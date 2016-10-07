Young Talent Beginning To Infuse Colts Roster

Intro: Comb through the Colts roster and you will see a young presence unlike virtually any other team in the NFL. How much young talent is contributing for the 2016 Colts?

Oct 07, 2016 at 01:21 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

GeathersSanDiego.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – The goal is sustained greatness.

That was the message from Jim Irsay back in March at the NFL's Annual Meetings.

Irsay knew what was on the horizon.

The Colts Owner was about to secure the cornerstone of his franchise via a new six-year deal, in what was the most important piece to a puzzle that already included an evolving core.

In inking Andrew Luck to a second contract, the days of the Colts having the freedom to spend like they had in previous off-seasons was all but over.

With such a foundation in place, the Colts ability to add to that was going to have to come from not taking any short cuts, building through the draft and, ultimately, keeping your own.

"Your draft is your bloodline," Irsay said back in March.

Finding impact players still on their rookie contracts has to be a route on which the Colts will rely heavily in the coming years, similar to what we saw back in 2012.

Combing through the current Colts roster shows the early returns of such building.

Going into Week Five, 20 of the team's 52 players are first or second-year players.

The pedigree of finding contributors among undrafted free agents has continued for the Colts.

Of the 12 rookies on the roster, four of those are undrafted guys, joining all eight 2016 draft picks on the 53-man roster (which currently sits at 52).

That dozen bolsters the five 2015 draft picks, plus three 2015 UDFAs, from last season.

Beginning with 2014 draftees in Donte Moncrief and Jack Mewhort, the Colts have added to the offensive base with the likes of Jacoby Brissett, Denzelle Good, Ryan Kelly and Joe Haeg.

Defensively, Henry Anderson and Clayton Geathers are among the new faces that will grow into the future on that side of the ball. Even rookies T.J. Green, Hassan Ridgeway and Antonio Morrison are playing key roles in their first years.

With 38 percent of the current roster comprised of first or second-year players, that is the third highest percentage of any NFL team.

It's the next wave of players that is necessary for the Colts to maintain the postseason presence this franchise has had in 14 of the last 17 seasons.

Player, 2016 Games Played, Starts, % Snap Counts, *Indicates Draft Pick

#

1st Year

2nd Year

1

Bates, Trevor* (0, 0, 0%)

Anderson, Henry* (18%)

2

Blythe, Austin* (2, 1, 28%)

Bray, Quan (4, 0, 8%)

3

Clark, Le'Raven* (2, 0, 1%)

Dorsett, Phillip* (4, 2, 84%)

4

Farley, Matthias (4, 0, 4%)

Geathers, Clayton* (3, 3, 54%)

5

Ferguson, Josh (4, 0, 30%)

Good, Denzelle* (2, 2, 41%)

6

Green, T.J.* (3, 1, 27%)

Jackson, Edwin (4, 0, 0%)

8

Haeg, Joe* (3, 2, 51%)

McGill, T.Y. (2, 0, 20%)

8

Kelly, Ryan* (4, 4, 100%)

Parry, David* (4, 4, 60%)

9

Maggitt, Curt (4, 0, 19%)

10

Morrison, Antonio* (4, 0, 65%)

11

Ridgeway, Hassan* (4, 0, 32%)

12

Rogers, Chester (3, 0, 35.9%)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Michael Pittman Jr. feeling 'great' after clearing concussion protocol ahead of Week 17 game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Pittman cleared concussion protocol last Friday but developed symptoms on Saturday and did not play against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16. 
news

For Colts' defensive line, record-setting sacks are key to wins – but not the group's focus

The Colts set an Indianapolis-era franchise record with their 47th sack of the season last weekend. Those sacks have played a major part in the Colts' wins this season, but are the result of the right process in Nate Ollie's D-line room. 
news

Colts greats Dwight Freeney, Reggie Wayne named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Freeney and Wayne are both finalists for the second consecutive year; this is Wayne's fifth time as a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist. 
news

Week 17 scoreboard watching guide: Panthers, Chiefs and who to root for to improve Colts' AFC playoff odds

Most importantly, the Colts need to beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium to improve their chances of making the playoffs. But there are several key games in Week 17 that will impact the Colts' odds of reaching the postseason – potentially as AFC South champions. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 17 game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts released their Week 17 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

AFC Playoff standings, odds, tiebreakers remaining schedules: Colts hold No. 7 seed entering Week 17 but do not completely control postseason destiny

The Colts retained possession of the AFC No. 7 even with their Week 16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but could slip out of the playoffs even if they win out. 
news

AFC South Standings hold firm following losses by Colts, Jaguars, Texans and Titans

With the Colts' loss on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, they are 8-7 and second in the AFC South.
news

After loss to Falcons, Colts' focus turns inward as AFC playoff race gets tighter

The Colts lost, 29-10, to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday but retained possession of the AFC No. 7 seed – for now. 
news

In NFL's Year of the Backup QB, Gardner Minshew II's competitiveness and next-play mindset have Colts firmly in AFC playoff race

The Colts are 6-4 with Gardner Minshew II as their starting quarterback, and enter Week 16 as the AFC's No. 7 seed. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 16 game vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Colts released their Week 16 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Steelers safety Damontae Kazee suspended by NFL for rest of 2023 season following hit on Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. 

Pittman exited the Colts' Week 15 win over the Steelers with a concussion following the hit. 
news

Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 15

After 14 games, the Colts are second in the AFC South standings with an 8-6 record. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising