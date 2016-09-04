Who Is On The Colts 2016 Practice Squad?

INDIANAPOLIS – The first edition of the Colts 2016 practice squad has been all but filled.
After making two waiver wire claims on Sunday afternoon, the Colts then assembled nine of their 10 practice squad spots.
As the regular season unfolds, expect the 10-man practice squad to be very fluid for the Colts.
Here is the 2016 practice squad:
- DE-Sterling Bailey: This list includes a pair of defensive linemen who were just cut by the Colts. Bailey was a 2016 undrafted free agent out of Georgia. The Colts do go into 2016 with some uncertainty due to the health of defensive linemen Henry Anderson and Kendall Langford.
- ILB-Trevor Bates: A seventh-round pick back in May, Bates was one of a number of young edge rushers the Colts had on their 75-man roster. It was undrafted free agent Curt Maggitt earning a 53-man roster spot out of the young pass rushing group. Bates does have position flex at inside and outside backer.
- S-Lee Hightower: Originally a 2016 rookie minicamp tryout guy for the Texans, Hightower has found his way onto a practice squad. The Colts go into the regular season with five safeties on the 53-man roster, after claiming Matthias Farley on Sunday.
- TE-Mike Miller: The Taylor University product is staying in Indiana. Miller, 6-6 and 255 pounds, was cut by the Colts last week, when the team was trimming their roster down to 75 players.
- CB-Christopher Milton: It was Milton who had the game-clinching interception in last Thursday's preseason finale. Milton was a 2016 undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech.
- DT-Kelcy Quarles: Over the last couple of years, Quarles has spent a lot of time on the Colts' practice squad. Quarles was a final cut of the Colts on Saturday.
- OG-Adam Redmond: Also a final roster cut by the Colts, Redmond was a 2016 undrafted free agent out of Harvard. Redmond will be a key practice body at guard early this season with the injuries to Jack Mewhort and Joe Haeg.
- WR-Tevaun Smith: This preseason, Smith was second on the Colts with 10 catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns. The Colts elected to put undrafted receiver Chester Rogers on their 53-man roster, and then Smith on the practice squad.
- OT-Jeremy Vujnovich: After spending the last two seasons on the Packers' practice squad, Vujnovich now gives the Colts a second offensive line body on the practice squad. Like every guy on this list, Vujnovich spent time with the Colts this preseason.