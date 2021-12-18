Colts Activate LB Zaire Franklin From Reserve/COVID-19 List, Elevate DT Chris Williams To Active Roster From Practice Squad, Place DT Antwaun Woods On Injured Reserve

The Colts made the roster moves before Saturday night's game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium. 

Dec 18, 2021 at 04:05 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
transaction_1920x1080 (16)

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today activated linebacker Zaire Franklin from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and elevated defensive tackle Chris Williams to the active roster from the practice squad for Saturday's game against the New England Patriots. The team also placed defensive tackle Antwaun Woods on the Injured Reserve list. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 54 players.

Franklin, 6-0, 235 pounds, has played in 61 career games (12 starts) in four seasons (2018-21) with the Colts and has totaled 54 tackles (27 solo), three passes defensed, one interception and 27 special teams stops. He has also appeared in three postseason contests (two starts) and has tallied one special teams tackle. Franklin was originally selected by Indianapolis in the seventh round (235th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. In 2021, he has played in all 13 games (eight starts) and has registered 19 tackles (10 solo), two passes defensed, one interception and eight special teams stops.

Williams, 6-2, 300 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He saw action in four games and tallied one tackle. As a rookie in 2020, Williams spent the entire season on Indianapolis' practice squad. He originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2020. Collegiately, Williams appeared in 42 games (27 starts) at Wagner and totaled 105 tackles (41 solo), 22.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, one pass defensed, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three blocked kicks. 

Woods, 6-1, 307 pounds, has spent time on Indianapolis' active roster and practice squad this season. He has played in 47 career games (32 starts) in his time with the Colts (2021), Dallas Cowboys (2018-20) and Tennessee Titans (2016-17) and has compiled 88 tackles (37 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one pass defensed and two fumble recoveries. Woods has also started two postseason contests and has tallied seven tackles (four solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss. In 2021, he has played in seven games and has tallied five tackles (two solo).

