Colts 2022 Mock NFL Draft Roundup: Post-Senior Bowl

Selection: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Date of mock draft: Jan. 19 (link)
---
Selection: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
Expert: Walterfootball.com
Date of mock draft: Jan. 26 (link)
Analysis: "The Colts need a new left tackle, as Eric Fisher is just a temporary solution. A former tight end, Bernhard Raimann is an athletic left tackle."
---
Selection: Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
Expert: Luke Easterling, DraftWire
Date of mock draft: Jan. 27 (link)
---
Selection: Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State
Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: Jan. 28 (link)
Analysis: "The Colts have bigger needs, but it's exciting to think about what a tandem of Martin Emerson and Rock Ya-Sin could do on the boundary. Throw in Pro Bowl slot defender Kenny Moore and Isaiah Rodgers, and this secondary could give offenses fits."
---
Selection: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
Expert: Tankathon.com Staff
Date of mock draft: Feb. 2 (link)
---
Selection: Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia
Expert: Eddie Brown, San Diego Union-Tribune
Date of mock draft: Feb. 3 (link)
Analysis: "There are some questions about Kendrick's speed, but his wide receiver-like ball skills would shine in the Colts zone scheme."
---
Selection: Sean Rhyan, OT, UCLA
Expert: Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: Feb. 5 (link)