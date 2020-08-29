2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 29: Training Camp Comes To Close With Final Scrimmage At Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts today officially wrapped up this year’s training camp with their second and final scrimmage session at Lucas Oil Stadium. What were some of the top takeaways from the day?

Aug 29, 2020 at 06:41 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

082920_tc-prax-rodgers-kr
Lauren Bacho/© Indianapolis Colts
#34 CB Isaiah Rodgers, #20 RB Jordan Wilkins

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today officially wrapped up this year's training camp with their second and final scrimmage session at Lucas Oil Stadium. What were some of the top takeaways from the day?

» As mentioned, today was the final official day of training camp for the year. The players, who have an off day Sunday, return Monday for one more week with the entire 80-man offseason roster, but the focus really turns to beginning preparations for Indy's Week 1 opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars. One week from today the Colts must trim down to their initial 53-man regular season roster, and then by 1 p.m. the following day, after the claiming period for players placed on waivers expires, the team can start building its practice squad.

» Without any preseason games this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Colts used their two practices at Lucas Oil Stadium this week as a way to try to get used to that "gameday" feel. On Monday, the Colts simulated an "away" game, with the team riding together on buses from the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center to Lucas Oil Stadium and back. Today was a "home" game, as the players and coaches drove themselves to the stadium; the uniforms were also switched from Monday, as the offense was in the blue jerseys and white pants this time around, while the defense and special teamers were in the white jerseys and white pants. Just like Monday's practice, today's session included normal pre-game warmups, running onto the field for "introductions" and a "halftime" break.

» Among those who did not participate in Saturday's scrimmage: wide receiver Zach Pascal (hamstring), wide receiver Parris Campbell (concussion), cornerback Kenny Moore II (groin), safety George Odum (unknown), wide receiver Marcus Johnson (unknown), tight end Jack Doyle (unknown) and defensive tackle Sheldon Day (knee).

» Tight end Trey Burton suffered a calf injury during Saturday's practice and didn't return. Head coach Frank Reich told reporters afterwards that, "My anticipation just from talking to (Burton) is it's going to be a little bit," in terms of when he can get back on the field, but the veteran is set to undergo further testing to determine the actual severity of the injury.

» Today's practice was really the first time throughout camp the Colts have utilized true scrimmage-style series for the 11-on-11 portion. On Monday the practice was more scripted; the offense could get a huge gain on 1st and 10, but then they'd have come back, for example, to work on a 2nd and 6 scenario because that's what the script dictated. Today, however, most of the series had the pace of an actual game; if the Colts got a nine-yard pass completion on 1st and 10 from their own 25, for example, then next they'd be facing 2nd and 1 from the 34.

» The Colts' starting offensive unit came out working at a fast pace to start. Quarterback Philip Rivers connected on his first six pass attempts, getting the offense all the way to the defense's 22-yard line before stalling on 3rd and 7; both Chase McLaughlin and Rodrigo Blankenship would nail their 41-yard field goal attempts.

» Speaking of that kicker competition, while McLaughlin definitely won the day on Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium, the rookie Blankenship took the momentum today. Blankenship hit 6-of-7 attempts in all, connecting from 33, 37, 41, 52, 56 and 57 yards and missing from 48, while McLaughlin connected on 4-of-7, with makes from 33, 37, 41, and 52 yards, and near misses from 48, 52 and 56 yards out.

» Another clear difference from Monday's practice at Lucas Oil Stadium to today's was the overall offensive approach. The Colts, especially coming out of the "second half" of Monday's scrimmage, found great success running the ball, with Marlon Mack catching fire. While there were some solid runs today as well, Rivers, as he did on Wednesday and Friday, really seems to be letting it loose in the passing game much more frequently. He completed 16 passes in all today, but had a couple big chunks in there, including one in which he evaded a blitz by cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and found rookie wide receiver DeMichael Harris for a gain of 16, and then the play of the day, when he launched a bomb to T.Y. Hilton, who was able to get by cornerback Tremon Smith down the sideline for a 47-yard touchdown reception (as seen below).

» Speaking of Rodgers, we got to see some of the rookie's pure speed during an early kickoff return, which he took back to the 45-yard line. While Rodgers battled an injury for a good portion of camp, the play was a good reminder of the sixth-round pick's 4.28-second 40-yard dash speed — the fastest on the team.

» Wide receiver Daurice Fountain had a tremendous all-around day today, catching four passes between three different quarterbacks in Jacoby Brissett (2), Chad Kelly (1) and Jacob Eason (1). He had one key catch on a 3rd-and-7 play, using his size and strength to his advantage to create separation against Smith along the sideline and then adding some YAC for a nine-yard pass-and-catch from Brissett; later in practice Eason launched a beautiful deep pass down the left sideline to Fountain, who was able to go up and get it in between the covering Travis Reed and Donald Rutledge for a 36-yard completion.

» Rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. also had several catches on the day, particularly in the second half, when he hauled in three straight at one point from Brissett. Perhaps the most satisfying moment for Pittman Jr. came earlier in the day, however; Rivers tried to find the second-round pick three different times on one drive, but T.J. Carrie, Malik Hooker and Xavier Rhodes, respectively, were able to figure out a way to knock the football onto the turf each time. On the next drive, on 3rd and Goal from the 2, Rivers tried to find Pittman Jr. again on a little lob pass over the line that was off the mark. But finally, on 4th and Goal from the 2, Rivers bought a little time and was able to utilize one of his patented sidearm strikes to find Pittman Jr. across the middle of the end zone for a two-yard touchdown reception.

