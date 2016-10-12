Adam Vinatieri Adding To Hall Of Fame Resume

Intro: In his 21st NFL season, Adam Vinatieri is once again challenging elusive league records while adding to a Hall of Fame-resume. How close is Vinatieri to re-writing the NFL record book again?

Oct 12, 2016 at 01:02 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

VinnyCelebration.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – Since Week Three of the 2015 season, the NFL has seen 182 missed field goal attempts.

More than 40 kickers have played in NFL games during that span, and they've combined to misfire on 182 attempts.

Adam Vinatieri has played in 19 games over that time period.

Vinatieri hasn't missed one time.

38-for-38.

At the age of 43, Vinatieri is just five more makes away from breaking the NFL record for most consecutive field goals made.

And it's not like Vinatieri's run over the past year has included a bunch of chip shots.

Of the 38 straight makes for Vinatieri, 22 have been from at least 40 yards.

"He's the most competitive human to ever walk this earth," holder Pat McAfee says of the man he lauds for influencing his own NFL career. "And I understand that sounds like an oversell. We are in a world of oversells. Everything is breaking news. Everything is incredible. Everything is the best of all time. But with Adam Vinatieri, you are talking about literally the greatest of all time.

"I believe he's the most competitive person in the history of the world. Every single thing with him is a competition to him. And he handles it with class. He's not the obnoxious competitive person. But every single kick to him is a chance to make his team better, but also to improve himself. Every single kick he wants to prove that he's the best kicker ever."

Here's a closer look at just how historic Vinatieri's current run has been:

  • Vinatieri has made 38 straight field goals, The next longest active streak is Ravens kicker Justin Tucker at 18 straight makes.
  • Currently, Vinatieri's streak of 38 in a row is the third longest in NFL history. Gary Anderson at 40 and Mike Vanderjagt at 42 are the only kickers standing in Vinatieri's way from the top of the NFL record book.
  • Since 2014, Vinatieri has made 68-of-71 field goals (95.8%). The Giants' Josh Brown is second at a 92.6 percent clip.
  • From 1999 to 2007, Vinatieri made four field goals of at least 50 yards. He has made five field goals of at least 50 yards just this year.
  • Vinatieri has made nine straight field goals from at least 50 yards, a franchise record.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'We're right on the cusp of something really special:' Colts clean out lockers disappointed in end of 2023, but excited for 2024 season

The prevailing vibes in the Colts' locker room on Monday were disappointment sandwiched around hope and excitement. 
news

Colts 2024 schedule: Regular season opponents set as 2023 season ends

The Colts, by virtue of finishing third in the AFC South, will play crossover games at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers and on the road against the Denver Broncos and New York Giants. 
news

2024 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2024 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!
news

Colts players left stunned, disappointed by abrupt end to AFC playoff hopes, 2023 regular season

The Colts were still collectively processing Saturday night's 23-19 loss to the Houston Texans, which knocked them out of the AFC playoff picture and ended their season. 
news

Why Colts' showdown with Texans could be preview of AFC South's hyper-competitive future

All four teams in the AFC South have young, promising quarterbacks and head coaches who've shown to be the right fit for their respective franchise. 
news

The Colts saw Shane Steichen as the 'best fit for us' in February. The reasons he was hired have turned into reasons the Colts are one win away from the AFC Playoffs.

Colts players across the team – not just on offense – have bought into and been empowered by their head coach's authentic, honest mentality. And it has the Colts on the brink of reaching the playoffs for the first time in three years. 
news

Inside Colts' locker room, message and mentality stay the same ahead of win-and-in Week 18 game vs. Houston Texans

The winner of Saturday night's Colts-Texans game will at least make the playoffs, and would win the AFC South if the Jacksonville Jaguars lose to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. 
news

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman to call Colts-Texans Week 18 game on ESPN

ESPN's top NFL crew will call the TV broadcast of Saturday night's win-and-in game at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 18 game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts released their Week 18 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts' Week 18 home game vs. Houston Texans will kick off at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, January 6

The NFL made the announcement late Sunday night. 
news

Colts LB Zaire Franklin breaks own franchise record for tackles in Week 17 win over Raiders

Franklin's 10 tackles against Las Vegas gave him 170 for the season, breaking the franchise record he set in 2022. 
news

After Week 17 win over Raiders, Colts' focus turns to win-and-in Week 18 AFC playoff stakes vs. Texans

The Colts topped the Las Vegas Raiders, 23-20, on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, meaning they will make the playoffs as at least a wild card team if they beat the Houston Texans next weekend in downtown Indianapolis. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising