2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 29: Training Camp Comes To Close With Final Scrimmage At Lucas Oil Stadium

» As mentioned, today was the final official day of training camp for the year. The players, who have an off day Sunday, return Monday for one more week with the entire 80-man offseason roster, but the focus really turns to beginning preparations for Indy's Week 1 opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars. One week from today the Colts must trim down to their initial 53-man regular season roster, and then by 1 p.m. the following day, after the claiming period for players placed on waivers expires, the team can start building its practice squad.

» Without any preseason games this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Colts used their two practices at Lucas Oil Stadium this week as a way to try to get used to that "gameday" feel. On Monday, the Colts simulated an "away" game, with the team riding together on buses from the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center to Lucas Oil Stadium and back. Today was a "home" game, as the players and coaches drove themselves to the stadium; the uniforms were also switched from Monday, as the offense was in the blue jerseys and white pants this time around, while the defense and special teamers were in the white jerseys and white pants. Just like Monday's practice, today's session included normal pre-game warmups, running onto the field for "introductions" and a "halftime" break.

» Among those who did not participate in Saturday's scrimmage: wide receiver Zach Pascal (hamstring), wide receiver Parris Campbell (concussion), cornerback Kenny Moore II (groin), safety George Odum (unknown), wide receiver Marcus Johnson (unknown), tight end Jack Doyle (unknown) and defensive tackle Sheldon Day (knee).

» Tight end Trey Burton suffered a calf injury during Saturday's practice and didn't return. Head coach Frank Reich told reporters afterwards that, "My anticipation just from talking to (Burton) is it's going to be a little bit," in terms of when he can get back on the field, but the veteran is set to undergo further testing to determine the actual severity of the injury.

» Today's practice was really the first time throughout camp the Colts have utilized true scrimmage-style series for the 11-on-11 portion. On Monday the practice was more scripted; the offense could get a huge gain on 1st and 10, but then they'd have come back, for example, to work on a 2nd and 6 scenario because that's what the script dictated. Today, however, most of the series had the pace of an actual game; if the Colts got a nine-yard pass completion on 1st and 10 from their own 25, for example, then next they'd be facing 2nd and 1 from the 34.

» The Colts' starting offensive unit came out working at a fast pace to start. Quarterback Philip Rivers connected on his first six pass attempts, getting the offense all the way to the defense's 22-yard line before stalling on 3rd and 7; both Chase McLaughlin and Rodrigo Blankenship would nail their 41-yard field goal attempts.

» Speaking of that kicker competition, while McLaughlin definitely won the day on Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium, the rookie Blankenship took the momentum today. Blankenship hit 6-of-7 attempts in all, connecting from 33, 37, 41, 52, 56 and 57 yards and missing from 48, while McLaughlin connected on 4-of-7, with makes from 33, 37, 41, and 52 yards, and near misses from 48, 52 and 56 yards out.