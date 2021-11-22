Colts, Caesars Sportsbook Offer $500 Toward 2022 Season Tickets

Indianapolis Colts fans who open and wager with a new Caesars Sportsbook account before Dec. 26 are eligible to receive a $500 credit toward purchasing or renewing 2022 Colts season tickets, the Colts and Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) announced today. This is the first ticket offer of its kind in the NFL.

"Sports bettors deserve promos and offers that treat them like royalty," said Chris Holdren, co-president of Caesars Digital. "Our partnership with the Colts enables us to deliver on that promise and continue to reward loyal Colts fans."

To receive the $500 credit, fans simply need to complete the following steps on or before Dec. 26, 2021:

Buy or renew 2022 Colts season tickets (minimum two-ticket purchase for new buyers)

Download the Caesars Sportsbook app and open a wagering account;

and open a wagering account; Deposit, and place a $50 wager here

In addition to this exciting offer, current Caesars Sportsbook members who purchase or renew 2022 season tickets before Dec. 26 will receive a $100 Free Bet for the Colts-Las Vegas Raiders game on Jan. 2, 2022.

Purchasers must be 21 or older to participate in this promotion. For complete terms and conditions, visit Colts.com/tickets/caesars-offer

Earlier this year, the Colts and Caesars Entertainment formed a partnership making Caesars Sportsbook a premier sports betting partner and the only official casino partner of the team. The multi-year agreement expands upon the pre-existing Colts-Caesars partnerships with Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino and Indiana Grand Racing & Casino. Colts fans who visit either property can receive limited-edition Colts-branded Caesars Rewards cards while supplies last.

The easy-to-navigate Caesars Sportsbook app integrates mobile sports betting with the company's industry leading loyalty program, Caesars Rewards, where every bet rewards the bettor with Tier Credits and Reward Credits that can be used to unlock unbeatable experiences within the Caesars portfolio of properties and partnerships.

