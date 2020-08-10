Xavier Rhodes On Man-To-Man Emphasis, Linebacker Mentality At Cornerback

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes today spoke to local reporters via conference call. What did he have to say about his transition from more of a man-to-man approach to a zone scheme in Indy, his linebacker mentality at cornerback, which teammates have been instrumental for him so far and more?

Aug 10, 2020 at 01:32 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes today spoke to local reporters via conference call. What did he have to say about his transition from more of a man-to-man approach to a zone scheme in Indy, his linebacker mentality at cornerback, which teammates have been instrumental for him so far and more?

You can catch the entire session above, but here are some top takeaways:

» Rhodes continues to embrace the challenge of playing more zone defense looks with the Colts compared to his mostly man-to-man background: Rhodes mostly played in a man-to-man scheme his first seven NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, but now with the Colts and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, that focus shifts more to a zone defense emphasis, in which the members of the secondary can have their eyes on the quarterback much more frequently throughout a given play.

A three-time Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro selection in 2017, Rhodes certainly has the talent to play either scheme effectively, but he's putting in extra work behind the scenes to make sure by the time the regular season rolls around that he's on top of his game in this new secondary.

"Every defensive coordinator, every defensive coach, is pretty different, and they always leave it up to the player to work at it and get to used to it and learn the new techniques," Rhodes said. "You won't learn everything within a day. You gotta go home and keep focusing and looking at the techniques and looking over your notes, and that's how eventually you get better at it."

» Rhodes expects to be all over the field making plays, and not just in coverage: Another hallmark of Eberflus' defensive principles is the fact he expects every single one of his cornerbacks to not only play solid in coverage, but also be extremely physical, willing tacklers.

Rhodes, at 6-foot-1, 218 pounds is a big-bodied cornerback who has no problem doing just that.

In fact, even in a more man-to-man scheme with the Vikings, Rhodes has averaged more than 53 tackles per season in his career, including a career-high 63 last year, a total that also included a career-best-tying five tackles for loss.

"I mean, my play is physical, so I'm not only going to cover in a physical way, but I'm also gonna tackle in a physical way," Rhodes said. "And the defensive schemes I've been playing, and especially this one and the one I did before, corners had to tackle."

Rhodes said he's essentially taking the approach that other than when he's in coverage, he's another linebacker on the field.

"We have to become linebackers," Rhodes said. "There's gonna be times you're going to see me in the box here. So there's going to be a time where I'm gonna have to be physical and play as a linebacker or come down and set the edge to the run."

» Rhodes has leaned on new teammates like Anthony Walker and Rock Ya-Sin to give him a leg up heading into training camp: Playing for a completely new team after spending the first seven years of your career elsewhere can be tough enough, but throw on top of that the fact the COVID-19 pandemic led to a completely virtual offseason program, and no one would blame a newcomer like Rhodes if his head was spinning a little bit by this point.

But he credits Walker, whom he trained with in Florida this offseason, with getting him in the right frame of mind and giving him some pointers about what Eberflus expects out of his defenders once actual practices begin.

"He was teaching me the little details of the defense — what I need to look out for in certain formations, certain motions, and what checks the coaches love, what the defensive coaches like to be in in certain down and distances," Rhodes said of Walker. "So he was teaching me all the details of the things I needed to know, so once I get here, it can be an easy, smooth transition for me."

The second-year corner Ya-Sin has also been a major point of reference for Rhodes as the two work through the various techniques of the position.

"There's a lot of energy — there's a lot of anxiety and everything — just learning a new system," Rhodes said of joining a new team. "It brings a lot of camaraderie, a lot of teamwork, because not only are you learning the new system, then your teammates come and teach you the things and the technique you need to know.

"And by that happening, we're coming together to help one; by helping one, we're helping all so we can all be on the same page," Rhodes continued. "That's one thing I love about it: those guys coming and helping me out, understanding the defense, how they want it to be ran. So I'm coming into their defense and learning the things they've already learned previously."

Xavier Rhodes Signs With Colts

See the best images of free agent cornerback Xavier Rhodes as he signs with the Indianapolis Colts.

