2019 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Day 9: T.Y. Hilton Steals The Show

OFFENSE

— Running backs coach Tom Rathman will never not be a stickler on the details, and that's evident with each drill he has his players do. One of the more popular drills for the fans nearby is one in which the backs get low and drive their shoulder into a sled, push it back and, while remaining low, spin off. Rathman didn't like what he was seeing the first few turns, repeating the need for his guys to stay low and run behind their pads … until Jonathan Williams stepped up. Williams powered into the sled with great leverage, producing a different-sounding "pop" noise. "Everybody see it? That's what it sounds like!" Rathman told his other backs.

— With Ryan Kelly (shoulder) out for a second straight day on Sunday, the team once again utilized Josh Andrews as its first-team center. Andrews also seemed to get banged up late in practice, and he would be replaced by Jake Eldrenkamp. The rest of the usual starting offensive line — left tackle Anthony Castonzo, left guard Quenton Nelson, right guard Mark Glowinski and right tackle Braden Smith — remained.

— The 11-on-11s on Sunday started with the offense backed up to its own goal line. These are usually prime running situations, but the team did show off a three tight end set in this scenario, lining up Eric Ebron in the slot to the left, Hale Hentges out wide to the right and Mo Alie-Cox along the right edge of the offensive line. In other words: expect the unexpected with Frank Reich and his love of tight ends.

— Speaking of Hentges, he made two nice grabs in one-on-one drills against safety Matthias Farley, both of which required a ton of concentration to haul in. The undrafted rookie out of Alabama continues to shine with the opportunities he does get.

— Daurice Fountain has put together a solid last week or so, which continued on Sunday. First, he logged 25 yards on an on-target throw from Brissett, who was able to use the play to get the offense out of the shadow of its own goal post. After trying to draw the defense offsides with multiple hard counts, Brissett found Fountain with the out route. Fountain — who also snagged about a 30-yard reception from Chad Kelly later in 11-on-11s — is making a nice push heading into the team's first preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday.

— The unquestioned star of Sunday's practice was wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. It seems like everything Hilton does at camp is spectacular, and he had a couple more doozies today. First, Brissett found Hilton on a fly route for what could've possibly been a very nice 69-yard touchdown play (there's a chance cornerback Quincy Wilson, who was in coverage, would've taken him down near the goal line). Then, a little while later, Brissett found Hilton over the top for a 25-yard touchdown; No. 13 was draped in coverage by cornerback Pierre Desir but still was able to run the fade pattern perfectly and somehow find the ball and come down with the catch.

— A second-unit offensive line seen Sunday included J'Marcus Webb at left tackle, Evan Boehm at left guard, Eldrenkamp at center, Joe Haeg at right guard and Le'Raven Clark at right tackle. A third-unit line included Antonio Garcia at left tackle, Daniel Munyer at left guard, Haeg at center (splitting reps with Eldrenkamp), Ian Silberman at right guard and Jackson Barton at right tackle.

— In 7-on-7 work, Brissett completed 4-of-6 passes, connecting with Marlon Mack, Chester Rogers, Deon Cain (for about 40 yards on a fly route) and Hilton.

— Phillip Walker was 4-of-5 in 7-on-7 work, completing passes to Nyheim Hines (twice), Alie-Cox and Cain. He was also intercepted once by Rolan Milligan.

— Chad Kelly was 3-of-4 in 7-on-7s, connecting with Jordan Wilkins, Ashton Dulin and Steve Ishmael.