» Today's practice also wasn't without some key defensive plays. The defensive line, particularly, was really humming at times, as DeForest Buckner had multiple big stuffs for losses against the run, while Al-Quadin Muhammad continued his strong camp with a "sack" of Rivers, getting past left tackle Anthony Castonzo on a 3rd-and-16 play. Rookie Rob Windsor also had a solid day, as he was constantly being a nuisance in the backfield.

» But Tyquan Lewis might've just wrapped up his unofficial Colts.com TCMVP award with his dominant performance on Saturday. The third-year Ohio State product has made at least one, if not more, flash plays just about every day the team has been in full pads throughout camp, but he turned it up a notch today; over a span of eight plays at one point, Lewis logged two sacks of Eason and a big tackle for loss against the run, showing off his quickness off the edge against right tackle Brandon Hitner.

» One other defensive highlight came when Kelly tried to pinpoint a pass attempt to Harris across the middle of the field, but safety Tavon Wilson was there to get a hand on the ball, which was plucked out of the air by linebacker Zaire Franklin for the interception. Wilson, who has had two picks of his own during camp, and Franklin also wrapped up very strong overall training camps.

Related Content

2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 28: T.Y. Hilton Gets Fired Up, Ben Banogu Returns
news

2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 28: T.Y. Hilton Gets Fired Up, Ben Banogu Returns

The Indianapolis Colts today held their final training camp practice of the year at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center before Saturday's second and final scrimmage at Lucas Oil Stadium. What were some of the top takeaways from the day?
2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 26: Philip Rivers Throwing The Ball Down The Field; Rock Ya-Sin, Xavier Rhodes Show Off Physicality
news

2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 26: Philip Rivers Throwing The Ball Down The Field; Rock Ya-Sin, Xavier Rhodes Show Off Physicality

After an off day for the players on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts got back after it Wednesday with their seventh fully-padded training camp practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. What were some of the top takeaways from the day?
2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 24: Colts Face Game-Like Conditions In First Scrimmage At Lucas Oil Stadium
news

2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 24: Colts Face Game-Like Conditions In First Scrimmage At Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts on Monday held their first of two training camp scrimmages of the week at Lucas Oil Stadium, as head coach Frank Reich tried to simulate a typical gameday in a year with no preseason games. What were some of the top takeaways from the day?
2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 23: Braden Smith Returns As Colts Put In Lighter Work Ahead Of Monday's Practice At Lucas Oil Stadium
news

2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 23: Braden Smith Returns As Colts Put In Lighter Work Ahead Of Monday's Practice At Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts were in helmets and shells Sunday for a lighter, quicker training camp session at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, setting up a big day of practice Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium. What were some of the top takeaways from the day?
2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 22: Michael Pittman Jr., Rock Ya-Sin Continue Competitive Battle; DeForest Buckner Returns
news

2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 22: Michael Pittman Jr., Rock Ya-Sin Continue Competitive Battle; DeForest Buckner Returns

The Indianapolis Colts had yet another competitive training camp practice on Saturday morning at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, as the team got one step closer to its 2020 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. What were some of the top takeaways from the day?
2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 21: Red Zone Work Highlighted, Trey Burton Making Most Of Reps
news

2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 21: Red Zone Work Highlighted, Trey Burton Making Most Of Reps

After an off day for the players, the Indianapolis Colts returned to the practice field Friday for their fourth fully-padded training camp practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. What were some of the top takeaways from the day?
2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 19: A Shuffle Along The Defensive Line, George Odum Takes Advantage
news

2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 19: A Shuffle Along The Defensive Line, George Odum Takes Advantage

The Indianapolis Colts held their third straight fully-padded practice today at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center before the players get a day off on Thursday to recharge their batteries. What were some of the top takeaways from the day?
2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 17: Intensity Turns Up As Pads Come On For The First Time
news

2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 17: Intensity Turns Up As Pads Come On For The First Time

The Indianapolis Colts held their first fully-padded practice of this year's training camp today at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. What were some of the top takeaways from the day?
2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 16: DeForest Buckner Big Play Alert, Big Day For T.Y. Hilton
news

2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 16: DeForest Buckner Big Play Alert, Big Day For T.Y. Hilton

The Indianapolis Colts got back to team drills in Sunday's practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, with both the offense and the defense logging some notable plays prior to Monday's start of padded practices. What were some top takeaways from the day?
2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 14: Parris Campbell, Jonathan Taylor Turn On The Burners
news

2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 14: Parris Campbell, Jonathan Taylor Turn On The Burners

The Indianapolis Colts' training camp practice today was their first to feature team drills, with the offense taking on the defense at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. What were some top takeaways from the day?
2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 13: T.Y. Hilton's Return, Philip Rivers' Arm Angles
news

2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 13: T.Y. Hilton's Return, Philip Rivers' Arm Angles

The Indianapolis Colts held their second and final "Phase 2" training camp practice session Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. What were some top takeaways from the day?

Advertising