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
1 / 50

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) in action during an NFL football NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Vikings, 38-7. (Ryan Kang via AP)
2 / 50

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) in action during an NFL football NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Vikings, 38-7. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes walks on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
3 / 50

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes walks on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) stops San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Vikings 27-10. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
4 / 50

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) stops San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Vikings 27-10. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) defends during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Vikings, 27-10. (Ryan Kang via AP)
5 / 50

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) defends during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Vikings, 27-10. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) catches a pass ahead of Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
6 / 50

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) catches a pass ahead of Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) falls to the ground after catching a pass against Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
7 / 50

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) falls to the ground after catching a pass against Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball as Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) makes a tackle during in an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. Minnesota won 26-20 in overtime. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
8 / 50

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball as Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) makes a tackle during in an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. Minnesota won 26-20 in overtime. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 19-9. (Aaron Doster via AP)
9 / 50

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 19-9. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) tackles Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Packers beat the Vikings 23-10. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
10 / 50

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) tackles Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Packers beat the Vikings 23-10. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2019
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) in coverage during in an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. Minnesota won 26-20 in overtime. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
11 / 50

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) in coverage during in an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. Minnesota won 26-20 in overtime. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Minnesota won 28-24. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
12 / 50

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Minnesota won 28-24. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) runs a route while Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) defends during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
13 / 50

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) runs a route while Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) defends during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Xavier Rhodes (29) rests during an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday Dec. 2, 2019 in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the Vikings 37-30. (Greg Trott via AP)
14 / 50

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Xavier Rhodes (29) rests during an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday Dec. 2, 2019 in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the Vikings 37-30. (Greg Trott via AP)

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Xavier Rhodes (29) waits for the snap during an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday Dec. 2, 2019 in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the Vikings 37-30. (Greg Trott via AP)
15 / 50

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Xavier Rhodes (29) waits for the snap during an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday Dec. 2, 2019 in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the Vikings 37-30. (Greg Trott via AP)

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) during an NFL regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 26-23. (Ric Tapia via AP)
16 / 50

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) during an NFL regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 26-23. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/AP2019
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) prior to an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 19-9. (Aaron Doster via AP)
17 / 50

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) prior to an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 19-9. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Xavier Rhodes breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins during a NFL football game, Sunday, Nov 3, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Vikings 26-23. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
18 / 50

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Xavier Rhodes breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins during a NFL football game, Sunday, Nov 3, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Vikings 26-23. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)

G. Newman Lowrance/2019 G. Newman Lowrance
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) during the National Anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 19-9. (Aaron Doster via AP)
19 / 50

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) during the National Anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 19-9. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes, left, breaks up a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
20 / 50

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes, left, breaks up a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) poses with Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) and defensive end Everson Griffen (97) following an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 19-9. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
21 / 50

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) poses with Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) and defensive end Everson Griffen (97) following an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 19-9. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Jim Mone/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes walks on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
22 / 50

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes walks on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
23 / 50

Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) defends during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Vikings, 16-6. (Ryan Kang via AP)
24 / 50

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) defends during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Vikings, 16-6. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller fumbles after getting hit by Minnesota Vikings defenders Xavier Rhodes (29) and Eric Kendricks, rear, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
25 / 50

Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller fumbles after getting hit by Minnesota Vikings defenders Xavier Rhodes (29) and Eric Kendricks, rear, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) in action during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the Vikings, 21-7. (Ryan Kang via AP)
26 / 50

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) in action during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the Vikings, 21-7. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) looks on as he kneels down on the playing field during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Chicago. The Bears won 25-20. (Scott Boehm via AP)
27 / 50

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) looks on as he kneels down on the playing field during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Chicago. The Bears won 25-20. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Scott Boehm
New England Patriots defensive back Stephon Gilmore (24) and Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) pose at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
28 / 50

New England Patriots defensive back Stephon Gilmore (24) and Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) pose at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) smiles during an NFL football game as he hugs Minnesota Vikings defensive back Xavier Rhodes (29), Sunday Sept. 15, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisc. The Packers defeated the Vikings 21-16. (Greg Trott via AP)
29 / 50

