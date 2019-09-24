Where Do The Colts Rank? Week 3 (2019)

INDIANAPOLIS — Here's your weekly look at where the standout Indianapolis Colts units and individual players rank among their AFC and NFL peers heading into Week 4 of the 2019 season:
Colts Team
— Second in the NFL in fewest penalties committed (15)
— First in the NFL in fewest yards penalized (114)
— Second in the NFL in active home game winning streak (7)
— Tied for third in the NFL in consecutive home games scoring 23 or more points (9)
———————
Colts Offense
— Sixth in the NFL and third in the AFC in rushing yards (449)
— Sixth in the NFL in rushing yards per game (149.7)
— Sixth in the NFL in yards per rushing attempt (4.93)
— Fourth in the NFL in third-down conversion percentage (54.29)
— First in the NFL in 3rd-and-10-plus conversion rate (50.0)
— Second in the NFL in 3rd-and-short (less than four yards) conversion rate (91.7)
— Tied for first in the NFL in fourth-down conversion percentage (100)
— Seventh in the NFL in red zone percentage (72.73)
— 10th in the NFL in average time of possession (30:57)
— Tied for fourth in the NFL in most first downs (72)
— First in the NFL in most runs of 50-plus yards (2)
— Tied for second in the NFL in most runs of 20-plus yards (4)
— Tied for first in the NFL in most touchdowns off 10-play drives (5)
— Tied for fourth in the NFL in 10-play drives (6)
— Third in the NFL in average number of plays on scoring drives (9.58)
— Third in the NFL in average number of yards on scoring drives (72.4)
— Tied for fifth in the NFL in scoring efficiency (42.9 of drives)
— Tied for fourth in the NFL in red zone touchdowns (8)
— Seventh in the NFL in red zone touchdown efficiency (72.7)
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett
— Seventh in the NFL and fourth in the AFC in completion percentage (71.7)
— Tied for fourth in the NFL and tied for second in the AFC in touchdown passes (7)
— Fourth in the NFL and third in the AFC in touchdown percentage (7.6)
— Tied for eighth in the NFL and tied for fifth in the AFC in fewest interceptions (1)
— Sixth in the AFC in interception percentage (1.1)
— Sixth in the NFL and fourth in the AFC in quarterback rating (112.0)
— Fifth in the NFL and third in the AFC in fourth-quarter passer rating (122.1)
— Tied for first in the NFL in third-and-one rushing conversion percentage (100)
— Tied for second in the NFL in game-winning drives (1)
— First in the NFL in red zone touchdown passes (7)
— Tied for first in the NFL in touchdown passes within the 10-yard line (4)
Running back Marlon Mack
— Third in the NFL and first in the AFC in rushing yards (299)
— Third in the NFL in rushing yards per game (99.7)
— Tied for first in the NFL in third-and-one rushing conversion percentage (100)
— Sixth in the NFL and third in the AFC in yards from scrimmage (325)
— Seventh in the NFL in all-purpose yards (325)
— Fifth in the NFL in touches (65)
— First in the NFL in first downs (22)
— Most rushing yards in an NFL game this season (174; Week 1 vs. Chargers)
— Most rushing attempts in an NFL game this season (25; Week 1 vs. Chargers)
— Fourth longest run in an NFL game this season (63; Week 1 vs. Chargers)
Running back Nyheim Hines
— Tied for first in the NFL in third-and-one rushing conversion percentage (100)
Running back Jordan Wilkins
— Seventh longest run in an NFL game this season (55; Week 2 vs. Titans)
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
— Tied for first in the NFL in touchdown receptions (4)
— Tied for second in the NFL in total touchdowns (4)
— Tied for eighth in the NFL and tied for fourth in the AFC in receptions (20)
— Tied for ninth in the NFL and tied for eighth in the AFC in third-down receptions (6)
— Tied for second in the NFL in scoring by non-kickers (24)
— 11th in the NFL in most consecutive games with a reception among active players (65)
— First in the NFL in red zone touchdown receptions (4)
— Tied for first in the NFL in touchdown receptions within the 10-yard line (3)
Tight end Jack Doyle
— Sixth in the NFL in highest catch percentage among active players since 2013 (77.2))
Tight end Eric Ebron
— Fourth in the NFL in consecutive regular season games played among active tight ends (44)
— First in the NFL in most touchdowns among tight ends since 2018 (15)
— Seventh in the NFL in most touchdowns among all players since 2018 (15)
— Second in the NFL in most receiving touchdowns among all players since 2018 (14)
———————
Colts Defense
— Tied for ninth in the NFL in pass attempts per sack (8.33)
— Tied for first in the NFL in fourth-down conversion percentage allowed (0)
— Second in the NFL in most consecutive games not allowing a 100-yard rusher (21)
Defensive tackle/end Denico Autry
— Tied for seventh in the AFC in sacks (2.5)
Linebacker Anthony Walker
— Tied for the second most tackles in an NFL game this season (14; Week 3 vs. Falcons)
Safety Malik Hooker
— Tied for fifth in the AFC in interceptions (1)
— Ninth in the NFL in interception return yards (26)
— Tied for ninth for longest interception return in an NFL game this season (26; Week 1 vs. Chargers)
Safety Clayton Geathers
— Tied for fifth in the AFC in interceptions (1)
Safety George Odum
— Tied for first in the NFL in fumble recoveries (1)
———————
Colts Special Teams
Punter Rigoberto Sanchez
— Tied for ninth in the NFL and fourth in the AFC in touchbacks on kickoffs (8)
Wide receiver Chester Rogers
— Seventh in the NFL and third in the AFC in punt return average (9.4)
Wide receiver Parris Campbell
— 10th in the NFL and seventh in the AFC in kickoff return average (20.5)