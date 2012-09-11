A QUICK LOOK

Indianapolis will play the second of four NFC North opponents this season when the Minnesota Vikings head to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. The 1:00 p.m. kickoff will mark the home opener for the Colts and the first time two teams have met since 2008. The Colts have a three-game winning streak over the Vikings.

Sep 11, 2012 at 05:15 AM
doublehelmets-a.jpg

[

2012-carey-250x250.jpg

]()

INDIANAPOLIS – One of week one's most exciting games happened to involve the Colts' next two opponents, Jacksonville and Minnesota.

The Vikings won a thriller at home, 26-23 in overtime, over the Jaguars.

Rookie kicker Blair Walsh made a 38-yard field goal on the first possession of overtime, and then the Minnesota defense held downs to end the game five minutes into the extra session.

That field goal by Walsh was the game-winner, but the fireworks over the final minute of the fourth quarter proved to be the difference.

With the Vikings leading, 20-15, and 27 seconds remaining, Jaguars quarterback Blaine Gabbert found wide receiver Cecil Shorts for a 33-yard touchdown.  The Jaguars converted the two-point conversion to go ahead by three points, 23-20.

The Vikings returned the ensuing kickoff to their own 31-yard line and had just 14 seconds to get into field goal range.

Completions of 26 from Christian Ponder to wide receiver Devin Aromashodu and six yards from Ponder to tight end Kyle Rudolph set up the opportunity for Walsh to attempt a 55-yard field goal to send the game into overtime.

The rookie drilled the kick to extend the game.  He put Minnesota ahead by the eventual final margin after a 55-yard march on eight plays that reached the Jacksonville 20.  The Minnesota defense was able to hold on downs, thus giving the Vikings the overtime victory under the new extra period rules.

Helping to set up the Walsh game-winner was running back Adrian Peterson returning from the reconstructive knee surgery he had nine months ago.

Peterson carried the ball 17 times for 84 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Jaguars.  In 2008 against the Colts, Peterson rushed for 160 yards.

Ponder, a second-year pro, was 20-of-27 through the air for 270 yards.

For the second straight week, the Colts will have their hands full on special teams.  Last week, Indianapolis faced one of the most dangerous returners in NFL history in Devin Hester.

Vikings wide receiver Percy Harvin had six catches for 84 yards last Sunday, but he also had a trio of kickoff returns for 88 yards.  The explosive fourth-year performer from Florida has game-changing ability, and the Colts' return teams will be challenged again.

The Jaguars did a successful job of neutralizing Pro Bowl defensive end Jared Allen, holding him to zero sacks.  Allen had 22 sacks in 2011, setting a franchise seasonal record.  He had an 11-game sack streak during the 2010-11 seasons that broke the previous franchise mark of Jim Marshall (1969).  Allen has 105 career sacks, and he had takedowns in 13 games in 2011, snapping the franchise seasonal-best of Alan Page (1976).

Minnesota will be visiting Indianapolis for just the third time in league play, the first time since the 2004 season.  Minnesota did visit Lucas Oil Stadium in 2009 during preseason, its only visit to the club's new facility.

When the Vikings arrive, the coaching staff will bear some familiar faces.  Head Coach Leslie Frazier served with Indianapolis from 2005-06 as a special assistant to the defense.  Defensive Coordinator Alan Williams was the club's secondary coach from 2002-07.  Assistant Defensive Line Coach Diron Reynolds was a defensive assistant with the club from 2002-06.  All three served under Head Coach Tony Dungy, and all were a part of the team's staff that won Super Bowl XLI.  Additionally, Offensive Coordinator Bill Musgrave was with the club in 1998 prior to the start of the season, helping back up Peyton Manning.  Vikings players who also were with the Colts include Aromashodu and guard Charlie Johnson.

*2012 Record: *1-0, Tied for first in NFC North.

*Head Coach: *Leslie Frazier, 3rd season as Vikings and NFL head coach (7-16 overall regular season).

*2012 NFL Rankings: *Offense – Overall, 10th (389.0); Rushing, 10th (123.0); Passing, T13th (266.0.) Defense – Overall, 17th (355.0); Rushing, 18th (113.0); Passing, 16th (242.0).

2012 Leading PasserChristian Ponder (20-27 comp., 270 yards, 74.1 pct., 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 105.5 rating).

*2012 Leading Rusher: *Adrian Peterson (17 carries, 84 yards, 2 TDs).

