2019 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Day 12: Correcting The Bills Film

OFFENSE

— The offense opened up 11-on-11s with its usual offensive line (except for center Ryan Kelly, who remains out with a shoulder injury): Anthony Castonzo at left tackle, Quenton Nelson at left guard, Josh Andrews at center, Mark Glowinski at right guard and Braden Smith at right tackle.

— Those skill position players who were seen getting early first-team reps with the offense included Devin Funchess, T.Y. Hilton, Chester Rogers, Jack Doyle, Marlon Mack, Marcus Johnson, Hale Hentges and Mo Alie-Cox.

— Speaking of Alie-Cox, there were two straight pass plays to the former basketball standout that show exactly why he's so dangerous on the field. The first play was just a perfectly-placed ball over the middle from quarterback Jacoby Brissett, as he allowed Alie-Cox to climb the ladder and get the ball where only he could get it over linebacker Anthony Walker for about a 12-yard gain. The two hooked up on a 54-yard touchdown play not long after, and it was much the same deal; the ball was delivered up high where only Alie-Cox could extend and go get it and do something with it after the catch (safety George Odum just missed breaking it up). One caveat: it was possible Tyquan Lewis would've had a sack off the edge on Brissett on the second play had it been a real game.

— The unquestioned standouts from Saturday's practice, at least offensively, were second-year receivers Deon Cain and Daurice Fountain. Cain was hauling in long-range jump balls and deep passes left and right in 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 work, while Fountain was running precise routes and making tough, tough catches even when he was being absolutely mauled in coverage.

— Cain had a nice deep ball in 7-on-7s in which quarterback Chad Kelly put it right on the money down the left sideline, just out of reach of cornerback Marvell Tell III. Later in 11-on-11s, quarterback Phillip Walker floated a pass towards Cain, who was in single coverage against Jalen Collins, and he was able to get his footing, hop in the air and snag the ball at its highest point.

— Walker and Kelly seemed to be rotating reps with the No. 2 and 3 offenses on Saturday, although Kelly seemed to be getting a few more backup opportunities throughout the day. Kelly shined on Thursday in the preseason opener against the Bills, completing 13 of his 19 passing attempts for 121 yards, and also running the ball four times for 53 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown keeper.

— Le'Raven Clark, who has been the team's primary swing tackle throughout camp, was seen getting a majority of his work at guard on Saturday. The second-team offense line consisted of Joe Haeg (left tackle), Daniel Munyer (left guard), Jake Eldrenkamp (center), Clark (right guard) and Jackson Barton (right tackle).

— The third-team offensive line consisted of Antonio Garcia (left tackle), Eldrenkamp (left guard), Evan Boehm (center), Haeg (right guard) and J'Marcus Webb (right tackle). Clark also got some work in with this group at right guard.

— During a red zone drill late in practice, Brissett found Devin Funchess in the end zone for a picture-perfect back-shoulder fade and the nine-yard touchdown. Cornerback Quincy Wilson had good coverage on the play, but as they say, there's no defense for a perfect pass.

— Kelly then found tight end Gabe Holmes for a nine-yard touchdown, as cornerback Nate Hairston slipped and/or fell while in coverage, although he was imploring the official for a hold on the play.

— Brissett was a perfect 5-of-5 in 7-on-7 work, although the situation the offense was in — with its back up against its own goal line — called for a few more checkdowns and quick, short passes than usual. Doyle and Alie-Cox each hauled in two passes, While Hilton caught the other.

— Kelly was 3-for-4 in 7-on-7 work, completing passes to Hentges, Cain (the deep ball vs. Tell III) and Krishawn Hogan in a intermediate play to the middle of the field in which he collided with safety Derrick Kindred and Hairston and still held on. Hogan's strong camp continues.