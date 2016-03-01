2016 NFL Scouting Combine Recap

Intro: The 2016 NFL Combine has concluded in Indianapolis. As always, there was a lot to take away from the NFL spending a week in the Circle City.

INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL's second largest event did not disappoint again in 2016.

This year's Scouting Combine painted a clear picture of what the needs are for the Colts and how they might go about addressing them.

What did we learn at the 2016 Scouting Combine?

The Needs Are Clear

Interior offensive line and pass rush. Pass rush and interior offensive line.

Pick the order, but there's no arguing the 2016 needs for the Colts.

The Colts feel good about what they have on the edge of their offensive line, so that's why the middle of the trenches has been stressed.

In the 2016 Draft, the offensive line has considerable depth, while the pass rush group is lacking a bit in quality.

Draft Depth On Defense

Listening to NFL personnel people all week, they raved about what the defensive line depth has in 2016.

This doesn't directly impact the Colts' most important area to address, but the defense still needs to be built at every level.

A down year for the wide receiver group should be just fine for the Colts.

Personnel Updates

As expected, the Colts won't be major spenders in the next few weeks.

Free agency starts March 9 and the Colts just don't have the same sort of funds they had in recent offseasons.

The Combine week did offer several updates on Colts' players:

Don't Forget Cornerback

If there was a "No. 3" on the Colts priority list this offseason, it would likely be cornerback.

Ryan Grigson spoke with Steve Andress about finding another cornerback in 2016.

It goes without saying, but a quality starting cornerback to pair with Vontae Davis would allow the Colts to focus more and more attention to the pass rush need.

**Daily Combine Notebooks

**In case you missed any of our daily Combine updates, they are below.

