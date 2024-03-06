Colts 2024 NFL free agency primer: Impending free agents, important dates, what's being said ahead of next week

I heard about the salary cap going way up. What does that mean for free agency?

The NFL on Feb. 23 announced a $255.4 million salary cap for the 2024 season, and the $30 million increase from 2023 was greater than plenty around the league expected. But a few days later, at the Indiana Convention Center, you almost universally heard general managers say the cap increase wouldn't impact how they were going to spend in free agency.

"Yes we did see an increase, and then I think it will be a slower increase going forward," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. "I don't think we're gonna see a $30 million jump every year. So you've gotta plan appropriate for that. It definitely gives you more room to work with. We're in good shape but I think it gave everybody a little bit more of a parachute. So I think it goes both ways. We have the big jump this year, then it kind of levels out going forward over the next four or five years."

Here's what a few other AFC general managers said about the cap going up:

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry: "I wouldn't say that it has a fundamental impact in terms of terms of our planning."

Tennessee Titans GM Ran Carthon, on his team's abundance of cap space: "I know that's what everyone is talking about, and how much we have, but we have to spend wisely. We don't want to just load up and just go spend money. Again, we're trying to build a long-term, consistent thing, and you can't do that spending all $90 million out front. We've got to be patient. We got to position ourselves that there going to be guys that come free in June and July, like when we got D-Hop (DeAndre Hopkins), that we have to have the space for and be able to afford it. Plus, we have to have money for operating costs moving forward throughout the fall, which I think for most of the season, we're in the top five in having space available. So, we plan to be active. But we're going to be patient and let everything come to us."

Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio: "It doesn't necessarily change how we're going to approach this off-season. We were already in a decent position, and I would just say it probably potentially could be more of a one-time thing. Depending on what the number is, maybe it gives you a little flexibility. Could be add a singular player, could be add multiple players at a certain tier level, whether or not to use the money this year or push it to next year and roll it to the next year. I would say the result of what happened the other day doesn't necessarily change our thought process about how we were going to approach free agency."