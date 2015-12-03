Adam Vinatieri Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Month

Intro: In a season that could very well end in another Pro Bowl honor, Adam Vinatieri was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November on Thursday morning.

Dec 03, 2015 at 02:33 AM
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – Some 17 years after his first AFC Special Teams Player of the Month honor, Adam Vinatieri added another on Thursday.

Thanks to an 11-of-11 month of field goals, Vinatieri was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November on Thursday morning.

The perfect month of field goals for Vinatieri included a 43-yard game-winner in Atlanta on Nov. 22. That was the 26th career game-winning field goal for the future Hall of Famer.

Vinatieri has currently knocked home 16 straight field goals, 10 of those coming from at least 40 yards out.

This marks the fourth time in Vinatieri's 20 NFL seasons he has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month (October 1998, September 1999 and November 2004), and his first as a member of the Colts.

In 2015, the Colts have earned four weekly/monthly honors from the NFL: punter Pat McAfee (Week Three, AFC Special Teams Player of the Week), safety Mike Adams (Week Five, AFC Defensive Player of the Week) and cornerback Darius Butler (Week Nine, AFC Defensive Player of the Week).

AFC Special Teams Player of the Month - ADAM VINATIERI

Colts kicker, Adam Vinatieri, was just named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month.

