Young Talent Beginning To Infuse Colts Roster

Finding impact players still on their rookie contracts has to be a route on which the Colts will rely heavily in the coming years, similar to what we saw back in 2012.

Combing through the current Colts roster shows the early returns of such building.

Going into Week Five, 20 of the team's 52 players are first or second-year players.

The pedigree of finding contributors among undrafted free agents has continued for the Colts.

Of the 12 rookies on the roster, four of those are undrafted guys, joining all eight 2016 draft picks on the 53-man roster (which currently sits at 52).

That dozen bolsters the five 2015 draft picks, plus three 2015 UDFAs, from last season.

Beginning with 2014 draftees in Donte Moncrief and Jack Mewhort, the Colts have added to the offensive base with the likes of Jacoby Brissett, Denzelle Good, Ryan Kelly and Joe Haeg.

Defensively, Henry Anderson and Clayton Geathers are among the new faces that will grow into the future on that side of the ball. Even rookies T.J. Green, Hassan Ridgeway and Antonio Morrison are playing key roles in their first years.

With 38 percent of the current roster comprised of first or second-year players, that is the third highest percentage of any NFL team.

It's the next wave of players that is necessary for the Colts to maintain the postseason presence this franchise has had in 14 of the last 17 seasons.