Jim Irsay brings back "Million Dollar Schedule Challenge" for 2024 season

Indianapolis Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay today announced the return of his Million Dollar Schedule Challenge, where one contestant can win $1 million by correctly predicting the Colts' entire 18-week schedule for the 2024 regular season.

"The NFL schedule release is always a thrilling moment for football fans everywhere, but hopefully this time it will be extra special for one lucky Colts fan to the tune of $1 million," Irsay said. "Colts Nation has the best fans in the world, so I truly hope I'll have the chance to open up the checkbook and help our winner start off the season in style!"

The contest begins today – April 22 at 10 a.m. ET – and runs through April 30, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Only one entry per contestant is allowed. No purchase is necessary to enter or claim the prize. Fans may enter at Colts.com/Win.

Once fans open the challenge on a desktop or mobile device, they will be able to click and place Colts 2024 opponent tiles in order to build their schedule prediction. If a contestant is able to correctly predict each week's opponent, as well as the bye week, Irsay will award the winner $1 million.

If multiple contestants correctly predict the schedule, the finalists will be contacted, and a random drawing will determine the winner.

If no contestant predicts the entire schedule correctly then the contestant with the most accurate prediction will win a VIP Home Opener prize, including all-expenses paid travel, hotel, tickets, sideline passes, sideline merchandise and concession credit. If multiple contestants should qualify, a random draw will determine the winner.