road? When is the bye week?

It's now easier than ever for you to plan your schedule around your favorite team.

Click 📅 Add to Calendar to download the 2022 Colts schedule to your phone or computer.

You can even do it before the schedule comes out and the games will be added once it does.

Once you have synced your calendar, there is nothing else to worry about! The new schedule will automatically update your calendar when it's released.

So stop stressing about manually entering the schedule into your device, and start getting pumped up for the return of Colts football.