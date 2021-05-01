Colts Draft 2021: Best Available Day 3 Options

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts doubled down on their defensive line Friday evening, picking Vanderbilt's Dayo Odeyingbo with the 54th selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Adding Odeyingbo came on the heels of the Colts using the 21st overall pick on Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye.
"The two young men we just took play the way we want to play, and that is with high effort and intensity," general manager Chris Ballard said. "They are going to be tremendous fits to the room and to the football team."
But who else could the Colts target with their final four picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, which are:
4th round, 127th overall
5th round, 165th overall
6th round, 206th overall
7th round, 248th overall
Here are some of the top names, as ranked on various draft experts' pre-draft big boards, who are still available entering Day 3:
USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: No. 67
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: No. 112
Danny Kelly, The Ringer: No. 75
Memphis RB Kenneth Gainwell
Dane Brugler: No. 68
Daniel Jeremiah: No. 78
Danny Kelly: No. 88
Alabama OG Deonte Brown
Dane Brugler: No. 71
Daniel Jeremiah: No. 108
Danny Kelly: No. 73
Miami TE Brevin Jordan
Dane Brugler: No. 72
Daniel Jeremiah: No. 89
Danny Kelly: No. 85
LSU LB Jabril Cox
Dane Brugler: No. 77
Daniel Jeremiah: No. 58
Danny Kelly: No. 55
USC DT Jay Tufele
Dane Brugler: No. 78
Daniel Jeremiah: No. 134
Danny Kelly: No. 83
Oklahoma State WR Tylan Wallace
Dane Brugler: 79
Daniel Jeremiah: 95
Danny Kelly: 64
Iowa DT Daviyon Nixon
Dane Brugler: 81
Daniel Jeremiah: 119
Danny Kelly: 39
And since Ballard talked about there still being some tackle options available on Day 3, here are a few guys who showed up on two of these three lists from The Athletic/NFL Network/The Ringer:
Florida OT Stone Forsythe
Dane Brugler: 90
Danny Kelly: 99
Cincinnati OT James Hudson
Dane Brugler: 83
Daniel Jeremiah: 97
East Carolina OT D'Ante Smith
Dane Brugler: 89
Daniel Jeremiah: 100