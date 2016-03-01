2016 NFL Scouting Combine Recap

INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL's second largest event did not disappoint again in 2016.
This year's Scouting Combine painted a clear picture of what the needs are for the Colts and how they might go about addressing them.
What did we learn at the 2016 Scouting Combine?
The Needs Are Clear
Interior offensive line and pass rush. Pass rush and interior offensive line.
Pick the order, but there's no arguing the 2016 needs for the Colts.
The Colts feel good about what they have on the edge of their offensive line, so that's why the middle of the trenches has been stressed.
In the 2016 Draft, the offensive line has considerable depth, while the pass rush group is lacking a bit in quality.
Draft Depth On Defense
Listening to NFL personnel people all week, they raved about what the defensive line depth has in 2016.
This doesn't directly impact the Colts' most important area to address, but the defense still needs to be built at every level.
A down year for the wide receiver group should be just fine for the Colts.
A behind the scenes look at Chuck Pagano and Ryan Grigson speaking to the media during the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Personnel Updates
As expected, the Colts won't be major spenders in the next few weeks.
Free agency starts March 9 and the Colts just don't have the same sort of funds they had in recent offseasons.
The Combine week did offer several updates on Colts' players:
- Andrew Luck is healed and should be ready for OTAs.
- Vontae Davis recently had foot surgery.
- Josh Freeman could be the Colts' backup quarterback next year, in what would be a cost cutting move.
- Has Andre Johnson played his last down with the Colts?
- Re-signing both Dwayne Allen and Coby Fleener this offseason is going to be "tough", Ryan Grigson said on 1070 The Fan.
Don't Forget Cornerback
If there was a "No. 3" on the Colts priority list this offseason, it would likely be cornerback.
Ryan Grigson spoke with Steve Andress about finding another cornerback in 2016.
It goes without saying, but a quality starting cornerback to pair with Vontae Davis would allow the Colts to focus more and more attention to the pass rush need.
