2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 19: A Shuffle Along The Defensive Line, George Odum Takes Advantage

» Wide receiver Chad Williams got into the mix quite a bit on Wednesday, making several nice chunk plays. The third-year Grambling State product was a third-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2017 NFL Draft and has 20 receptions for 202 yards and a touchdown, as well as three rushing attempts for 42 yards, to his credit, and is in the mix at wide receiver.

» Safety George Odum had the highlight of the day for the defense late in practice, when he picked off a deep Rivers pass attempt intended for the speedy Parris Campbell. Odum was with Campbell the whole way and made a nice play to hop in the air and come down with the pick. The third-year safety saw his role grow considerably last year, and has a chance to continue to show off his versatility both in the secondary and in the box, as well as on special teams, heading into 2020.

» Sometimes you have to tell yourself not to take for granted the chance you're getting to watch excellence on a daily basis. The Colts' top two draft picks from 2018, left guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard, are both off to historic starts to their respective careers, but it's no surprise when you watch these guys work in practice. Leonard, for example, sniffed out a reverse play for a huge loss in the backfield late in Wednesday's practice, using his elite instincts and quickness to track down the ballcarrier. You can just add it to the long list of great plays Leonard has made in his first two-plus years in the NFL, but it's still a pleasure to watch these guys go to work.

» Here's our pass catchers/defensive backs 1-on-1s report, with a win for one side being a catch and a win for the other side producing any other result: the cornerbacks and safeties came out on top of this one, 13-9. One major difference in this year's camp practices compared to years prior: the lack of on-field officials. So it's up to cornerbacks coach Jonathan Gannon and safeties coach Alan Williams to make sure their guys aren't getting too grabby at times.

» Rivers got especially amped up for a one-on-one rep won by rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who was able to get the best of cornerback Travis Reed on a little jump ball-type route. "There you go! There you go!" Rivers shouted. The veteran quarterback talked today about how impressed he's been with the rookies, especially, because of the lack of on-field work they've had with the team to this point due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the case of Pittman Jr., while there's going to be "bumps in the road" with any rookie wide receiver, Rivers said he's noticed his game start to elevate especially the last couple of days.

» If you get out to practice early enough, you'll see some of the players getting in some extra work with their respective position coaches. E.J. Speed is constantly working with linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, while some of the younger safeties are getting extra time with Williams. This time is critical not only because it reinforces certain teaching points and makes practices smoother, but with everybody's time — from the players to the coaches — so regimented and limited, especially during training camp, this is a rare opportunity for quality one-on-one time.