2016 NFL Scouting Combine Recap

INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL's second largest event did not disappoint again in 2016.

This year's Scouting Combine painted a clear picture of what the needs are for the Colts and how they might go about addressing them.

What did we learn at the 2016 Scouting Combine?

The Needs Are Clear

Interior offensive line and pass rush. Pass rush and interior offensive line.

Pick the order, but there's no arguing the 2016 needs for the Colts.

Draft Depth On Defense

Listening to NFL personnel people all week, they raved about what the defensive line depth has in 2016.

This doesn't directly impact the Colts' most important area to address, but the defense still needs to be built at every level.