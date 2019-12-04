Where Do The Colts Rank? Week 14 (2019)

INDIANAPOLIS — Here's your weekly look at where the standout Indianapolis Colts units and individual players rank among their AFC and NFL peers heading into Week 14 of the 2019 season (* indicates among qualified players, according to Pro Football Focus):
Colts Team
— First in the NFL in fewest penalties committed (65)
— Second in the NFL in fewest penalty yards (550)
— Second in the NFL in opening coin tosses won (9)
— Tied for first in the NFL in safeties forced (2)
———————
Colts Offense
— Fourth in the NFL and second in the AFC in rushing yards (139 per game)
— Tied for 10th in the NFL in fewest sacks allowed (24)
— Ninth in the NFL in sack percentage allowed (6.14)
— Fifth in the NFL in first downs per game (22.2)
— Ninth in the NFL in third down conversion percentage (44.23)
— Third in the NFL in 3rd-and-short [less than four yards] conversion percentage (72.9)
— Fifth in the NFL in 3rd-and-10-plus conversion percentage (26.7)
— Seventh in the NFL in fourth down conversion percentage (62.5)
— Tied for fifth in the NFL in fourth downs converted (10)
— Tied for eighth in the NFL in red zone touchdown scoring percentage (63.64)
— Seventh in the NFL in average time of possession (31:26)
— Tied for third in the NFL in touchdowns off 10-play drives (13)
— Tied for fourth in the NFL in 10-play drives (26)
— Second in the NFL in average number of plays on scoring drives (9.00)
— Tied for third in the NFL in red zone touchdowns (28)
— Tied for third in the NFL in players recording three or more receiving touchdowns (4)
— 10th in the NFL in PFF offensive rating (75.8)
— 10th in the NFL in PFF pass blocking rating (74.4)
— Second in the NFL in PFF run blocking rating (82.6)
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett
— Eighth in the AFC in completion percentage (64.3)
— Tied for sixth in the AFC in passing touchdowns (16)
— Fifth in the AFC in touchdown percentage (4.9)
— Tied for sixth in the AFC in fewest interceptions (6)
— Sixth in the AFC in interception percentage (1.8)
— Sixth in the AFC in passer rating (93.2)
— Sixth in the AFC in third down passer rating (88.7)
— Tied for first in the NFL in third-and-one rushing conversion percentage (100)
— Tied for fifth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns among quarterbacks (3)
— Tied for sixth in the NFL in red zone passing touchdowns (14)
— Tied for sixth in the NFL in passing touchdowns within 10-yard line (10)
— 10th in the NFL among qualified quarterbacks in fumbling grade (62.6)
— Seventh in the NFL in undesigned QB scrambles (25)*
— Eighth in the NFL in adjusted completion percentage (76.3)*
— Tied for fourth in the NFL in fewest interceptions under pressure (1)*
— Third in the NFL in completion percentage in clean pocket (75.0)*
— Tied for 10th in the NFL in fewest interceptions in clean pocket (5)*
— Third in the NFL in adjusted completion percentage in clean pocket (83.0)*
— 10th in the NFL in passer rating in clean pocket (107.5)*
— Fifth in the NFL in play action completion percentage difference (7.0)*
— Tied for fourth in the NFL in play action passing touchdowns (7)*
— Tied for seventh in the NFL in fewest play action interceptions (1)*
— Ninth in the NFL in play action completion percentage (69.3)*
— Eighth in the NFL in play action passer rating (110.5)*
— Tied for eighth in the NFL in fewest non-play action interceptions (5)*
— Third in the NFL in average time in pocket (3.01 seconds)*
— Fifth in the NFL in average time to run/scramble (5.61 seconds)*
— First in the NFL in fewest percentage of dropbacks with ball held for less than 2.5 seconds (36.7)*
— Tied for sixth in the NFL in completion percentage with ball held for less than 2.5 seconds (75.0)*
— Ninth in the NFL in passer rating with ball held for less than 2.5 seconds (102.9)*
— First in the NFL in dropbacks with ball held for more than 2.5 seconds (63.3)*
— 10th in the NFL in completion percentage with ball held for more than 2.5 seconds (58.2)*
— Tied for seventh in the NFL in fewest interceptions with ball held for more than 2.5 seconds (3)*
Running back Marlon Mack
— 10th in the NFL and sixth in the AFC in rushing yards (862)
— Ninth in the AFC in first downs (53)
— Tied for fifth in the NFL in rushing first downs (52)
— Ninth in the NFL in 10-plus-yard runs (23)
— Seventh in the NFL among qualified running backs in PFF offensive grade (72.8)
— Sixth in the NFL among qualified running backs in PFF rushing grade (76.7)
— First in the NFL among qualified running backs in PFF fumbling grade (90.7)
— First in the NFL in fewest fumbles (0)*
— First in the NFL in fewest penalties committed (0)*
Running back Nyheim Hines
— Seventh in the NFL among qualified running backs in PFF receiving grade (71.8)
