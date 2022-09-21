2022 Colts Home Games at Lucas Oil Stadium: New Amenities and Fan Information

In-game Experience

Cashless Transactions

All Colts home games will be cashless. Major credit and debit cards, as well as mobile pay services, will be accepted at concessions and the Colts Pro Shop. Cash-to-card machines will be available on street level and terrace level. (The Colts 50/50 Raffle will continue to accept cash.)

Phone charging stations

The stadium has installed a series of Chargefuze kiosks that will allow fans to rent portable chargers for their mobile devices so they can stay charged up throughout gameday.

Video Boards

New, larger video boards have been installed in the northwest and southeast corners of the stadium, as well as new ribbon boards, accounting for close to 2,000 square feet of added board space and a more than 400% increase in pixels.

Colts Pro Shop

The mobile shop located in Section 537 has been converted to a walk-in store to enhance the fan experience and provide more product variety. Learn more about the Colts Pro Shop.

Damar Sensory Wall

This new addition, constructed in partnership with Damar Services, is located near the northwest entrance to the stadium near Sections 144-145. The wall – featuring different textures of Blue, including his fur, jersey, football and turf – helps engage the senses and encourage relaxation to kids with autism and other developmental disabilities. Visit Damar.org/Colts for more information.

Hall of Fans

Allegiant and the Colts have created a new Hall of Fans on the Allegiant Terrace Level, honoring some of the team's most passionate fans.

Suite Enhancements

All suites at Lucas Oil Stadium have been refreshed with new carpet, paint and furniture to enhance the premium experience.