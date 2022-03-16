Colts Have 8 Picks In 2022 NFL Draft

Following the NFL awarding compensatory picks on Tuesday and the execution of the Colts' trade with Washington on Wednesday, here are the eight 2022 NFL Draft picks the Colts have:
- Second round, 42nd overall (from Washington)
- Third round, 73rd overall (from Washington)
- Third round, 82nd overall
- Fourth round, 122nd overall
- Fifth round, 159th overall
- Fifth round, 179th overall (compensatory pick)
- Sixth round, 216th overall (compensatory pick)
- Seventh round, 239th overall (from Philadelphia)
The Colts traded Wentz, their 2022 second-round pick (No. 47 overall) and a 2022 seventh-round pick (No. 240 overall) to Washington in exchange for the Commanders' 2022 second-round pick (No. 42 overall) and third-round pick (No. 73 overall) as well as a 2023 conditional third-round pick.
The compensatory selections were awarded to the Colts based on the NFL's formula on additions and subtractions of unrestricted free agents in the 2021 offseason.
And the seventh-round pick from the Eagles was acquired along with tackle Matt Pryor – who signed a contract extension on Wednesday – for a 2022 sixth-round pick prior to the start of the 2021 season.
