Colts host 46 prospects for 2023 Local Pro Day

The Colts held their annual Local Pro Day on Monday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. 

Apr 10, 2023 at 04:08 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Aidan O'Connell

The Colts on Monday hosted 46 2023 NFL Draft prospects for their annual Local Pro Day at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. The full list of players who participated – all of whom are Indianapolis-area natives and/or attended a local university:

  • Tyler Adams (WR, Butler)
  • Jaquan Amos (S, Ball State)
  • Calvin Avery (DT, Illinois)
  • Juju Brents (CB, Kansas State)
  • Lance Bryant (DE, Indiana)
  • Jacquez Carter (WR, Indiana Wesleyan)
  • Kody Case (WR, Illinois)
  • Toriano Clinton (RB, Indianapolis)
  • Sir'Zion Dance (LB, Tiffin)
  • Isaac Darkangelo (LB, Illinois)
  • Payne Durham (TE, Purdue)
  • DeMarcus Elliott (DT, Indiana)
  • Bryant Fitzgerald (S, Indiana)
  • Luke Ford (TE, Illinois)
  • Jalen Graham (LB, Purdue)
  • Luke Haggard (G, Indiana)
  • Bryce Hampton (S, Purdue)
  • Josh Hayes (CB, Eastern Kentucky)
  • Jon Haynes (S, Indiana)
  • Wilson Huber (LB, Cincinnati)
  • Jayshon Jackson (WR, Ball State)
  • Chris Jefferson (S, Purdue)
  • Bradley Jennings (LB, Indiana)
  • Hunter Johnson (QB, Clemson)
  • Justin Johnson (CB, Indiana Wesleyan)
  • Cam Jones (LB, Indiana)
  • Michael Marchese (TE, Illinois)
  • Devon Matthews (S, Indiana)
  • D.J. Matthews (WR, Indiana)
  • Aidan O'Connell (QB, Purdue)
  • Jacob Oglesby (T, Tiffin)
  • Alex Palczewski (T, Illinois)
  • Alex Pihlstrom (C, Illinois)
  • R.J. Potts (LB, Northern Colorado)
  • Jacob Pressler (WR, Marian University)
  • Kurt Rafdal (TE, Boise State)
  • Kendall Smith (S, Illinois)
  • Ben Stevens (WR, Marian University)
  • Reese Taylor (CB, Purdue)
  • Michael Tutsie (S, North Dakota State)
  • Yo'Heinz Tyler (WR, Ball State)
  • A.J. Uzodinma (CB, Ball State)
  • Jalen Walker (WR, Miami-Ohio)
  • Jaylin Williams (CB, Indiana)
  • Jamal Woods (DT, Illinois)
  • Nick Zecchino (LS, Purdue)