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) smiles during an NFL football game as he hugs Minnesota Vikings defensive back Xavier Rhodes (29), Sunday Sept. 15, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisc. The Packers defeated the Vikings 21-16. (Greg Trott via AP)

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 in Philadelphia. (Perry Knotts via AP)
30 / 50

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 in Philadelphia. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/Perry Knotts Photography
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Xavier Rhodes (29) in action during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Vikings, 38-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)
31 / 50

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Xavier Rhodes (29) in action during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Vikings, 38-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Andre Smith, left, talks with Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 27-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
32 / 50

Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Andre Smith, left, talks with Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 27-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) after making a reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
33 / 50

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) after making a reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Xavier Rhodes (29) is seen in the huddle prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Vikings, 38-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)
34 / 50

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Xavier Rhodes (29) is seen in the huddle prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Vikings, 38-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Xavier Rhodes (29) looks on during warmups prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the 49ers, 24-16. (Ryan Kang via AP)
35 / 50

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Xavier Rhodes (29) looks on during warmups prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the 49ers, 24-16. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes, left, talks with Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith, right, after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 24-16. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
36 / 50

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes, left, talks with Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith, right, after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 24-16. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91), defensive back Xavier Rhodes (29) and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (93) look on during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the 49ers, 24-16. (Ryan Kang via AP)
37 / 50

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91), defensive back Xavier Rhodes (29) and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (93) look on during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the 49ers, 24-16. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Xavier Rhodes (29) puts on his helmet during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the 49ers, 24-16. (Ryan Kang via AP)
38 / 50

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Xavier Rhodes (29) puts on his helmet during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the 49ers, 24-16. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) stiff arms Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) during an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
39 / 50

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) stiff arms Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) during an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes during NFL football practice in Eagan, Minn., Monday, July 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
40 / 50

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes during NFL football practice in Eagan, Minn., Monday, July 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings' Xavier Rhodes celebrates with fan Ciana Devange of Trophy Club, Texas, as they watch the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
41 / 50

Minnesota Vikings' Xavier Rhodes celebrates with fan Ciana Devange of Trophy Club, Texas, as they watch the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes warms up before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Mark Reis)
42 / 50

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes warms up before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Mark Reis)

Mark Reis/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE- In this Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) returns an interception as teammates Mackensie Alexander (20) and Andrew Sendejo move into block during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. The Vikings let cornerback Captain Munnerlyn sign with the Carolina Panthers in free agency, but their pass coverage hasn't slipped with Rhodes, Alexander, Trae Waynes and Terence Newman helping to hold together a quality group. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)
43 / 50

FILE- In this Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) returns an interception as teammates Mackensie Alexander (20) and Andrew Sendejo move into block during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. The Vikings let cornerback Captain Munnerlyn sign with the Carolina Panthers in free agency, but their pass coverage hasn't slipped with Rhodes, Alexander, Trae Waynes and Terence Newman helping to hold together a quality group. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

Rick Osentoski
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) returns an interception intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones, left, during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
44 / 50

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) returns an interception intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones, left, during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Sammie Coates (10) runs with the ball as Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes, left, defends during the second half of an NFL football game at Twickenham Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
45 / 50

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Sammie Coates (10) runs with the ball as Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes, left, defends during the second half of an NFL football game at Twickenham Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Tim Ireland
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) intercepts a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
46 / 50

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) intercepts a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) in coverage during a week 16 NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis. Minnesota won 16-0. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
47 / 50

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) in coverage during a week 16 NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis. Minnesota won 16-0. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs a route in front of Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Minneapolis. (NFL Photos via AP)
48 / 50

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs a route in front of Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Minneapolis. (NFL Photos via AP)

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Xavier Rhodes (29) breaks up a pass during an NFC Divisional Playoff game intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minn. The Vikings won the game, 29-24. (Greg Trott via AP)
49 / 50

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Xavier Rhodes (29) breaks up a pass during an NFC Divisional Playoff game intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minn. The Vikings won the game, 29-24. (Greg Trott via AP)

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes smiles while warming up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at Twickenham Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
50 / 50

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes smiles while warming up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at Twickenham Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Matt Dunham

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Colts Sign Free Agent DT Taylor Stallworth
news

