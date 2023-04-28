Draft

Presented by

2023 NFL Draft: Best available players for Colts in second, third round

With the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, here's who could be available when the Colts go on the clock in the second and third rounds on Friday night. 

Apr 27, 2023 at 11:51 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

_Generic Article Template

The Colts got their young quarterback on Thursday night. Who else could join Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis during the second and third rounds Friday night?

The Colts own picks No. 35 (second round) and 79 (third round). To put this list together, we pulled prospect rankings from four sources: The Athletic's Dane Brugler, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, ESPN's big board and Pro Football Focus' big board. Any player who was in the top 80 in any of those rankings is listed here.

This list includes two quarterbacks – Will Levis and Hendon Hooker – who probably aren't options for the Colts. But consider it a rough list of guys who could be on the board when the Colts pick at 35 and then 79.

Note: Brugler ranked 100 prospects, Jeremiah ranked 150 and ESPN/PFF ranked every prospect. So we'll start with players who were ranked by all four:

  • Kentucky QB Will Levis (average ranking: 11)
  • Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer (19.5)
  • Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. (20.8)
  • Alabama S Brian Branch (23)
  • Georgia TE Darnell Washington (35)
  • Florida iOL O'Cyrus Torrence (37.5)
  • TCU iOL Steve Avila (37.5)
  • Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave (38.5)
  • Georgia Tech DE Keion White (42.5)
  • LSU DE B.J. Ojulari (45)
  • Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt (45.5)
  • Michigan CB D.J. Turner (46)
  • Wisconsin iOL Joe Tippmann (46.3)
  • North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch (46.8)
  • Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker (47)
  • Minnesota iOL John Michael Schmitz (47.3)
  • Georgia CB Kelee Ringo (49.3)
  • Arkansas LB Drew Sanders (49.3)
  • Ohio State OT Dawand Jones (49.3)
  • Wisconsin DL Keeanu Benton (49.8)
  • Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson (51.8)
  • Iowa TE Sam LaPorta (52)
  • Clemson LB Trenton Simpson (53.5)
  • North Carolina WR Josh Downs (53.8)
  • Northwestern DL Adetomiwa Adebawore (56.5)
  • Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman (58)
  • UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet (59)
  • Syracuse OT Matthew Bergeron (59.3)
  • Kansas State CB Julius Brents (60.5)
  • South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft (64.5)
  • South Carolina CB Cam Smith (64.8)
  • Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo (66.3)
  • Auburn DE Derick Hall (68)
  • Washington State LB Daiyan Henley (68.5)
  • Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims (70.3)
  • Utah CB Clark Phillips III (70.8)
  • USC DE Tuli Tuipulotu (72.8)
  • Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey (74.3)
  • Florida DT Gervon Dexter Sr. (77.3)
  • South Carolina CB Darius Rush (79)
  • Texas A&M RB Devon Achane (79.3)
  • Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson (80.5)
  • Tulane RB Tyjae Spears (82)
  • South Carolina DT Zacch Pickens (82)
  • Wisconsin DE Nick Herbig (82.3)
  • Illinois CB Jartavius Martin (83)
  • Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott (83.3)
  • Michigan State WR Jayden Reed (84)
  • Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker (84.3)
  • Penn State S Ji'Ayir Brown (88.5)
  • Alabama OT Tyler Steen (90)
  • North Carolina State iOL Chandler Zavala (90.3)
  • Penn State TE Brenton Strange (92.3)
  • Baylor DT Siaka Ika (94.3)
  • Ohio State DE Zach Harrison (96)
  • Louisville DE Yaya Diaby (98.5)
  • Purdue CB Cory Trice Jr. (100.8)
  • Sacramento State LB Marte Mapu (108.8)

Long list, right? Now for players who were ranked by three of the four:

  • Illinois S Sydney Brown (69.3)
  • Iowa CB Riley Moss (78.3)
  • Houston WR Nathaniel Dell (80.3)
  • Tennessee DE Byron Young (86)
  • Ohio State iOL Luke Wypler (89.3)
  • SMU WR Rashee Rice (91)
  • TCU RB Kendre Miller (93)
  • BYU OT Blake Freeland (93.3)
  • Clemson DE K.J. Henry (126.3)
  • Wake Forest DT Kobie Turner (172)

And players who were ranked by two of the four:

  • Stanford WR Michael Wilson (73.5)
  • TCU CB Tre Tomlinson (75)

Related Content

news

How Chris Ballard, Shane Steichen and Colts became sold on Anthony Richardson with No. 4 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Richardson's athletic ability, poise, mentality and upside helped bring the Colts to a consensus: This is our guy.

news

Anthony Richardson Ready to Show Colts Why 'I Can Do Things Other QBs Can't Do'

The Indianapolis Colts got their guy Thursday night, selecting an uber-athletic quarterback in Florida's Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. What did Richardson have to say to the Indianapolis-area media in his first conference call as a member of the Colts?

news

Florida head coach Billy Napier: 'There's not been many players like Anthony Richardson in the history of this game'

Richardson started for Napier's Gators in 2022.

news

Anthony Richardson is the most athletic quarterback prospect to ever test at the NFL Combine. Here's why that matters.

Richardson blew the roof off the NFL Combine in Indianapolis two months ago with his measurements and athletic testing numbers.

news

Colts select Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with No. 4 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The 20-year-old Richardson flashed remarkable upside during his college career at Florida.

news

Experts' analysis: Anthony Richardson's NFL Draft profile

Here's what various NFL Draft analysts had to say about new Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson prior to this year's draft.

news

By the numbers: Anthony Richardson

Get to know new Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson through his collegiate statistics – and some context for them.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Draft Tracker

Check out a list of all the Colts' draft picks, which will be updated throughout the 2023 NFL Draft, below.

news

Experts' Choice: Who will Colts pick in first, second, third rounds of 2023 NFL Draft?

See who various NFL Draft prognosticators predict the Colts will take on Days 1 and 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

2023 NFL Draft Guide: How to watch and listen, PLUS Colts Draft parties, contests and prizes!

Everything Colts fans need to know about the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Colts Mailbag: NFL Draft preview, positions of need, Nick Cross

The Colts Mailbag is back! Ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, we took questions on, well, mostly the 2023 NFL Draft.

Select-A-Seat | May 6 | Lucas Oil Stadium

Select-A-Seat | May 6 | Lucas Oil Stadium

Find your dream seats at our Select-A-Seat event taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium on May 6! Explore exclusive inventory, receive complimentary beverages and discounted concessions, and more.

RSVP NOW!
Advertising