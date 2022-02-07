Mock Draft Roundup

Colts 2022 Mock NFL Draft Roundup: Post-Senior Bowl

The Colts do not have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and the first selection they own is the 47th overall pick. Who are some players expects think the Colts will target with that pick? Get acquainted with a few names in the first installment of the Colts 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup, which comes in the wake of last week's Senior Bowl. 

Feb 07, 2022 at 03:46 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Selection: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Date of mock draft: Jan. 19 (link)

---

Selection: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Expert: Walterfootball.com

Date of mock draft: Jan. 26 (link)

Analysis: "The Colts need a new left tackle, as Eric Fisher is just a temporary solution. A former tight end, Bernhard Raimann is an athletic left tackle."

---

Selection: Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

Expert: Luke Easterling, DraftWire

Date of mock draft: Jan. 27 (link)

---

Selection: Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State

Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network

Date of mock draft: Jan. 28 (link)

Analysis: "The Colts have bigger needs, but it's exciting to think about what a tandem of Martin Emerson and Rock Ya-Sin could do on the boundary. Throw in Pro Bowl slot defender Kenny Moore and Isaiah Rodgers, and this secondary could give offenses fits."

---

Selection: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Expert: Tankathon.com Staff

Date of mock draft: Feb. 2 (link)

---

Selection: Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia

Expert: Eddie Brown, San Diego Union-Tribune

Date of mock draft: Feb. 3 (link)

Analysis: "There are some questions about Kendrick's speed, but his wide receiver-like ball skills would shine in the Colts zone scheme."

---

Selection: Sean Rhyan, OT, UCLA

Expert: Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network

Date of mock draft: Feb. 5 (link)