Colts Sign Free Agent DT Taylor Stallworth

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have signed free agent defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth. Stallworth, 6-2, 305 pounds, played in 18 career games with the New Orleans Saints over the last two seasons (2018-19).
T.Y. Hilton On Recovery Timeline, Contract Situation, Colts' Offensive Weapons
news

T.Y. Hilton On Recovery Timeline, Contract Situation, Colts' Offensive Weapons

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton today spoke to the media via video conference. What did he have to say about his potential recovery timeline to be activated off the NFI list, how he's approaching entering a contract year in 2020, why the Colts are "about to be a problem" for opposing defenses and more?
The Week Ahead At 2020 Colts Training Camp: Aug 10-15
news

The Week Ahead At 2020 Colts Training Camp: Aug 10-15

Please find below event updates for 2020 Colts Training Camp, presented by Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, for the coming week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.
Frank Reich On 'Very Productive' First Week Of Camp, Jonathan Taylor Impressions, Addressing Safety Position
news

Frank Reich On 'Very Productive' First Week Of Camp, Jonathan Taylor Impressions, Addressing Safety Position

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich recently sat down for a one-on-one interview with Colts.com's Matt Taylor. What did Reich have to say about the first week of training camp, his first in-person impressions of Jonathan Taylor, how the team will address the safety position and more?
DeForest Buckner On His Goals For 2020, Feeling 'Slept On,' Indy's Offensive Line
news

DeForest Buckner On His Goals For 2020, Feeling 'Slept On,' Indy's Offensive Line

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner today talked to reporters via video conference. What did he have to say about his individual goals for the 2020 season, how he feels a bit under appreciated across the league compared to others, anticipating tough practices against the Colts' offensive line and more?
Dave Hammer On Infection Control Officer Role For Colts, COVID-19 Team Protocols
news

Dave Hammer On Infection Control Officer Role For Colts, COVID-19 Team Protocols

Indianapolis Colts head athletic trainer Dave Hammer has been appointed the team's infection control officer, a critical role in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Hammer recently sat down with Colts.com's Matt Taylor to discuss what new protocols are in place at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
Nick Sirianni 1-on-1: On T.Y. Hilton's Redemption, Being Back Around Philip Rivers, Trey Burton Addition
news

Nick Sirianni 1-on-1: On T.Y. Hilton's Redemption, Being Back Around Philip Rivers, Trey Burton Addition

Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni recently sat down for a 1-on-1 interview with Colts.com's Larra Overton. What did Sirianni have to say about a redemption year for T.Y. Hilton, his first impressions being back around Philip Rivers, Trey Burton's potential impact and more?
Philip Rivers On Talent At Receiver, Self-Motivation With Few Or No Fans, Decision To Play In 2020
news

Philip Rivers On Talent At Receiver, Self-Motivation With Few Or No Fans, Decision To Play In 2020

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers today spoke to the media via conference call. What are his thoughts on the Colts' depth at wide receiver, how he hopes the team approaches getting ready for games with few to no fans and his decision to play over opting out in 2020?
Frank Reich On Players Opting Out, His COVID-19 Contingency Plans, Rookie Observations
news

Frank Reich On Players Opting Out, His COVID-19 Contingency Plans, Rookie Observations

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich today spoke to the media via video conference. What are his latest thoughts on the three Colts players deciding to opt-out in 2020, the plans in place should COVID-19 affect the coaching staff, rookies' first impressions and more?
Colts Pro Shop Reopens With Health Precautions In Place 
news

Colts Pro Shop Reopens With Health Precautions In Place 

Indianapolis Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium is again open for business, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with health and safety precautions in place due to the ongoing COVID-19 health emergency. 
Frank Reich 1-on-1: On Start Of #ColtsCamp, Rookie Reps, Reuniting With Philip Rivers
news

Frank Reich 1-on-1: On Start Of #ColtsCamp, Rookie Reps, Reuniting With Philip Rivers

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich recently sat down for a 1-on-1 with Colts.com's Matt Taylor. What did the third-year head coach have to say about the start of training camp, how the team will handle rookie practice reps without a preseason, his reunion with Philip Rivers and more?

Advertising