— Third in the NFL among qualified running backs in PFF fumbling grade (85.3)
— Second in the NFL among qualified running backs in PFF run blocking grade (73.2)
— Tied for first in the NFL among qualified running backs in PFF pass blocking efficiency (100)
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
— Tied for fifth in the NFL in red zone receiving touchdowns (5)
— Tied for third in the NFL in receiving touchdowns within the 10-yard line (4)
— Tied for fourth in the NFL in receptions within the 10-yard line (5)
— Tied for first in the NFL in fewest fumbles (0)*
— 12th in the NFL in consecutive active games with a reception (69)
— Fourth in the NFL in receiving yards since 2012 (8,475)
— Eighth in the NFL in receptions since 2012 (542)
— Third in the NFL in 100-yard receiving games since 2012 (33)
— Third in the NFL in 150-yard receiving games since 2012 (12)
— Third in the NFL in touchdown receptions of 60-plus yards since 2012 (9)
— Tied for third in the NFL in 1,000-yard receiving seasons since 2012 (5)
Wide receiver Zach Pascal
— Sixth in the NFL in PFF pass blocking rating (76.2)
— Tied for sixth in the NFL in fewest dropped passes (1)*
— Tied for first in the NFL in fewest fumbles (0)*
Tight end Jack Doyle
— Fourth in the NFL among qualified tight ends in PFF pass blocking grade (72.7)
— Tied for first in the NFL among tight ends in sacks allowed (0)*
— Tied for first in the NFL among tight ends in quarterback hits allowed (0)*
— Tied for fourth in the NFL among tight ends in quarterback hurries allowed (1)*
— Tied for first in the NFL among tight ends in quarterback pressures allowed (1)*
— Eighth in the NFL among qualified tight ends in PFF pass blocking efficiency (97.7)
— 11th in the NFL and first among tight ends in catch percentage among active players with at least 200 receptions since 2013 (75.6)
Tight end Mo Alie-Cox
— Tied for first in the NFL among tight ends in sacks allowed (0)*
— Tied for first in the NFL among tight ends in quarterback hits allowed (0)*
— Tied for first in the NFL among tight ends in penalties committed (0)*
Tackle Anthony Castonzo
— Eighth in the NFL among qualified offensive linemen and fifth among tackles in PFF offensive grade (83.0)
— Fifth in the NFL among qualified offensive linemen and third among tackles in PFF pass blocking grade (86.0)
— Sixth in the NFL among qualified tackles in PFF run blocking grade (73.1)
— Tied for first in the NFL among tackles in fewest penalties committed (2)*
Guard Quenton Nelson
— Second in the NFL among qualified offensive linemen in PFF offensive grade (91.5)
— Sixth in the NFL among qualified guards in PFF pass blocking grade (81.8)
— Fourth in the NFL among qualified offensive linemen and second among guards in PFF run blocking grade (90.4)
— Tied for first in the NFL among offensive linemen in sacks allowed (0)*
— Tied for seventh in the NFL among guards in fewest quarterback hits allowed (2)*
— Tied for eighth in the NFL among guards in fewest penalties committed (2)*
Center Ryan Kelly
— Fourth in the NFL among qualified centers in PFF offensive grade (68.8)
— Fourth in the NFL among qualified centers in PFF run blocking grade (70.1)
— Fourth in the NFL among centers in fewest sacks allowed (1)*
— Tied for 10th in the NFL among centers in fewest quarterback hurries allowed (11)*
Tackle Braden Smith
— Eighth in the NFL among qualified tackles in PFF offensive grade (77.1)
— Sixth in the NFL among qualified offensive linemen and fourth among tackles in PFF run blocking grade (83.5)
— Tied for ninth in the NFL among tackles in fewest penalties committed (5)*
———————
Colts Defense
— Eighth in the AFC in yards allowed (328.7 per game)
— Ninth in the NFL and fourth in the AFC in rushing yards allowed (101.8 per game)
— Eighth in the AFC in passing yards allowed (226.9 per game)
— Ninth in the NFL in first downs allowed per game (18.8)
— Seventh in the NFL in fourth down conversion percentage allowed (35.71)
— Tied for eighth in the NFL in red zone touchdown scoring percentage allowed (50.00)
— First in the NFL in goal to go touchdown scoring percentage allowed (52.63)
Defensive tackle/end Denico Autry
— Tied for first in the NFL in fewest penalties committed (0)*
— Tied for eighth in the NFL among qualified interior defensive linemen in PFF coverage grade (67.2)
— Tied for eighth in the NFL among interior defensive linemen in batted passes (2)*
— Tied for first in the NFL among interior defensive linemen in fewest penalties committed (0)*
Defensive tackle Grover Stewart
— Sixth in the NFL among qualified interior defensive linemen in PFF tackling grade (76.3)
— Tied for first in the NFL among interior defensive linemen in missed tackles (0)*
— Tied for first in the NFL among qualified interior defensive linemen in PFF tackling efficiency (1,000.0)
Defensive end Justin Houston
— Seventh in the AFC in sacks (8.0)
