2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 17: Intensity Turns Up As Pads Come On For The First Time

» The Colts haven't utilized a full-time fullback on their roster since 2013, but you can certainly understand why Frank Reich wanted to go out and add the likes of fullback Roosevelt Nix in free agency this offseason. While Nix isn't expected to be on the field for a ton of offensive snaps from week to week, the Pro Bowler has a clear knack for springing his running backs free, which is exactly what he did one on Marlon Mack rushing attempt midway through today's practice. Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad came crashing in hard from the left, and Nix met him head-on and crunched him, opening up a huge hole off the edge for Mack to run free for a gain of about 10 yards. The Colts already had a solid run game heading into the offseason, but the addition of Nix could give it even more oomph this year.

» Before he left the field with a groin injury, Moore II had a terrific instinctual play, as he bolted out of his spot at nickel corner to dive all-out and bat down an attempted screen pass from Rivers to running back Nyheim Hines. It might've even been considered a backwards pass in a real game, which would've created a live ball situation for the defense to pick up. Heady play by Moore II.

» It was Hines making a notable play a little later when he made a diving, bobbling catch along the sideline in coverage against linebacker Matthew Adams. The N.C. State product had 63 receptions as a rookie and 44 catches last year, and there's no reason to believe he won't be line for the same kind of production, if not more, in Year 3 with a new quarterback throwing him the ball in Rivers.

» Tyquan Lewis has had a solid last few days of practice, and that continued today. He came in from the interior to stuff a Jonathan Taylor run play, wrapping his big arms around the rookie running back in the backfield for a significant loss.

» Jack Doyle's reputation as a dependable pass-catching tight end precedes him, and he likely hasn't needed to do much to earn Rivers' trust up to this point. But Doyle went ahead and reminded his new quarterback today; Rivers tossed him a little loft pass over the defensive linemen and Doyle went all-out to make a diving fingertip catch. Solid play from the two-time Pro Bowler.

» There were two notable passing plays during 7-on-7 action, and both were actually pretty similar — just with different quarterbacks and receivers. First, Jacoby Brissett delivered a real pretty over-the-shoulder pass to tight end Ian Bunting, who made a nice catch while being covered by safety George Odum. A few plays later, quarterback Chad Kelly made almost the exact same throw on the same route to rookie wide receiver Dezmon Patmon, who was able to get by cornerback Travis Reed to make the play.

» We had our first one-on-one drills pitting the pass catchers against the defensive backs today. If you'll recall from previous years' #ColtsCamp Notebooks, we make this pretty simple: either the receiver catches the ball and it's a win for him, or he doesn't and it's a win for the defensive back. The pass catchers had a 19-9 advantage over the defensive backs today.

» Here's how those 1-on-1 matchups played out: Rock Ya-Sin def. Zach Pascal, Jack Doyle def. Malik Hooker; T.J. Carrie def. Parris Campbell; Xavier Rhodes def. Michael Pittman Jr.; Daurice Fountain def. Lafayette Pitts; Trey Burton def. Khari Willis; Artavis Scott def. Isaiah Rodgers; Chad Williams def. Jackson Porter; Travis Reed def. Ashton Dulin; Ian Bunting def. Tavon Wilson; DeMichael Harris def. Carrie; Dezmon Patmon def. Tremon Smith; Pascal def. Ya-Sin; Farrod Green def. George Odum; Campbell def. Rodgers; Rhodes def. Pittman Jr.; Fountain def. Pitts; Donald Rutledge def. Xavier Grimble; Scott def. Porter; Williams def. Porter; Dulin def. Reed; Doyle def. Willis; Rodgers def. Harris; Carrie def. Patmon; Pascal def. Ya-Sin; Burton def. Hooker; Scott def. Porter; Rhodes def. Pittman Jr.

» Rhodes was seemingly chirping louder and louder with each passing rep against the rookie Pittman Jr., who went 0-for-3 in his 1-on-1 opportunities against the veteran cornerback. Pittman Jr. told me after today's practice that he's already built a fun little competitive back-and-forth with Rhodes to this point of camp; it'll be entertaining to see how this evolves over the next few weeks.

» Today's practice did not include any field goal attempts for Rodrigo Blankenship or Chase McLaughlin. Reich said afterwards they've already had some competitive scenarios for both kickers in this battle, and looks forward to continuing to integrate some pressure-filled situations for both guys throughout future practices to find their guy at kicker heading into the regular season.