*2012 Leading Receiver: *Percy Harvin (6 receptions, 84 yards, 0 TD).

2012 Leading Sacker:  Chris Cook and Erin Henderson (1.0).

2012 Turnover Breakdown:  Even (T13th).

2012 NFL Draft Results:  After quarterbacks Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III went 1-2 in April's Draft, the Vikings traded down and got their left tackle in Matt Kalil.  The USC product has NFL bloodlines and blocked a kick in Week One while protecting Christian Ponder's blindside. Safety Harrison Smith was drafted with the 29th pick in the first round and had seven tackles against the Jaguars.  Cornerback Josh Robinson was the Vikings' next pick near the top of the third round and had four tackles in Week One.  Kicker Blair Walsh showed why the Vikings drafted him with the poise and power to convert a game-tying and eventual game-winning field goal.  He hit from the 20-, 30-, 40- and 50-yard ranges against Jacksonville.

*2011 Review: *Four one-possession losses to being the 2011 season started a tough year in Minnesota.  The Vikings finished 3-13 last year and turned to rookie quarterback Christian Ponder in Week Six of the season.  Minnesota did lead the league in sacks with 50 and Pro Bowl defensive end Jared Allen set a franchise seasonal record with 22.

Last time in Playoffs:  2010.  Lost in the 2010 NFC Championship game to the New Orleans Saints, 31-28 in overtime.

*Last time in Super Bowl: *1976.  Lost to the Oakland Raiders, 32-14, in Super Bowl XI.

*Super Bowl Championships: *None.

2011 Pro Bowl Selections: Jared Allen DE, Chad Greenway MLB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How Colts' Zaire Franklin Developed Into 'Probably A Top 5 Linebacker In The League Right Now'

Franklin, a 2018 seventh-round pick, entered Week 6 tied for the NFL lead with 54 tackles.

news

Colts K Chase McLaughlin Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week For Week 5

McLaughlin made all four of his field goal attempts, including two from over 50 yards, in the Colts' 12-9 win over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High last Thursday night.

news

As Colts Seek Solutions On Offense, Defense Comes Through With Clutch Late-Game Plays

Four critical plays by the Colts' defense are massive reasons why this team sits at 2-2-1 through five games.

news

2022 Seventh-Round Pick Rodney Thomas II Continues To Shine For Colts, No Matter Who Gets In His Way

Thomas recorded his first career interception, broke up another pass and could've had another pick if not for a freak collision with a game official.

news

Alec Pierce's Rookie Climb Continues In Win Over Broncos

Alec Pierce has clearly earned the trust of veteran quarterback Matt Ryan now about a quarter of the way through his rookie season, a fact no more evident than Pierce's eight-catch, 81-yard performance in Thursday night's win over the Denver Broncos.

news

Stephon Gilmore Aces Russell Wilson's Test With Critical Interception, Pass Break-Up In Colts' Win Over Broncos

Gilmore's interception late in the fourth quarter sparked the Colts' game-tying scoring drive, and his pass break-up in overtime sealed his team's win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

news

'Perfect Night' For Chase McLaughlin, Kicking Unit, Boosts Colts To Second Win

The Indianapolis Colts needed every bit of Chase McLaughlin's four field goals to go on the road and defeat the Denver Broncos, 12-9, in overtime on Thursday night.

news

'Colts Declassified' Spotlights Untold Stories From 2012's Chuckstrong Game With Chuck Pagano, Bruce Arians, Reggie Wayne And Andrew Luck

The latest edition of "Colts Declassified" looks back on the Colts' emotional win over the Green Bay Packers in 2012 shortly after head coach Chuck Pagano was diagnosed with leukemia. Hear from Pagano, Bruce Arians, Reggie Wayne and Andrew Luck in the feature, which you can watch below.

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 5 Game vs. Denver Broncos

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 5 Thursday Night game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Check it out below:

news

Colts Rule Out LB Shaquille Leonard, DL Tyquan Lewis For Week 5 Game vs. Denver Broncos

Leonard and Lewis are both in the concussion protocol.

news

Jonathan Taylor's Ankle 'Feeling Good,' But Immediate Week 5 Status Unknown

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans, putting his status into question heading into a short week and Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos.

news

Colts Play Waiting Game Facing Short Week After Shaquille Leonard Enters Concussion Protocol

The Indianapolis Colts enter a short week without knowing the immediate status of star linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who suffered a concussion Sunday in his 2022 season debut against the Tennessee Titans.

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising