2019 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Day 11: Putting In Final Preparations For Bills

———————

OFFENSE

— Running back D'Onta Foreman, claimed off waivers by the Colts yesterday, said he arrived in Indianapolis around 1 a.m. Tuesday, but there he was being thrown into the fire early Tuesday afternoon at his first team practice. The former third-round pick of the Houston Texans was for sure getting a lot thrown at him from running backs coach Tom Rathman, and he even had the opportunity to log some snaps towards the end of the session, logging a few carries and catching a pass in the flat.

— The two sides worked through a very quick move-the-ball, end-of-half/game scenario to open up 11-on-11s. The first-team offense featured a lineup that included Anthony Castonzo (left tackle), Quenton Nelson (left guard), Josh Andrews (center), Mark Glowinski (right guard) and Braden Smith (right tackle) along the offensive line, Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, Nyheim Hines at running back, Mo Alie-Cox at tight end and T.Y. Hilton, Devin Funchess and Chester Rogers at wide receiver.

— That group got all the way to the defense's three-yard line, when Brissett found Funchess on the quick slant for a touchdown. Everybody knows about Funchess' size at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, and how that could come into play in the red zone, but he'll be really hard to stop if he's able to bring in short, low passes on quick slants like he did on Tuesday.

— The second-team offense in the move-the-ball drill got the ball to the defense's 4-yard line before being stopped, but Cole Hedlund knocked in a field goal from what would've been about 32 yards due to the nature of the field goal "posts" inside the Grand Park Events Center. Quarterback Phillip Walker came out firing, finding Deon Cain for about a 30-yard pass play on a sweet fade route and catch from the second-year receiver, and then hitting Krishawn Hogan on a slant for about 20 yards on the next play before the defense began to bear down.

— Among those out with the second-team offense: Le'Raven Clark (left tackle), Jake Eldrenkamp (left guard), Evan Boehm (center), Joe Haeg (right guard) and Jackson Barton (right tackle) along the offensive line; Walker at quarterback; Jonathan Williams at running back; Gabe Holmes at tight end; and Cain, Hogan and Marcus Johnson at wide receiver.

— The third-team offense, led by quarterback Chad Kelly, also was able to get the ball in the end zone thanks to a patient, persistent drive that saw two third-down conversions, as well as one fourth-down conversion in which Kelly found tight end Hale Hentges just short of the goal line. Kelly rushed the group to the line and then rolled out to his right and found Ashton Dulin for a diving touchdown off the edge of the end zone to earn the score.

— Those who started out with the third-team offense: Antonio Garcia (left tackle), Daniel Munyer (left guard), Eldrenkamp (center), Ian Silberman (right guard) and J'Marcus Webb (right tackle) along the offensive line; Kelly at quarterback; Williams at running back; and Jordan Veasy, Hedlund and Johnson at wide receiver.

— Later in practice, Clark was seen getting some snaps with the first-team offense at left tackle. Castonzo eventually returned to his familiar spot.

— Training camp is a perfect opportunity to work on timing and spacing with tough plays like wide receiver screens. We saw why on Tuesday, as Cain caught a pass on a screen play to the right, but ran right into the back of Barton, who had hustled out to the perimeter from right tackle to lead block. That'll be a good one to watch and correct on film.

— Walker got in some snaps at quarterback with the first-team offense to end practice on Tuesday, as he was used as more of a mobile QB to give the defense a good look heading into the preseason opener.

— Cain's catch early in practice was likely the play of the day Tuesday, but practice ended with a good candidate for second place, as Kelly got the snap at quarterback, faked a handoff, then faked an end around handoff, and launched a pass down the right sideline right into the breadbasket of wide receiver Roger Lewis for a gain of about 30 yards. Lewis was draped in one-on-one coverage and yet still made the play.