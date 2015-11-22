Adam Vinatieri's Game-Winning Field Goal Gives Colts 24-21 Victory In Atlanta

Intro: The Colts (5-5) returned from their bye week and earned their fifth win thanks to a fourth-quarter comeback victory, 24-21, in Atlanta (6-4). Here were live in-game updates from the Colts and Falcons meeting in Week 11.

Nov 22, 2015 at 08:03 AM
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

ATLANTAFirst Quarter Recap

The Falcons won the toss and deferred to the second half.

On the Colts second play from scrimmage, Falcons linebacker Paul Worrilow picked off Matt Hasselbeck.

With an early, golden opportunity, the Falcons couldn't muster any points. The Colts defense saw nice defensive plays from Vontae Davis and Greg Toler. Veteran kicker Matt Bryant had his 46-yard field goal clang off the right upright.

After crossing midfield, the Colts would give the ball away on yet another turnover. Atlanta linebacker O'Brien Schofield stripped Frank Gore.

The Falcons moved quickly, behind a 36-yard run from Devonta Freeman. Yet again, the Colts defense would hold its ground. A diving interception by former Falcons safety Dwight Lowery ended a promising Atlanta drive and kept the score tied at zero.

On the fifth drive, of a scoreless game, we finally saw a punt. The Colts were stuffed on a third-and-one after an initial first down.

Atlanta would get on the board just before the end of the first quarter with Matt Ryan finding fullback Patrick DiMarco wide open in the end zone for a 15-yard score, on a third-and-one.

At the end of the first quarter, the Falcons led the Colts 7-0.Second Quarter Recap

The Colts would go three-and-out to start the second quarter, failing on a third-and-one.

Atlanta finally got Julio Jones after a catch-less first quarter. Two big grabs by Jones put the Falcons deep in Indianapolis territory. On a third-and-goal from the one-yard line, Matt Ryan found fullback Patrick DiMarco in the end zone for his second touchdown of the day. Atlanta led 14-0, with 8:54 left until halftime.

Indianapolis would finally get on track offensively with a 13-play, 80-yard drive that lasted 6:59. After three third-down conversions, Matt Hasselbeck tossed a short pass to Ahmad Bradshaw for the seven-yard touchdown. Atlanta's lead was now 14-7 with 1:55 left in the first half.

A couple of Atlanta first downs would give them some serious promise to a late half drive. However, the Indianapolis defense would ramp up the pressure and force one final punt to end the first half.

At halftime, the Falcons led the Colts 14-7.Third Quarter Recap

Atlanta came out of the halftime break and put together a 10-play touchdown drive, aided by some Colts penalties. Matt Ryan threw his third touchdown of the day, this one a three-yard connection to wide receiver Leonard Hankerson. Atlanta's lead was 21-7 with 9:38 left in the third quarter.

Another nice return from Quan Bray wouldn't lead to any offensive success. The Colts went three-and-out on their first possession of the second half.

A punt from the Falcons appeared to turn into some great field position for Indianapolis after Bray broke another long return. However, a holding penalty on the Colts pushed the offense inside its own 10-yard line to start the unit's next drive.

Down 21-7, the Colts possessions were numbered but they took full advantage of this one. The offense marched 90 yards in 10 plays with Ahmad Bradshaw catching a two-yard touchdown near the end of the third quarter. The touchdown catch for Bradshaw was his ninth in the past two seasons with the Colts (15 total games).

On the final play of the third quarter, Erik Walden's crushing hit popped the ball loose from Tevin Coleman (Indiana University product) and D'Qwell Jackson recovered at the Falcons 21-yard line.

At the end of the third quarter, the Falcons led the Colts 21-14.Fourth Quarter Recap

Despite a terrific chance, the Colts couldn't get out of their own way. Miscommunication between Donte Moncrief and Matt Hasselbeck led to an interception near the goal line.

The Colts defense would give the ball right back to the offense by forcing a three-and-out with 12:46 remaining.

It was time for the Colts to come up with a game-changing play, and they did. Following a key downed punt at the one-yard line by Pat McAfee/Donte Moncrief, the Colts leading tackler took matters into his own hands.

A leaping interception from D'Qwell Jackson was returned six yards to tie the score at 21 with 10:07 remaining.

The momentum for the Colts would continue with the defense getting another stop. The offense would take over at the Atlanta 16-yard line with 8:18 left, and the score tied at 21.

The Colts and Falcons would then trade punts via respective three-and-outs. Indianapolis would have a chance to take the lead with 4:54 left, starting at their own 19-yard line.

Thanks to a 31-yard screen pass to Frank Gore, the Colts were across midfield with a chance to complete the comeback. Winding down the clock, the Colts would eventually trot Adam Vinatieri out for a 43-yard field goal. Vinatieri knocked home the field goal to give the Colts a 24-21 lead with 52 seconds remaining.

There would be no final comeback for the Falcons. The Colts would even their record with a 24-21 victory in Atlanta.

The Colts (5-5) will now return home to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) in Week 12.

Colts Inactives 12-Andrew Luck

15-Phillip Dorsett

29-Mike Adams

51-Sio Moore

71-Denzelle Good

79-Todd Herremans

92-Bjoern Werner

Colts Pre-Game Notes

-This Colts are in a stretch of just one home game in 41 days.Weather Update

-The Colts are playing indoors today at the Georgia Dome. This will be the final time the Colts play in the Georgia Dome, with a new stadium scheduled to open next door in 2017.

Advertising