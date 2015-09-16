A Quick Look: New York Jets @ Indianapolis Colts

Intro: The Colts (0-1) home slate will begin on Monday when the New York Jets (1-0) come to Lucas Oil Stadium for Monday Night Football. Here’s a “Quick Look” at the Colts and Jets meeting for an 8:30 p.m. kickoff EST on Monday.

Sep 16, 2015 at 01:27 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

jackson-dqwell-01.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – After one week of the 2015 NFL season, the AFC East is the lone unblemished division in all of football.

The Colts (0-1) face the entire AFC East this season and their second encounter against that division comes on Monday Night Football in a matchup with the New York Jets (1-0).

Led by new head coach Todd Bowles (former Cardinals defensive coordinator), the Colts are familiar with some of the individual personnel on the Jets roster.

Monday night will mark the eighth time veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has started against the Colts.

This is the fourth straight season Fitzpatrick has started against the Colts, all with different teams (2012-Bills, 2013-Titans, 2014-Texans, 2015-Jets).

In the Jets 31-10 Week One victory over the Browns, Fitzpatrick relied on a balanced ground attack and benefited from an opportune defense.

The Jets ran the ball 36 times in Week One (second most of any team) for 154 yards.

Backs Chris Ivroy (20 carries for 91 yards) and Bilal Powell (12 carries for 62 yards) each finished with more than 4.5 yards per carry.

New Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall led the pass catchers with six receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown.

The defense stole the headlines though in the Jets season-opening victory.

Bowles' defensive unit forced five turnovers (had 13 all of last season), and set up the Jets offense with three touchdown drives of less than 30 yards.

In 2014, the Jets had 20 points off turnovers all season long. Last week against the Browns, the Jets had 21 points off turnovers.

Along with a stout defensive front, the Jets have a new-look secondary in 2015, led by All-Pro Darrelle Revis.

The health of fellow cornerback Antonio Cromartie will be something to watch this week. Cromartie has a knee sprain and his status for Monday is in jeopardy.

*2015 Record: *1-0, tied for 1st in the AFC East

Head Coach: Todd Bowles first season as Jets head coach, (1st season overall). 1-0 overall.

*2014 NFL Rankings: *Offense – Overall, 17th (333.0); Rushing, 4th (154.0); Passing, 26th (179.0). Defense – Overall, 13th (321.0); Rushing, 19th (104.0); Passing, 17th (217.0).

2015 Leading Passer: Ryan Fitzpatrick (15-of-24 comp., 179 yards, 62.5 pct., 2 TDs, 1 INT).

*2015 Leading Rusher: *Chris Ivory (20 carries, 91 yards, 2 TDs).

2015 Leading Receiver: *Brandon Marshall (6 receptions for 62 yards and one touchdowns).2015 Leading Sacker:*  David Harris, Trevor Riley, Muhammad Wilkerson (1.0 sack)

2015 Turnover Breakdown:  Plus 4 (leads the NFL).

2015 NFL Draft Results: Defensive line was definitely not a draft need for the Jets but the board is often too good to pass up. With USC defensive end Leonard Williams still available at slot No. 6, the Jets took yet another talented man in the trenches. In the second round, the Jets found a target who is known for stretching the field in Ohio State wide receiver Devin Smith.

*2014 Review: *After six seasons at the helm of the Jets, Rex Ryan's tenure ended in New York. A 4-12 season was the final result, but the job security for Ryan unraveled in a stretch where the Jets lost 11 of 12 games. The 4-12 campaign was a setback from the .500 season the Jets had the season prior. In the offseason, the Jets brought in former Cardinals defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to lead their team.

Last time in Playoffs:  2010 season. Lost in the AFC Championship Round, 24-19, to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

*Last time in Super Bowl: *1968 season. Won Super Bowl III, 16-7, over the Baltimore Colts.

*Super Bowl Championships: *One. 1968 season. Won Super Bowl III, 16-7, over the Baltimore Colts.

2015 Pro Bowl Selections: C-Nick Mangold, DT-Sheldon Richardson.

