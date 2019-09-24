Where Do The Colts Rank? Week 3 (2019)

Here’s your weekly look at where the standout Indianapolis Colts units and individual players rank among their AFC and NFL peers heading into Week 4 of the 2019 season.

Sep 24, 2019 at 04:29 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

092219_ind-atl-mack-td
Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — Here's your weekly look at where the standout Indianapolis Colts units and individual players rank among their AFC and NFL peers heading into Week 4 of the 2019 season:

Colts Team

— Second in the NFL in fewest penalties committed (15)

— First in the NFL in fewest yards penalized (114)

— Second in the NFL in active home game winning streak (7)

— Tied for third in the NFL in consecutive home games scoring 23 or more points (9)

———————

Colts Offense

— Sixth in the NFL and third in the AFC in rushing yards (449)

— Sixth in the NFL in rushing yards per game (149.7)

— Sixth in the NFL in yards per rushing attempt (4.93)

— Fourth in the NFL in third-down conversion percentage (54.29)

— First in the NFL in 3rd-and-10-plus conversion rate (50.0)

— Second in the NFL in 3rd-and-short (less than four yards) conversion rate (91.7)

— Tied for first in the NFL in fourth-down conversion percentage (100)

— Seventh in the NFL in red zone percentage (72.73)

— 10th in the NFL in average time of possession (30:57)

— Tied for fourth in the NFL in most first downs (72)

— First in the NFL in most runs of 50-plus yards (2)

— Tied for second in the NFL in most runs of 20-plus yards (4)

— Tied for first in the NFL in most touchdowns off 10-play drives (5)

— Tied for fourth in the NFL in 10-play drives (6)

— Third in the NFL in average number of plays on scoring drives (9.58)

— Third in the NFL in average number of yards on scoring drives (72.4)

— Tied for fifth in the NFL in scoring efficiency (42.9 of drives)

— Tied for fourth in the NFL in red zone touchdowns (8)

— Seventh in the NFL in red zone touchdown efficiency (72.7)

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett

— Seventh in the NFL and fourth in the AFC in completion percentage (71.7)

— Tied for fourth in the NFL and tied for second in the AFC in touchdown passes (7)

— Fourth in the NFL and third in the AFC in touchdown percentage (7.6)

— Tied for eighth in the NFL and tied for fifth in the AFC in fewest interceptions (1)

— Sixth in the AFC in interception percentage (1.1)

— Sixth in the NFL and fourth in the AFC in quarterback rating (112.0)

— Fifth in the NFL and third in the AFC in fourth-quarter passer rating (122.1)

— Tied for first in the NFL in third-and-one rushing conversion percentage (100)

— Tied for second in the NFL in game-winning drives (1)

— First in the NFL in red zone touchdown passes (7)

— Tied for first in the NFL in touchdown passes within the 10-yard line (4)

Running back Marlon Mack

— Third in the NFL and first in the AFC in rushing yards (299)

— Third in the NFL in rushing yards per game (99.7)

— Tied for first in the NFL in third-and-one rushing conversion percentage (100)

— Sixth in the NFL and third in the AFC in yards from scrimmage (325)

— Seventh in the NFL in all-purpose yards (325)

— Fifth in the NFL in touches (65)

— First in the NFL in first downs (22)

— Most rushing yards in an NFL game this season (174; Week 1 vs. Chargers)

— Most rushing attempts in an NFL game this season (25; Week 1 vs. Chargers)

— Fourth longest run in an NFL game this season (63; Week 1 vs. Chargers)

Running back Nyheim Hines

— Tied for first in the NFL in third-and-one rushing conversion percentage (100)

Running back Jordan Wilkins

— Seventh longest run in an NFL game this season (55; Week 2 vs. Titans)

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

— Tied for first in the NFL in touchdown receptions (4)

— Tied for second in the NFL in total touchdowns (4)

— Tied for eighth in the NFL and tied for fourth in the AFC in receptions (20)

— Tied for ninth in the NFL and tied for eighth in the AFC in third-down receptions (6)

— Tied for second in the NFL in scoring by non-kickers (24)

— 11th in the NFL in most consecutive games with a reception among active players (65)

— First in the NFL in red zone touchdown receptions (4)

— Tied for first in the NFL in touchdown receptions within the 10-yard line (3)

Tight end Jack Doyle

— Sixth in the NFL in highest catch percentage among active players since 2013 (77.2))

Tight end Eric Ebron

— Fourth in the NFL in consecutive regular season games played among active tight ends (44)

— First in the NFL in most touchdowns among tight ends since 2018 (15)

— Seventh in the NFL in most touchdowns among all players since 2018 (15)

— Second in the NFL in most receiving touchdowns among all players since 2018 (14)

———————

Colts Defense

— Tied for ninth in the NFL in pass attempts per sack (8.33)

— Tied for first in the NFL in fourth-down conversion percentage allowed (0)

— Second in the NFL in most consecutive games not allowing a 100-yard rusher (21)

Defensive tackle/end Denico Autry

— Tied for seventh in the AFC in sacks (2.5)

Linebacker Anthony Walker

— Tied for the second most tackles in an NFL game this season (14; Week 3 vs. Falcons)

Safety Malik Hooker

— Tied for fifth in the AFC in interceptions (1)

— Ninth in the NFL in interception return yards (26)

— Tied for ninth for longest interception return in an NFL game this season (26; Week 1 vs. Chargers)

Safety Clayton Geathers

— Tied for fifth in the AFC in interceptions (1)

Safety George Odum

— Tied for first in the NFL in fumble recoveries (1)

———————

Colts Special Teams

Punter Rigoberto Sanchez

— Tied for ninth in the NFL and fourth in the AFC in touchbacks on kickoffs (8)

Wide receiver Chester Rogers

— Seventh in the NFL and third in the AFC in punt return average (9.4)

Wide receiver Parris Campbell

— 10th in the NFL and seventh in the AFC in kickoff return average (20.5)

Related Content

news

Where Do The Colts Rank? Week 17 (2019)

Here's your weekly look at where the standout Indianapolis Colts units and individual players rank among their AFC and NFL peers heading into Week 17 of the 2019 season.

news

Where Do The Colts Rank? Week 15 (2019)

Here's your weekly look at where the standout Indianapolis Colts units and individual players rank among their AFC and NFL peers heading into Week 15 of the 2019 season.

news

Where Do The Colts Rank? Week 14 (2019)

Here's your weekly look at where the standout Indianapolis Colts units and individual players rank among their AFC and NFL peers heading into Week 14 of the 2019 season.

news

Where Do The Colts Rank? Week 13 (2019)

Here's your weekly look at where the standout Indianapolis Colts units and individual players rank among their AFC and NFL peers heading into Week 13 of the 2019 season.

news

Where Do The Colts Rank? Week 11 (2019)

Here's your weekly look at where the standout Indianapolis Colts units and individual players rank among their AFC and NFL peers heading into Week 12 of the 2019 season.

news

Where Do The Colts Rank? Week 10 (2019)

Here's your weekly look at where the standout Indianapolis Colts units and individual players rank among their AFC and NFL peers heading into Week 11 of the 2019 season.

news

Where Do The Colts Rank? Week 9 (2019)

Here's your weekly look at where the standout Indianapolis Colts units and individual players rank among their AFC and NFL peers heading into Week 10 of the 2019 season.

news

Where Do The Colts Rank? Week 8 (2019)

Here's your weekly look at where the standout Indianapolis Colts units and individual players rank among their AFC and NFL peers heading into Week 9 of the 2019 season.

news

Where Do The Colts Rank? Week 7 (2019)

Here's your weekly look at where the standout Indianapolis Colts units and individual players rank among their AFC and NFL peers heading into Week 8 of the 2019 season.

news

Where Do The Colts Rank? Week 6 (2019)

Here's your weekly look at where the standout Indianapolis Colts units and individual players rank among their AFC and NFL peers heading into Week 7 of the 2019 season.

news

Where Do The Colts Rank? Week 4 (2019)

Here's your weekly look at where the standout Indianapolis Colts units and individual players rank among their AFC and NFL peers heading into Week 5 of the 2019 season.

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising