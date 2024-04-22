 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Jim Irsay brings back "Million Dollar Schedule Challenge" for 2024 season

Indianapolis Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay today announced the return of his Million Dollar Schedule Challenge, where one contestant can win $1 million by correctly predicting the Colts’ entire 18-week schedule for the 2024 regular season.

Apr 22, 2024 at 09:59 AM
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

"The NFL schedule release is always a thrilling moment for football fans everywhere, but hopefully this time it will be extra special for one lucky Colts fan to the tune of $1 million," Irsay said. "Colts Nation has the best fans in the world, so I truly hope I'll have the chance to open up the checkbook and help our winner start off the season in style!"

The contest begins today – April 22 at 10 a.m. ET – and runs through April 30, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Only one entry per contestant is allowed. No purchase is necessary to enter or claim the prize. Fans may enter at Colts.com/Win.

Once fans open the challenge on a desktop or mobile device, they will be able to click and place Colts 2024 opponent tiles in order to build their schedule prediction. If a contestant is able to correctly predict each week's opponent, as well as the bye week, Irsay will award the winner $1 million.

If multiple contestants correctly predict the schedule, the finalists will be contacted, and a random drawing will determine the winner.

If no contestant predicts the entire schedule correctly then the contestant with the most accurate prediction will win a VIP Home Opener prize, including all-expenses paid travel, hotel, tickets, sideline passes, sideline merchandise and concession credit. If multiple contestants should qualify, a random draw will determine the winner.

The contest winner will be notified following the official release of the NFL schedule in May. For more info, including contest terms and rules, visit Colts.com/Win.

