Colts' 2021 Home/Away Opponents Finalized

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts' 2020 season lives on with an upcoming AFC Wild Card Round appearance, but now they also know their opponents for the 2021 regular season.
While we'll wait for the Spring to find out the official times and dates of these games, here are the Colts' 16 opponents — eight at home, eight on the road — for 2021:
2021 Colts home slate
• Houston Texans
• Jacksonville Jaguars
• Tennessee Titans
• Las Vegas Raiders
• Los Angeles Rams
• New England Patriots
• New York Jets
• Seattle Seahawks
——————
2021 Colts road slate
• Houston Texans
• Jacksonville Jaguars
• Tennessee Titans
• Arizona Cardinals
• Baltimore Ravens
• Buffalo Bills
• Miami Dolphins
• San Francisco 49ers
——————
Traditionally, the NFL announces all 32 teams' regular season schedules in mid-April. The preseason opponents/schedule usually then follows sometime in May.
Here's a quick look at each 2020 matchup for the Colts:
2020 home games:
— Colts vs. Texans:
• Texans 2020 record: 4-12 (third place, AFC South)
• Colts lead the all-time series, 30-9
• Colts are 16-3 all-time against the Texans at home
• Last matchup in Indy: Dec. 20, 2020; Colts 27, Texans 20
— Colts vs. Jaguars:
• Jaguars 2020 record: 1-15 (fourth place, AFC South)
• Colts lead the all-time series, 25-15
• Colts are 15-5 all-time against the Jaguars at home
• Last matchup in Indy: Jan. 3, 2021; Colts 28, Jaguars 14
— Colts vs. Titans:
• Titans 2020 record: 11-5 (first place, AFC South)
• Colts lead the all-time series, 35-18
• Colts are 19-10 all-time against the Titans at home
• Last matchup in Indy: Nov. 29, 2020; Titans 45, Colts 26
— Colts vs. Raiders:
• Raiders 2020 record: 8-8 (second place, AFC West)
• Raiders lead the all-time series, 10-9
• Colts are 3-6 all-time against the Raiders at home
• Last matchup in Indy: Sept. 29, 2019; Raiders 31, Colts 24
— Colts vs. Rams:
• Rams 2020 record: 10-6 (second place, NFC West)
• Colts lead the all-time series, 23-20-2
• Colts are 14-6-2 all-time against the Rams at home
• Last matchup in Indy: Nov. 10, 2013; St. Louis Rams 38, Colts 8
— Colts vs. Patriots:
• Patriots 2020 record: 7-9 (third place, AFC East)
• Patriots lead the all-time series, 52-29
• Colts are 17-22 all-time against the Patriots at home
• Last matchup in Indy: Oct. 18, 2015; Patriots 34, Colts 27
— Colts vs. Jets:
• Jets 2020 record: 2-14 (fourth place, AFC East)
• Colts lead the all-time series, 43-32
• Colts are 21-17 all-time against the Jets at home
• Last matchup in Indy: Sept. 27, 2020; Colts 36, Jets 7
— Colts vs. Seahawks:
• Seahawks 2020 record: 12-4 (first place, NFC West)
• Colts lead the all-time series, 7-5
• Colts are 3-1 all-time against the Seahawks at home
• Last matchup in Indy: Oct. 6, 2013; Colts 34, Seahawks 28
——————
2020 road games:
— Colts at Texans:
• Colts are 14-6 all-time against the Texans on the road
• Last matchup in Houston: Dec. 6, 2020; Colts 26, Texans 20
— Colts at Jaguars:
• Series is tied at 10-10 in Jacksonville
• Last matchup in Jacksonville: Sept. 13, 2020; Jaguars 27, Colts 20
— Colts at Titans:
• Colts are 16-8 all-time against the Titans on the road
• Last matchup in Nashville: Nov. 12, 2020; Colts 34, Titans 17
— Colts at Cardinals:
• Cardinals 2020 record: 8-8 (third place, NFC West)
• Cardinals lead the all-time series, 9-8
• Colts are 3-4 all-time against the Cardinals on the road
• Last matchup in Arizona: Nov. 24, 2013; Cardinals 40, Colts 11
— Colts at Ravens:
• Ravens 2020 record: 11-5 (second place, AFC North)
• Colts lead the all-time series, 10-6
• Colts are 4-5 all-time against the Ravens on the road
• Last matchup in Baltimore: Dec. 23, 2017; Ravens 23, Colts 16
— Colts at Bills:
• Bills 2020 record: 13-3 (first place, AFC East)
• Bills lead the all-time series, 37-32-1
• Colts are 13-23 all-time against the Bills on the road
• Last matchup in Buffalo: Nov. 10, 2017; Bills 13, Colts 7 (OT)
— Colts at Dolphins:
• Dolphins 2020 record: 10-6 (second place, AFC East)
• Dolphins lead the all-time series, 48-27
• Colts are 12-25 all-time against the Dolphins on the road
• Last matchup in Miami: Dec. 27, 2015; Colts 18, Dolphins 12
— Colts at 49ers:
• 49ers 2020 record: 6-10 (fourth place, NFC West)
• Colts lead the all-time series, 26-19
• Colts are 11-12 all-time against the 49ers on the road
• Last matchup in San Francisco: Sept. 22, 2013; Colts 27, 49ers 7