1st Four Years: Polian-Mora vs. Grigson-Pagano





Following a 6-10 year in season four with head coach Jim Mora, Jim Irsay opted to bring in Tony Dungy. On Monday, using that experience to help make a decision in a very similar situation, he put his faith in Chuck Pagano.



"Look, I could have walked someone in that door tonight or tomorrow night and have them come walking in with eight-figures a year on themselves or whatever and say, 'I'm making the big splash.' Look, if that was the best for us, believe me, I would do it," said Irsay Monday night. "This guy is a great coach. I mean, you don't have to go too far to ask a lot of people about what he's done."



Irsay went on to praise his general manager again as well.



"Like I said, what we did in the first four years – Bill Polian is going to the Hall of Fame. Ryan has outdone him, but it gets lost in the translation," Irsay said. "I know that everyone expects more. They want to win it all, and we wanted to win it all this year as well."



The final results of the first four seasons aren't the only indication of growth, compared to the start of a regime that brought Indianapolis the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The rosters are too, which are greatly built by the general manager with help from the head coach in recruiting free agents and developing young players.



Polian-Mora-Manning Pro Bowlers 1st Four Seasons

1998: 1

1999: 3

2000: 3

2001: 2

Total: 9



Grigson-Pagano-Luck Pro Bowlers 1st Four Seasons

2012: 3

2013: 3

2014: 7

2015: 0

Total: 13



Conclusion: Advantage - new regime. There were not only more total Pro Bowlers in the past four seasons, but if you take away multiple trips by the same player, there were still 10 different Pro Bowl players in the past four seasons compared to just 5 from 1998-2001. In the old regime, there also wasn't a single defensive Pro Bowler, compared to four defensive Pro Bowlers from 2012-2014. One could argue Robert Mathis was a product of Bill Polian, but you could also argue Reggie Wayne was a product of Chuck Pagano recruiting him to stay. It was a conscious decision by Grigson and Pagano to keep try to keep players like Mathis, Wayne, Vinatieri, and McAfee, cornerstone franchise players.



Polian-Mora-Manning Scoring Offense 1st Four Seasons

1998: 19th

1999: 3rd

2000: 4th

2001: 2nd



Grigson-Pagano-Luck Scoring Offense 1st Four Seasons

2012: 18th

2013: 15th

2014: 6th

2015: 24th



Conclusion: 2015 is the outlier here with the starting quarterback having missed 9 games, including the final 7 games of the season. The Polian era has the advantage here though with one of the best quarterbacks of all-time at the helm orchestrating three top-5 offensive seasons. It's interesting to see the 2001 Colts went 6-10 though, despite the #2 scoring offense in the NFL. Perhaps the scoring defense stats will shed some light on that.



Polian-Mora-Manning Scoring Defense 1st Four Seasons

1998: 29th

1999: 17th

2000: 15th

2001: 31st (last)



Grigson-Pagano-Luck Scoring Defense 1st Four Seasons

2012: 21st

2013: 9th

2014: 19th

2015: 25th



Conclusion: Both eras took a step backwards in their fourth seasons, but we see the ultimate demise of Jim Mora's 2001 season, despite having the #2 scoring offense in the league. In 2001, the Colts were dead last in scoring defense by a wide margin, allowing 30.4 points per game. The 2nd worst scoring defense in 2001 was almost four points per game better, allowing 26.5 points per game. The Colts bounced back to form the #8 scoring defense in Bill Polian's 5th season. That led to a 10-6 record, after going 6-10 the previous season. Can Ryan Grigson and Chuck Pagano do the same?



