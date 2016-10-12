Adam Vinatieri Adding To Hall Of Fame Resume

"He's the most competitive human to ever walk this earth," holder Pat McAfee says of the man he lauds for influencing his own NFL career. "And I understand that sounds like an oversell. We are in a world of oversells. Everything is breaking news. Everything is incredible. Everything is the best of all time. But with Adam Vinatieri, you are talking about literally the greatest of all time.

"I believe he's the most competitive person in the history of the world. Every single thing with him is a competition to him. And he handles it with class. He's not the obnoxious competitive person. But every single kick to him is a chance to make his team better, but also to improve himself. Every single kick he wants to prove that he's the best kicker ever."