Training Camp

Presented by

Wide receiver Josh Downs views joint practice with the Chicago Bears as a chance to see how he 'stacks up' to the rest of the NFL

Making several catches during the team's joint practice with the Chicago Bears, Downs said that he wanted to treat sessions like it was gameday.

Aug 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Downs Aug16

WESTFIELD, Ind. - This Wednesday, the Colts kicked off the first of two joint practices with the Chicago Bears.

Though the two will not officially play a game until this Saturday when they will meet at Lucas Oil Stadium for their Week 2 preseason matchup, that had no bearing on the excitement of rookie wide receiver Josh Downs.

"I was real excited," Downs said. "When I woke up this morning, I felt like we were going out there to play a game."

Last Saturday, Downs got his first taste of NFL action during the Colts' preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills.

In that game, Downs caught both of his targets for 29 yards. He also returned four kicks, netting an average of 18.3 yards per return.

Happy to see new competition again, Downs said he wanted to use today's practice as a measuring stick for his ability.

"I've always seen joint practices like in high school and college and I kind of wanted to just get a taste of what it feels like," Downs said. "Today, I did. So, just competing out there with different guys and being able to see different talent other than the Bills and our guys. Basically, I'm still seeing how I stack up in the league."

While no stats were taken, it was clear that Downs was able to hold his own.

He took a bulk of the first-team reps at slot receiver where he was a favorite target for fellow rookie Anthony Richardson.

"I can't complain. He looked at me and I mean, I try to catch the ball as much as I can just to make him trust me," Downs said.

Downs showed that he was a reliable target as he made several catches despite tight coverage from cornerback Kyler Gordon.

Not reading too much into his productive day, Downs said he knows that there are still areas of his game that he can improve on.

"I feel like I can get better of course," Downs said. "I feel like I am doing some things well, but I'm still young. I have a long way to go."

Though Downs takes the route of humility, others around him are happy to point out the things that he has been doing well.

Following practice, Colts' head coach Shane Steichen praised Downs' performance up to this point of training camp.

"He's [Downs] done tremendous," Steichen said. "He runs great routes. He catches everything. Really like his growth and where he's at right now."

Related Content

news

Colts sign WR Tyler Adams, place WR Ashton Dulin on injured reserve

The Colts made the roster move on Thursday. 
news

How Zaire Franklin hopes he and Shaquille Leonard can put the rest of the NFL on notice this season

After practice wrapped up on Wednesday, Franklin spoke with the hosts of Training Camp Daily to discuss his mindset heading into his second year in Gus Bradley's defense, the potential of he and Shaquille Leonard and how seriously he takes his responsibility of being a leader for the team.
news

Training camp notebook: Colts, Bears hold first of two competitive joint practices 

In front of an energetic, sold-out crowd at Grand Park, the Colts tested themselves against the Bears in the first of back-to-back joint practices this week. 
news

Work ethic, poise, growth and, of course, talent: Why Colts named Anthony Richardson their starting quarterback for 2023 season

Three weeks after training camp began, the Colts tapped Anthony Richardson to be their starting quarterback for the 2023 season. Here's what we've learned about the No. 4 overall pick in Westfield – and why the Colts will roll with Richardson beginning in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

Colts introduce new menu items during 2023 Culinary Showcase

Ahead of the return of fans to Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend, the Colts held an event to introduce the latest additions to the 2023 menu.
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for preseason Week 2 game vs. Chicago Bears

The Colts released their preseason Week 2 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game on Saturday against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Cornerback Darius Rush 'excited to perform' this weekend following breakout game against the Buffalo Bills

From the moment Rush returned an interception for a 52-yard touchdown against the Buffalo Bills, he has been one of the most talked about players on the team. Now with a game against the Chicago Bears coming up, he is ready to show that play wasn't a fluke.
news

Anthony Richardson on being named Colts' starting quarterback: 'I have to work for everything'

Richardson discussed being tapped as the Colts' QB1 following Tuesday's training camp practice at Grand Park. 
news

Safety Julian Blackmon participates in his first training camp practice

After sustaining a hamstring injury after OTAs, Blackmon had not been able to practice. However, that all changed on Tuesday when he was cleared to return to the field.
news

Colts name Anthony Richardson starting quarterback for 2023 regular season

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement after Tuesday's training camp practice at Grand Park. 
news

Colts sign S Ronnie Harrison Jr., waive S Aaron Maddox

The Colts made the roster moves Monday. 
Advertising