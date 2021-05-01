Colts Draft 2021: Best Available Day 3 Options

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts doubled down on their defensive line Friday evening, picking Vanderbilt's Dayo Odeyingbo with the 54th selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Adding Odeyingbo came on the heels of the Colts using the 21st overall pick on Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye.

"The two young men we just took play the way we want to play, and that is with high effort and intensity," general manager Chris Ballard said. "They are going to be tremendous fits to the room and to the football team."

But who else could the Colts target with their final four picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, which are:

4th round, 127th overall

5th round, 165th overall

6th round, 206th overall

7th round, 248th overall

Here are some of the top names, as ranked on various draft experts' pre-draft big boards, who are still available entering Day 3:

USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

Memphis RB Kenneth Gainwell

Dane Brugler: No. 68

Daniel Jeremiah: No. 78

Danny Kelly: No. 88

Alabama OG Deonte Brown

Dane Brugler: No. 71

Daniel Jeremiah: No. 108

Danny Kelly: No. 73

Miami TE Brevin Jordan

Dane Brugler: No. 72

Daniel Jeremiah: No. 89

Danny Kelly: No. 85

LSU LB Jabril Cox

Dane Brugler: No. 77

Daniel Jeremiah: No. 58

Danny Kelly: No. 55

USC DT Jay Tufele

Dane Brugler: No. 78

Daniel Jeremiah: No. 134

Danny Kelly: No. 83

Oklahoma State WR Tylan Wallace

Dane Brugler: 79

Daniel Jeremiah: 95

Danny Kelly: 64

Iowa DT Daviyon Nixon

Dane Brugler: 81

Daniel Jeremiah: 119

Danny Kelly: 39

And since Ballard talked about there still being some tackle options available on Day 3, here are a few guys who showed up on two of these three lists from The Athletic/NFL Network/The Ringer:

Florida OT Stone Forsythe

Dane Brugler: 90

Danny Kelly: 99

Cincinnati OT James Hudson

Dane Brugler: 83

Daniel Jeremiah: 97

East Carolina OT D'Ante Smith

Dane Brugler: 89