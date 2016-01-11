Who Are The Colts 2016 Free Agents?

INDIANAPOLIS –With the main coaching decisions for the Colts now behind them, the next offseason storyline focuses on the free agents.
The Colts will have 12 unrestricted free agents in 2016, including eight guys who started multiple games in 2015.
March 9 is the big date for this year's free agency period. That's the start of the new league year when guys officially become unrestricted free agents.
2016 Unrestricted Free Agents (age next season)
- TE-Dwayne Allen (26): The fourth-year tight end wrapped up his rookie contract in a year where his role really diminished in the passing game. Allen caught just 16 balls for 109 yards in 2015.
- S-Colt Anderson (31): Anderson has been a core special teamer the past two seasons with Indianapolis. When Mike Adams and Clayton Geathers were injured earlier this season, Anderson started against the Saints.
- RB-Ahmad Bradshaw (30): For a third straight year, Bradshaw's year ended on injured reserve. When healthy, Bradshaw has been a contributor for the Colts offense. Unfortunately, the "when healthy" part has been the story of his three seasons in Indianapolis.
- TE-Coby Fleener (28): Just like Allen, the production for Fleener dipped in 2015. Fleener continues to be durable though. He's the only non-specialist to have not missed a game in the last three seasons.
- ILB-Jerrell Freeman (30): Freeman played at a very high level again in 2015. He did it playing through some nagging injuries, too. If Freeman does come back in 2016, the Colts would likely start a pair of inside linebackers north of 30.
- QB-Matt Hasselbeck (41): After two years of waiting, Hasselbeck's performance in 2015 was more than admirable. If Hasselbeck does indeed hang it up (or the Colts just decide not to bring him back), backup quarterback is added to the list of offseason priorities for Indianapolis.
- OG-Lance Louis (30): Louis was the team's starting right guard the first two weeks of the season. In two seasons with the Colts, Louis has seen spot duty at the guard spots with Jack Mewhort and Hugh Thornton being the main starters there in 2015.
- S-Dwight Lowery (30): In his only season with the Colts, Lowery was very sound at the backend of the Colts defense. The Colts development of rookie safety Clayton Geathers and the age of Mike Adams (35) will likely factor into how they view Lowery coming back for a second season.
- CB-Greg Toler (30): Toler's three seasons in Indianapolis has seen him miss 16 games due to injuries. How the Colts view rookie cornerback D'Joun Smith is likely a major a reason to how the team sees the future at cornerback, opposite Vontae Davis.
- K-Adam Vinatieri (44): Kicking at the highest level of his career, Vinatieri is 20 seasons into his NFL career. Just like Hasselbeck, if Vinatieri decides to retire (he's given no indication of that), finding a kicker is added to the Colts needs this offseason.
- QB-Charlie Whitehurst (34): All things considered, the Colts will gladly take the one win (Miami) Whitehurst helped them to in his only extended action of 2015. The answers at the backup quarterback position this offseason likely starts with Hasselbeck.
- DE-Billy Winn (26): Before a torn rotator cuff ended his season, Winn was contributing up front. The Colts acquired Winn (via trade) just prior to the start of Week One.