— Tied for ninth in the NFL and tied for fifth in the AFC in fumble recoveries (3)
— Tied for fourth in the NFL and tied for second in the AFC In defensive fumble recoveries (3)
— Tied for first in the NFL in safeties forced (1)
— Tied for third in the NFL among edge defenders in fewest missed tackles (2)*
— Ninth in the NFL among qualified edge defenders in PFF run stop percentage (9.2)
— Fifth in the NFL among qualified edge defenders in PFF tackling efficiency (14.5)
— Tied for second in the NFL since 2011 in multi-sack games (19)
— Fifth in the NFL in sacks since 2011 (86.5)
— Ninth in the NFL in tackles for loss since 2011 (107.0)
— Fifth in the NFL in sacks per game since 2011 [minimum 75 games played] (0.76)
Defensive end Ben Banogu
— Tied for ninth among NFL rookies in sacks (2.5)
— Tied for seventh among NFL rookies in forced fumbles (1)
Linebacker Darius Leonard
— 10th in the NFL among qualified linebackers in PFF run defense grade (74.5)
— Second in the NFL among qualified linebackers in PFF pass rush grade (81.7)
— Second in the NFL among linebackers in sacks created (6)*
— Tied for third in the NFL among linebackers in batted passes (2)*
— Tied for sixth in the NFL among linebackers in fewest missed tackles (5)*
— 10th in the NFL among qualified linebackers in PFF tackling efficiency (16.0)
— Second in the NFL among linebackers in QB pressures per snaps (14.9)*
— Third in the NFL in total tackles since 2018 (245)
— Tied for second in the NFL in 10-tackle games since 2018 (12)
Linebacker Anthony Walker
— Tied for eighth in the NFL and tied for seventh among linebackers in PFF tackling stops (38)*
— Tied for first in the NFL in fewest penalties committed (0)*
— Tied for seventh in the NFL in most single-game tackles in 2019 (15; Week 3 vs. Atlanta)
Linebacker Bobby Okereke
— Tied for third among NFL rookies in forced fumbles (2)
— Tied for third among NFL rookies in fumble recoveries (1)
Cornerback Kenny Moore II
— Tied for first in the NFL in fewest penalties committed (0)*
— Second in the NFL among qualified cornerbacks in PFF run defense grade (86.1)
— Tied for fourth in the NFL among cornerbacks in quarterback pressures (7)*
— Tied for second in the NFL among cornerbacks in sacks created (3)*
— Tied for ninth in the NFL among cornerbacks in quarterback hits (1)*
— Tied for fifth in the NFL among cornerbacks in quarterback hurries (5)*
— First in the NFL among cornerbacks in PFF tackling stops (31)*
— Tied for fourth in the NFL among cornerbacks in yards per reception allowed (8.9)*
— Tied for sixth in the NFL among cornerbacks in touchdowns allowed in coverage (1)*
— First in the NFL among qualified cornerbacks in PFF run stop percentage (7.7)
— Fourth in the NFL among cornerbacks in quarterback pressures per snaps (16.1)
— Third in the NFL in sacks among cornerbacks since 2018 (4.0)
Cornerback Rock Ya-SIn
— Tied for seventh among NFL rookies in solo tackles (36)
— Tied for sixth among NFL rookies in interceptions (1)
Cornerback Marvell Tell III
— Tied for sixth among NFL rookies in forced fumbles (1)
Safety Malik Hooker
— Tied for first in the NFL in fewest penalties committed (0)*
— Ninth in the NFL among qualified safeties in PFF defensive grade (80.9)
— Tied for first in the NFL among safeties in reception percentage allowed (50.0)*
— Tied for first in the NFL among safeties in touchdowns allowed in coverage (0)*
— First in the NFL among safeties in passer rating allowed in coverage (19.8)*
— Sixth in the NFL among safeties in coverage snaps per reception allowed (73.5)*
Safety Khari Willis
— Eighth among NFL rookies in total tackles (47)
— Tied for seventh among NFL rookies in solo tackles (36)
— Tied for 10th in the NFL among safeties in quarterback hurries (4)*
— Tied for first in the NFL among safeties in touchdowns allowed in coverage (0)*
———————
Colts Special Teams
— Third in the NFL in punt return average (9.9)
— Ninth in the NFL in punt return average allowed (5.7)
Punter Rigoberto Sanchez
— Ninth in the NFL and third in the AFC in touchbacks on kickoffs (44)
— Eighth in the AFC in punting average (45.3)
— 10th in the NFL and third in the AFC in net punting average (42.2)
— Sixth in the NFL among qualified players in PFF kickoff grade (77.5)
— Sixth in the NFL among qualified players in PFF punting grade (74.2)
Kicker Adam Vinatieri
— Longest made field goal in the AFC this season (55 yards; Week 8 vs. Denver)
— Eighth in the AFC in scoring by kickers (73)
Safety Clayton Geathers
—Tied for seventh in the NFL among qualified players in PFF special teams grade (90.1)
Wide receiver Zach Pascal
— Seventh in the NFL among qualified players in returning grade (69.4)
— Eighth in the NFL among qualified players in kickoff returning grade (69.4)
— Tied for first in the NFL in safeties forced (1)
Wide receiver Parris Campbell
— Sixth in the NFL among rookies in kickoff return average (25.0)