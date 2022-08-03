ESPN Names Adam Vinatieri The NFL's 'GOAT' Kicker

Vinatieri's unwavering ability to make kicks under unimaginable pressure separates him from others. He converted three of the most iconic kicks in NFL history -- on a snow-covered field during the 2001 playoffs and in Super Bowls XXXVI and XXXVIII. That, combined with his incredible longevity and overall excellence, makes him the greatest of all time. -- Stephen Holder, Colts reporter

It comes down to clutch kicks. Vinatieri is far and away the leader in that department, nailing 39 kicks in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime to either tie or give his team the lead, according to Football Outsiders. When he stepped onto the field in a big moment, it felt automatic, like Mariano Rivera emerging from the Yankees' bullpen in the ninth. -- Tim McManus, Eagles reporter