2022 Colts Home Games at Lucas Oil Stadium: New Amenities and Fan Information

The Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium today announced new fan amenities and plans for welcoming fans to the stadium for Colts 2022 home games. The Colts host their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.
Pregame
Mobile Parking Passes
All Colts controlled parking lots will transition to mobile parking instead of paper passes. This includes the South Lot, Lot 2, Rolls Royce Garage and the Government Garage.
Touchdown Town
American Family Insurance Touchdown Town returns as the best pregame party in town. This free experience includes drink specials, food trucks, live music, kid-friendly activities, interactive experience, Colts partner activations and much more. Click here to learn more about Touchdown Town.
Tailgating
As usual, tailgating on stadium property will be allowed.
100% Mobile Ticketing
For the third season, all tickets will be mobile in 2022 and can be easily accessed and managed via the Colts Mobile App. Get the Mobile Ticketing Guide here.
Transfer to Win. With mobile ticketing, fans have the chance to win a $250 food and beverage credit by transferring tickets to their guests at least 72 hours prior to kickoff (regular season only).
In-game Experience
Cashless Transactions
All Colts home games will be cashless. Major credit and debit cards, as well as mobile pay services, will be accepted at concessions and the Colts Pro Shop. Cash-to-card machines will be available on street level and terrace level. (The Colts 50/50 Raffle will continue to accept cash.)
Phone charging stations
The stadium has installed a series of Chargefuze kiosks that will allow fans to rent portable chargers for their mobile devices so they can stay charged up throughout gameday.
Video Boards
New, larger video boards have been installed in the northwest and southeast corners of the stadium, as well as new ribbon boards, accounting for close to 2,000 square feet of added board space and a more than 400% increase in pixels.
Colts Pro Shop
The mobile shop located in Section 537 has been converted to a walk-in store to enhance the fan experience and provide more product variety. Learn more about the Colts Pro Shop.
Damar Sensory Wall
This new addition, constructed in partnership with Damar Services, is located near the northwest entrance to the stadium near Sections 144-145. The wall – featuring different textures of Blue, including his fur, jersey, football and turf – helps engage the senses and encourage relaxation to kids with autism and other developmental disabilities. Visit Damar.org/Colts for more information.
Hall of Fans
Allegiant and the Colts have created a new Hall of Fans on the Allegiant Terrace Level, honoring some of the team's most passionate fans.
Suite Enhancements
All suites at Lucas Oil Stadium have been refreshed with new carpet, paint and furniture to enhance the premium experience.
Kids Gameday Giveaways
Just for kids, a free Colts activity book, brought to you by Great Clips, will be available at all guest services locations throughout the stadium.
Food & Beverages
"Grab & Go" Concession Stands
Three "Grab & Go" stands will be introduced near sections 135, 323, and 521. They will feature an assortment of canned beer (including Bud Light), ready-to-drink cocktails, water and select Coca-Cola products.
New Concession Items
The Colts and their concessionaire, Sodexo Live!, will unveil more than a dozen new food offerings at concessions this season. A full list of menu items is available here.
Kids Meal
An expanded menu will be offered for kids meals this season, expanding from one option to six. Kids meals are available at select concession stands.
Featured Matchup Specials
Weekly special featuring a culinary experience inspired by that week's opponent. (Available on suite and club levels).
New Wine List, curated by St. Elmo
A refreshed wine offering curated in partnership with St. Elmo Steakhouse to provide an offering that appeals to a variety of palates. (Available on suite and club levels).
Enhanced Suite & Club Menu
Several new items crafted by Sodexo's culinary team, with a focus on local ingredients and fan favorites, will be introduced to suite and club levels.
"A Taste of Indy."
The Colts will once again offer a sampling program in the club lounges featuring local restaurants and unique beverage offerings.
New Craft Cocktails
Two new craft cocktails – "Game Time" and "The Blocker" – will be available at the Grapes and Grains bars in each club lounge and at select bars throughout the stadium.
Craft Corner
A new Craft Corner stand will be unveiled in partnership with Anheuser Busch on Lucas Oil Plaza featuring a variety of canned craft beers with "Grab and Go" service (regular season only).
Gameday Themes & Celebrations
Partnership with Marvel Entertainment
Marvel and Colts Super Heroes will take center stage at the Colts' three home AFC South games against Tennessee (Oct. 2), Jacksonville (Oct. 16) and Houston (Jan. 7 or 8, 2023) with a host of gameday activities and giveaways, including free limited-edition Marvel comic books featuring the Colts Heroes for the first 50,000 fans in attendance at each game.
Fans may purchase a three-game Marvel Super Hero Pack, which includes tickets to the three games and a custom "Blue" Super Hero bobble-head. Fans may purchase the ticket pack at Colts.com/Marvel.
Gameday Themes
Many of the NFL's longstanding themes, such as Salute to Service, Crucial Catch and Inspire Change, will return in 2022, as well as a special celebration for the Colts Ring of Honor newest inductee and a game focusing on Kicking The Stigma, the Irsay family initiative to raise awareness about mental health illnesses. A complete schedule of gameday themes and giveaways is available at Colts.com/Gameday.
Health & Safety
Stadium Disinfection & Cleaning
Stadium staff will routinely disinfect all surfaces, including door handles, push plates, restroom fixtures and partitions, tables and furniture, trash cans, and other areas on a 24/7 basis.
Hand Sanitizer Stations
Fans and staff will have access to hand sanitizer stations throughout the stadium. Fans and staff are encouraged to sanitize and wash their hands frequently on gamedays.
Staff Training & Protocols
Front-line stadium staff and vendors working game days have been trained on health and safety practices and protocols for food service and other guest services.