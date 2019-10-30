Adam Vinatieri Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

INDIANAPOLIS — Two field goals from beyond 50 yards? Check.

Nailing yet another game-winning kick? You betcha.

Earning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for an NFL record 19th time in your career? Oh heck yeah.

That was the word today from the National Football League, which announced that Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri was named the AFC's top special teams performer from Week 8.

Vinatieri last Sunday converted three field goals for nine points against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium, none more impactful than his 51-yard field goal with 22 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to propel the Colts to their 15-13 victory.