Adam Vinatieri Still Loving Football After 20 NFL Seasons

"First and foremost, I just love going out on the field," Vinny says. "It's still as much fun today as it was 20 years ago when I started this endeavor. I really like going out there and just stepping on the field in front of our fans. That type of things never gets old and never goes away.

"In addition to that, it doesn't matter how many championships you have or games you've won, I think at the end of the day you want to continue to win championships and have another opportunity to play in a Super Bowl and hoist that Lombardi. If you are lucky enough to play in a Super Bowl and even more lucky to win that thing it becomes a very addictive feeling in the sense that it's a major thing that drives you when you go into work, and go into the weight room, or go onto the field. The thought of being back on that field and hoisting that trophy, it definitely motivates me and it should motivate me and everybody that has played this game."