A Quick Look: Indianapolis Colts @ Miami Dolphins

Intro: The Colts (6-8) final road game of 2015 will come on Sunday afternoon when they travel to Miami (5-9) for a 1:00 p.m. EST kickoff. The Colts have won four of their last five games against the Dolphins.

Dec 22, 2015 at 02:52 AM
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts (6-8) final road game of 2015 will come against a team that will inevitably face offseason change.

Miami will miss the playoffs for a seventh straight year as they sit at 5-9 with two weeks left in the regular season.

Last week in San Diego, the Dolphins were down 23-0 at halftime with just two plays in Chargers territory during the scoreless first half.

In the offseason, the Dolphins were thought to be a definite playoff contender.

Head coach Joe Philbin was fired after Week Four (1-3 start).

Interim head coach Dan Campbell took over and began with dominant victories over the Titans and Texans (by a combined score of 82-36 margin).

The honeymoon for Campbell didn't last though. Back-to-back losses to the Patriots (36-7) and Bills (33-17) began a 2-6 stretch for the Dolphins.

Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Chargers brought even more questions to Miami.

Running back Lamar Miller has seen his snaps decrease in the second half of the season. The Dolphins are 5-0 when Miller carries the ball at least 13 times. They are 0-9 when he doesn't.

The Dolphins defense was thought to be one of more improved units in 2015, with Ndamukong Suh coming over in free agency.

Yet, Miami ranks near the bottom of the NFL in several defensive categories.

Miami will finish under .500 for the first time since 2012.

*2015 Record: *5-9, 4th in the AFC East.                      

*Head Coach: *Dan Campbell, interim head coach (4-5 overall regular season).

*2015 NFL Rankings: *Offense – Overall, 29th (322.0); Rushing, 21st (94.1); Passing, 24th (227.9). Defense – Overall, 30th (396.8); Rushing, 29th (132.1); Passing, 27th (264.7).

2015 Leading Passer: Ryan Tannehill (312-of-510 comp., 3,529 yards, 61.2. pct., 22 TDs, 11 INTs, 87.3 rating).

*2015 Leading Rusher: *Lamar Miller (160 carries, 781 yards, 7 TDs).

2015 Leading Receiver: *Jarvis Landry (97 receptions, 974 yards, 4 TDs).2015 Leading Sacker:*  Olivier Vernon, Cameron Wake (7.0).

2015 Turnover Breakdown:  Minus 3 (23rd in the NFL).

2015 NFL Draft Results: The Dolphins only had two selections in the first 113 picks of the 2015 draft. At No. 14 overall, Miami chose Louisville wide receiver DeVante Parker. Battling offseason injuries, Parker has just 17 catches for 295 yards on the season. In the second round, Miami traded back to take Oklahoma defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who has started twice in 12 games this year.

2014 Review:Last year, Miami headed into the final quarter of the season at 7-5 and in the middle of a crowded AFC playoff picture. The Dolphins lost three of their last four though and missed out on the playoffs for their sixth straight season. The 2014 season was the first for new general manager Dennis Hickey and the third under head coach Joe Philbin.

Last time in Playoffs:  2008 season. Lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 27-9, in the Wild Card Round of the Playoffs. *Last time in Super Bowl: *1973 season. Won Super Bowl VIII, 24-7, over the Minnesota Vikings.

*Super Bowl Championships: *Two. Super Bowl VII (1972) and Super Bowl VIII (1973).

2015 Pro Bowl Selections: CB-Brent Grimes, OG-Mike Pouncey, DE-Cameron Wake.

