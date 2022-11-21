'That's Just The NFL:' Despite Another Strong Performance, Colts' Defense Laments Late-Game Execution In Eagles Loss

The Indianapolis Colts’ defense contained the Philadelphia Eagles — one of the best offenses in the league — throughout Sunday’s Week 11 contest. But Indy’s defensive leaders are disappointed in their execution late in the game, as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts & Co. were able to steal a come-from-behind victory.

Nov 21, 2022 at 02:10 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

1120_PHI_InGame_085

Perhaps Zaire Franklin said it best when summarizing a disappointing end result for the Indianapolis Colts and their defense Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

While the Eagles boast one of the top offensive units in the league, the Colts' defense, as it has for most of the season, stood tall throughout most of Sunday's contest — forcing several punts, producing third-down stops, earning a key takeaway and limiting the damage on the Colts' side of the field.

But, in the end, the Colts' defense could only hold the line for so long before the Eagles, led by a dynamic, mobile quarterback in Jalen Hurts, would strike back — and, ultimately, steal a come-from-behind 17-16 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Throughout the season, the Colts have leaned heavily on their defense in the second half of close ballgames. It's produced many high-pressure situations for a team continuing to look ways to match its strong defensive output with better offensive consistency—but, as Franklin put it, "That's just the NFL." When it's time to execute late in the game, Franklin said, it doesn't matter what your unit has done up to that point of the contest.

"Most games are decided by one score," Franklin said. "And at the end of the day, that's why they pay the quarterbacks all that money because most of the time, the other team's offense has the ball with a chance to win or tie the game. Either they are going to make a play, or the defense is going to make a play. And unfortunately, we came up on the short side of that."

The Eagles came into Sunday's game with a top-five offensive unit, led by Hurts, who has emerged as an MVP candidate in his third NFL season as a prolific passer and running threat. But the Colts' defense was clearly ready heading into the contest, and through three quarters, Indy had limited Philadelphia to just three points scored and 208 total yards. The Eagles' offense also fell victim to a number of key drive-killing penalties and mistakes, particularly as it entered the Colts' side of 50.

Franklin played a key part in the Colts' defensive success, as he stuffed the stat sheet with a game-best 12 tackles and added a half-sack, a quarterback hit and a forced fumble. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue also had his best performance in a Colts uniform so far on Sunday with 1.5 sacks, including a strip sack of Hurts on the Eagles' first offensive play from scrimmage in the second half, which was recovered by defensive tackle Grover Stewart.

But the Eagles started to put the pieces together in the fourth quarter. Trailing 13-3, Hurts found wide receiver Quez Watkins for a 22-yard touchdown pass early in the period; and, after an Indy field goal at the 4:37 mark, the Philly offense embarked on an 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended with an eventual game-winning seven-yard touchdown run by Hurts, who finished with a game-high 86 rushing yards on the day.

The Colts certainly had their chances to close the door on that decisive Eagles drive. Philadelphia faced an early 3rd and 2 from its 33-yard line when Hurts launched a pass deep down the right sideline towards Miles Sanders, who, for a moment, was wide open; it was Franklin who had to sprint all-out to prevent the speedy running back from making a play, drawing a clear pass interference penalty. Six plays later, the game hung in the balance with a 4th-and-2 play from the Indy 9-yard line, but Hurts — after initially trying to draw the Colts' defense offsides and calling a timeout — was able to find six yards on the ground, move the chains, and set up the game-winning touchdown.

It was a disappointing finish to an otherwise standout day for the Colts' defense, which turns its attention to next Monday night's home primetime contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"It's definitely frustrating," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. "Because we know we've got the guys who can compete with anybody. At the end of the day, it's the execution part. At different parts of the game, everybody had their mishaps. We just have to pick those things up.

"It's hard," Buckner continued. "It's frustrating, because everybody's giving it their all, but at the end of the day, it's the execution part that got us beat."

Game Photos: Colts vs. Eagles, Week 11

View the game action unfold as the Colts take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium during Week 11.

In-Game_Photo_Gallery_1120_PHI
1 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_001
2 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_002
3 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_003
4 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_004
5 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_005
6 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_006
7 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_007
8 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_008
9 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_009
10 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_010
11 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_011
12 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_012
13 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_013
14 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_014
15 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_015
16 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_016
17 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_017
18 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_018
19 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_019
20 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_020
21 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_021
22 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_022
23 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_023
24 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_024
25 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_025
26 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_026
27 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_027
28 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_028
29 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_029
30 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_030
31 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_031
32 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_032
33 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_033
34 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_034
35 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_035
36 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_036
37 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_037
38 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_038
39 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_039
40 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_040
41 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_041
42 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_042
43 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_043
44 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_044
45 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_045
46 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_046
47 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_047
48 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_048
49 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_049
50 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_050
51 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_051
52 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_052
53 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_053
54 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_054
55 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_055
56 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_056
57 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_057
58 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_058
59 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_059
60 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_060
61 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_061
62 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_062
63 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_063
64 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_064
65 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_065
66 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_066
67 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_067
68 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_068
69 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_069
70 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_070
71 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_071
72 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_072
73 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_073
74 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_074
75 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_075
76 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_076
77 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_077
78 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_078
79 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_079
80 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_080
81 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_081
82 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_082
83 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_083
84 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_084
85 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_085
86 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_086
87 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_087
88 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_088
89 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_089
90 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_090
91 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_091
92 / 93
1120_PHI_InGame_092
93 / 93
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Eagles, Week 11

The Colts lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-16, in Week 11 to fall to 4-6-1 on the 2022 season. Here are five things we learned on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium:

news

Colts Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. Honors University Of Virginia Shooting Victims With Cleats, Prayers And Action To Combat Gun Violence

McLeod is a University of Virginia alum.

news

Colts Left Frustrated By Mistakes, Lack Of Execution In Narrow Loss To Philadelphia Eagles

The Colts led their Week 11 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles for over 50 minutes of regulation, but a handful of miscues and missed opportunities on offense, defense and special teams allowed the NFC No. 1 seed to hang around long enough to win on Sunday.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts, Eagles Meet For Week 11 Clash At Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) play host to the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) in today's Week 11 battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from today's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

news

Colts Announce 7 Inactives For Week 11 Game vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Colts ruled out defensive end Kwity Paye and tight end Jelani Woods on Friday.

news

Colts Elevate DE Kameron Cline, TE Nikola Kalinic To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves Saturday.

news

Game Preview: Colts vs. Eagles, Week 11

The Colts return to Indianapolis for Jeff Saturday's first game as interim head coach at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. against the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles. Here's everything you need to know before kickoff.

news

Colts Rule Out DE Kwity Paye, TE Jelani Woods For Week 11 Game vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Head coach Jeff Saturday made the announcement on Friday.

news

Practice Notebook: Reggie Wayne Sees 'Same Old Jeff That I've Always Known' In Colts' Interim Head Coach

Reggie Wayne played with Jeff Saturday for a decade, and on Thursday explained what it's been like to coach with him over the last week.

news

How Bobby Okereke Set Up Colts' Win Over Raiders On 3 Plays, And What Those Show About His 2022 Season

If Stephon Gilmore was the closer in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Bobby Okereke was the setup man.

news

Colts Mailbag: Playoff Odds, Jeff Saturday's Impact On Offensive Line, Matchup vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Colts Mailbag returns for Week 11 with plenty of questions on Jeff Saturday's impact and where things go from here for the 2022 Colts.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising