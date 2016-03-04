2016 Third Mock Draft Look: New Name, Position Becoming Popular Option For Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – The next time the calendar turns to another month draft time will be nearing.
March is here and the NFL Draft is less than two months away with this year's version April 28-30.
With the NFL Scouting Combine complete, we take a look at Mock Drafts of who's coming to the Colts at pick No. 18.
Here's a compilation of Mock Drafts:
Analysis: If Laremy Tunsil, Ronnie Stanley, Jack Conklin and Taylor Decker are all off the board, the Colts will have to decide whether to reach for an O-lineman (Jason Spriggs and Germain Ifedi are next up on my board) or take an impact player elsewhere. Floyd would give Indianapolis an athlete who can pressure the QB and drop into coverage. He's not a finished product, so that might scare off some talent evaluators, but Floyd has the raw tools to develop into a playmaker.
Analysis: Another wild card in this draft, Spence may be off a number of team boards due to off-field concerns and an underwhelming combine, but a draft devoid of elite edge rushers may push him back into the first round. The Colts are lacking any burst off the edge, but with capable run-stopping outside linebackers on the roster, this may be the perfect spot for Spence to ease in as a situational pass rusher as he develops against the run. He dominated Senior Bowl week while notching eight pressures in two games against FBS competition.
Analysis: Keeping Andrew Luck upright has to be priority No. 1.
Analysis: This is a hard sell for Colts fans, and I know that. But I'm going to try anyway...Ezekiel Elliott in the first round gives Indianapolis a true three-down back to build an offense around alongside Andrew Luck, T.Y. Hilton and an offensive line that improved down the stretch in 2015. Even if the line needs to be addressed, and it does, there isn't an offensive guard or center with a value at pick No. 18. That's a hole to fill in free agency or later in the draft. Round 1 is about finding impact players. There may not be a better impact player on offense than Elliott, who did it all at Ohio State while being a stud inside runner, a talented receiver on swing routes and even a rock-solid lead blocker when Cardale Jones and J.T. Barrett were tucking and running.
Analysis: Whitehair has experience at tackle, but his stature will likely force him inside in the NFL. That's exactly where the Colts need the most help. Whitehair is an excellent pass protector, and with all the defensive-tackle talent around the league, that type of guard has never been more valuable.
Analysis: He has great versatility, having played guard, tackle and center at Kansas State. They need help inside in a big way, and he is NFL ready. They have to protect against the push inside better for Andrew Luck
Analysis: Whitehair is making the move from tackle to guard in the NFL, and he's arguably the draft's top interior blocker. In Indianapolis, he could be a nice piece next to Anthony Castonzo on the left side of the line.
Analysis: If the Colts learned anything in 2015, it's that they're a lot better team with QB Andrew Luck in the lineup. Be a good idea to take better care of him.
Analysis: Jerrell Freeman had a terrific 2015 campaign, but he happens to be an impending free agent. Meanwhile, the rest of the Colts' inside linebackers weren't very good. Reggie Ragland is one of the top players available, so he makes a ton of sense for Indianapolis at No. 18 overall.
MOCK DRAFT TOTALS
In each installment of the mock draft looks we will total up all the positions pundits have pegged for the Colts throughout the draft process.[
1ST Mock Draft Look (January 21) ](http://www.colts.com/news/article-1/2016-First-Mock-Draft-Look-Big-Ten-Heavy-Picks-For-The-Colts/d1588680-9a78-45fd-95c6-83635c029439)
Totals:
OT: 9
OG: 3
DT: 3
RB: 3
OLB: 2
ILB: 1
DE: 1
Bowen's Analysis: We are starting to see some change from the early norm in Mock Drafts. Cody Whitehair is by far the most popular individual player we've seen in our recent compilations. At Kansas State, Whitehair played guard and tackle. He projects as more of an interior guy at the next level. Whitehair is rising in Mock Drafts, after previously being a guy in the latter parts of Round One. Is No. 18 too early for Whitehair? In our third look, we see three linebackers enter the mix. Seeing Reggie Ragland and Noah Spence to the Colts would be about the furthest they've fallen in Mock Drafts. We continue to not see cornerbacks being slotted with the Colts, a bit of a surprise after putting together 22 Mock Drafts.
