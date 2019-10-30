Adam Vinatieri Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

INDIANAPOLIS — Two field goals from beyond 50 yards? Check.
Nailing yet another game-winning kick? You betcha.
Earning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for an NFL record 19th time in your career? Oh heck yeah.
That was the word today from the National Football League, which announced that Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri was named the AFC's top special teams performer from Week 8.
Vinatieri last Sunday converted three field goals for nine points against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium, none more impactful than his 51-yard field goal with 22 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to propel the Colts to their 15-13 victory.
It was Vinatieri's 29th career game-winning kick in the final minute of the fourth quarter or overtime, and his first since Nov. 28, 2018, against the Miami Dolphins.
Vinatieri also drilled a 55-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter of last Sunday's game, which tied for the second-longest made kick of his legendary 24-year NFL career. His other made kick against the Broncos was a 45-yarder midway through the third quarter.
Among Vinatieri's accomplishments Sunday against the Broncos:
» He converted two field goals of 50-plus yards in a game for the fourth time in his career. He also improved his NFL record as the oldest player in league history to convert two 50-plus-yard field goals in the same game.
» Vinatieri improved his NFL record as the oldest player to kick a 50-plus yard game-winning field goal in the final minute of the fourth quarter or in overtime since his 51-yard game-winning kick against San Francisco on Oct. 8, 2017.
» Vinatieri was playing in his 200th game with the Colts; he's just the fourth player in franchise history to reach the 200-game plateau, joining Reggie Wayne (211), Peyton Manning (208) and Johnny Unitas (206).
Vinatieri is the third member of the Colts (5-2) to earn AFC Player of the Week honors this season, joining defensive end Justin Houston (AFC Defensive Player of the Week, Week 5) and quarterback Jacoby Brissett (AFC Offensive Player of the Week, Week 7).
Vinatieri last earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors 364 days ago, off the heels of becoming the NFL's all-time leading scorer — hitting two field goals and three extra-point tries — in the Colts' 2018 Week 8 victory over the Oakland Raiders.
He's now been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week 19 times in his career, improving his own NFL record.