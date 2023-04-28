2023 NFL Draft: Best available players for Colts in second, third round

The Colts got their young quarterback on Thursday night. Who else could join Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis during the second and third rounds Friday night?

The Colts own picks No. 35 (second round) and 79 (third round). To put this list together, we pulled prospect rankings from four sources: The Athletic's Dane Brugler, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, ESPN's big board and Pro Football Focus' big board. Any player who was in the top 80 in any of those rankings is listed here.

This list includes two quarterbacks – Will Levis and Hendon Hooker – who probably aren't options for the Colts. But consider it a rough list of guys who could be on the board when the Colts pick at 35 and then 79.

Note: Brugler ranked 100 prospects, Jeremiah ranked 150 and ESPN/PFF ranked every prospect. So we'll start with players who were ranked by all four:

Kentucky QB Will Levis (average ranking: 11)

Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer (19.5)

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. (20.8)

Alabama S Brian Branch (23)

Georgia TE Darnell Washington (35)

Florida iOL O'Cyrus Torrence (37.5)

TCU iOL Steve Avila (37.5)

Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave (38.5)

Georgia Tech DE Keion White (42.5)

LSU DE B.J. Ojulari (45)

Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt (45.5)

Michigan CB D.J. Turner (46)

Wisconsin iOL Joe Tippmann (46.3)

North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch (46.8)

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker (47)

Minnesota iOL John Michael Schmitz (47.3)

Georgia CB Kelee Ringo (49.3)

Arkansas LB Drew Sanders (49.3)

Ohio State OT Dawand Jones (49.3)

Wisconsin DL Keeanu Benton (49.8)

Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson (51.8)

Iowa TE Sam LaPorta (52)

Clemson LB Trenton Simpson (53.5)

North Carolina WR Josh Downs (53.8)

Northwestern DL Adetomiwa Adebawore (56.5)

Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman (58)

UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet (59)

Syracuse OT Matthew Bergeron (59.3)

Kansas State CB Julius Brents (60.5)

South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft (64.5)

South Carolina CB Cam Smith (64.8)

Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo (66.3)

Auburn DE Derick Hall (68)

Washington State LB Daiyan Henley (68.5)

Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims (70.3)

Utah CB Clark Phillips III (70.8)

USC DE Tuli Tuipulotu (72.8)

Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey (74.3)

Florida DT Gervon Dexter Sr. (77.3)

South Carolina CB Darius Rush (79)

Texas A&M RB Devon Achane (79.3)

Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson (80.5)

Tulane RB Tyjae Spears (82)

South Carolina DT Zacch Pickens (82)

Wisconsin DE Nick Herbig (82.3)

Illinois CB Jartavius Martin (83)

Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott (83.3)

Michigan State WR Jayden Reed (84)

Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker (84.3)

Penn State S Ji'Ayir Brown (88.5)

Alabama OT Tyler Steen (90)

North Carolina State iOL Chandler Zavala (90.3)

Penn State TE Brenton Strange (92.3)

Baylor DT Siaka Ika (94.3)

Ohio State DE Zach Harrison (96)

Louisville DE Yaya Diaby (98.5)

Purdue CB Cory Trice Jr. (100.8)

Sacramento State LB Marte Mapu (108.8)

Long list, right? Now for players who were ranked by three of the four:

Illinois S Sydney Brown (69.3)

Iowa CB Riley Moss (78.3)

Houston WR Nathaniel Dell (80.3)

Tennessee DE Byron Young (86)

Ohio State iOL Luke Wypler (89.3)

SMU WR Rashee Rice (91)

TCU RB Kendre Miller (93)

BYU OT Blake Freeland (93.3)

Clemson DE K.J. Henry (126.3)

Wake Forest DT Kobie Turner (172)

And players who were ranked by two of the four: