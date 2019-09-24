Where Do The Colts Rank? Week 3 (2019)

———————

Colts Offense

— Sixth in the NFL and third in the AFC in rushing yards (449)

— Sixth in the NFL in rushing yards per game (149.7)

— Sixth in the NFL in yards per rushing attempt (4.93)

— Fourth in the NFL in third-down conversion percentage (54.29)

— First in the NFL in 3rd-and-10-plus conversion rate (50.0)

— Second in the NFL in 3rd-and-short (less than four yards) conversion rate (91.7)

— Tied for first in the NFL in fourth-down conversion percentage (100)

— Seventh in the NFL in red zone percentage (72.73)

— 10th in the NFL in average time of possession (30:57)

— Tied for fourth in the NFL in most first downs (72)

— First in the NFL in most runs of 50-plus yards (2)

— Tied for second in the NFL in most runs of 20-plus yards (4)

— Tied for first in the NFL in most touchdowns off 10-play drives (5)

— Tied for fourth in the NFL in 10-play drives (6)

— Third in the NFL in average number of plays on scoring drives (9.58)

— Third in the NFL in average number of yards on scoring drives (72.4)

— Tied for fifth in the NFL in scoring efficiency (42.9 of drives)

— Tied for fourth in the NFL in red zone touchdowns (8)