2012 HORSESHOE CLASSIC SET FOR SATURDAY

INDIANAPOLIS – Even though the Indianapolis Colts will not be the featured team playing in Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend, there will be plenty of action to please the most dedicated football fans.

The 2012 Horseshoe Classic, presented by Herff Jones in-part by the Indiana National Guard and Under Armour, begins on Saturday with the first of four games starting at 12:00 p.m.

The four-game slate involves teams from the Hoosier Heritage Conference (HHC).

Shelbyville (1-2) and Pendleton Heights (3-0) will start the day of football with a noon kickoff.

Following the opener, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) (2-1) and Rushville (1-2) are scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. start.

The nightcap will begin with a 5:00 p.m. kickoff as Greenfield-Central (1-2) battles its neighbors to the north in Yorktown (1-2). This is a rematch of a 2011 thriller that saw Greenfield-Central win, 23-20.

Closing out the evening at 7:30 p.m. will be New Palestine (1-2) and Delta (2-1).

This marks the second season that the HHC has had its entire conference enjoy the experience of playing at the home of the Colts.

"I am extremely appreciative of the commitment the Indianapolis Colts have made to high school football in our state by hosting events like the Horseshoe Hall of Fame Classic, as well as their sponsorship of the IHSAA state tournament series," New Palestine High School Athletic Director Al Cooper said.

The regular season is not the only time Lucas Oil Stadium will host high school football games in 2012. For the fifth consecutive year, Lucas Oil Stadium also will be the home of each of the five classes of IHSAA State Final football games over Thanksgiving weekend.

"We are excited and honored to be playing in Lucas Oil Stadium," Shelbyville High School Athletic Director Paul Heidenreich said. "Thank you very much to the Indianapolis Colts for allowing our coaches, players, students and community the opportunity to be playing in the nicest facility in the NFL and on the same field that many of our players' heroes have played on."

Two weeks ago the Colts held the first group of games for the 2012 Horseshoe Classic with four games on August 25.

The partnership between high school football in the Circle City and having games played at the home of the Colts is something that is valued by the organization.

"Each year, we work to have participating teams from across the state which allows their entire community to experience the thrills of cheering on their team in Lucas Oil Stadium," said Chuck O'Hara, Indianapolis Colts Senior Director of Marketing.