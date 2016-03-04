2016 Third Mock Draft Look: New Name, Position Becoming Popular Option For Colts

Analysis: This is a hard sell for Colts fans, and I know that. But I'm going to try anyway...Ezekiel Elliott in the first round gives Indianapolis a true three-down back to build an offense around alongside Andrew Luck, T.Y. Hilton and an offensive line that improved down the stretch in 2015. Even if the line needs to be addressed, and it does, there isn't an offensive guard or center with a value at pick No. 18. That's a hole to fill in free agency or later in the draft. Round 1 is about finding impact players. There may not be a better impact player on offense than Elliott, who did it all at Ohio State while being a stud inside runner, a talented receiver on swing routes and even a rock-solid lead blocker when Cardale Jones and J.T. Barrett were tucking and running.