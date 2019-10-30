Adam Vinatieri Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

The National Football League has announced that Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri — who hit three field goals, including a game-winner from 51 yards out last Sunday against the Denver Broncos — has been named the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week.

Oct 30, 2019 at 08:29 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

STPOTW_VINNY_wk8_1920x1080

INDIANAPOLIS — Two field goals from beyond 50 yards? Check.

Nailing yet another game-winning kick? You betcha.

Earning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for an NFL record 19th time in your career? Oh heck yeah.

That was the word today from the National Football League, which announced that Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri was named the AFC's top special teams performer from Week 8.

Vinatieri last Sunday converted three field goals for nine points against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium, none more impactful than his 51-yard field goal with 22 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to propel the Colts to their 15-13 victory.

It was Vinatieri's 29th career game-winning kick in the final minute of the fourth quarter or overtime, and his first since Nov. 28, 2018, against the Miami Dolphins.

Vinatieri also drilled a 55-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter of last Sunday's game, which tied for the second-longest made kick of his legendary 24-year NFL career. His other made kick against the Broncos was a 45-yarder midway through the third quarter.

Among Vinatieri's accomplishments Sunday against the Broncos:

» He converted two field goals of 50-plus yards in a game for the fourth time in his career. He also improved his NFL record as the oldest player in league history to convert two 50-plus-yard field goals in the same game.

» Vinatieri improved his NFL record as the oldest player to kick a 50-plus yard game-winning field goal in the final minute of the fourth quarter or in overtime since his 51-yard game-winning kick against San Francisco on Oct. 8, 2017.

» Vinatieri was playing in his 200th game with the Colts; he's just the fourth player in franchise history to reach the 200-game plateau, joining Reggie Wayne (211), Peyton Manning (208) and Johnny Unitas (206).

Vinatieri is the third member of the Colts (5-2) to earn AFC Player of the Week honors this season, joining defensive end Justin Houston (AFC Defensive Player of the Week, Week 5) and quarterback Jacoby Brissett (AFC Offensive Player of the Week, Week 7).

Vinatieri last earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors 364 days ago, off the heels of becoming the NFL's all-time leading scorer — hitting two field goals and three extra-point tries — in the Colts' 2018 Week 8 victory over the Oakland Raiders.

He's now been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week 19 times in his career, improving his own NFL record.

Related Content

news

Colts Sign S Trevor Denbow To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move on Wednesday.

news

Practice Notebook: Jeff Saturday, Colts Expect Bernhard Raimann To Keep Making Progress As Starting Left Tackle In 2022

Saturday said he plans to keep Raimann, a 2022 third-round pick, as the Colts' starting left tackle this season.

news

Colts Mailbag: End Of Eagles Game, Run Play Schemes And More

The Colts Mailbag returns for Week 12 with plenty of questions on how the Colts can get their run game going again and what happened at the end of their Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Colts Release LB Tyrell Adams From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday.

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 12 Game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 12 Monday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts DT DeForest Buckner Nominated For 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is given annually to "an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition."

news

Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis, Reggie Wayne Named Semifinalists For Pro Football Hall of Fame Class Of 2023

Defensive end Dwight Freeney is a semifinalist in his first year of eligibility, while wide receiver Reggie Wayne and defensive end Robert Mathis are semifinalists for the fourth and second year in a row, respectively.

news

Colts Sign DE Khalid Kareem Off Cincinnati Bengals Practice Squad, Waive S Trevor Denbow

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.

news

'That's Just The NFL:' Despite Another Strong Performance, Colts' Defense Laments Late-Game Execution In Eagles Loss

The Indianapolis Colts' defense contained the Philadelphia Eagles — one of the best offenses in the league — throughout Sunday's Week 11 contest. But Indy's defensive leaders are disappointed in their execution late in the game, as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts & Co. were able to steal a come-from-behind victory.

news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Eagles, Week 11

The Colts lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-16, in Week 11 to fall to 4-6-1 on the 2022 season. Here are five things we learned on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium:

news

Colts Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. Honors University Of Virginia Shooting Victims With Cleats, Prayers And Action To Combat Gun Violence

McLeod is a University of Virginia alum.

news

Colts Left Frustrated By Mistakes, Lack Of Execution In Narrow Loss To Philadelphia Eagles

The Colts led their Week 11 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles for over 50 minutes of regulation, but a handful of miscues and missed opportunities on offense, defense and special teams allowed the NFC No. 1 seed to hang around long enough to win on Sunday.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising