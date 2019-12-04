Where Do The Colts Rank? Week 14 (2019)

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett

— Eighth in the AFC in completion percentage (64.3)

— Tied for sixth in the AFC in passing touchdowns (16)

— Fifth in the AFC in touchdown percentage (4.9)

— Tied for sixth in the AFC in fewest interceptions (6)

— Sixth in the AFC in interception percentage (1.8)

— Sixth in the AFC in passer rating (93.2)

— Sixth in the AFC in third down passer rating (88.7)

— Tied for first in the NFL in third-and-one rushing conversion percentage (100)

— Tied for fifth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns among quarterbacks (3)

— Tied for sixth in the NFL in red zone passing touchdowns (14)

— Tied for sixth in the NFL in passing touchdowns within 10-yard line (10)

— 10th in the NFL among qualified quarterbacks in fumbling grade (62.6)

— Seventh in the NFL in undesigned QB scrambles (25)*

— Eighth in the NFL in adjusted completion percentage (76.3)*

— Tied for fourth in the NFL in fewest interceptions under pressure (1)*

— Third in the NFL in completion percentage in clean pocket (75.0)*

— Tied for 10th in the NFL in fewest interceptions in clean pocket (5)*

— Third in the NFL in adjusted completion percentage in clean pocket (83.0)*

— 10th in the NFL in passer rating in clean pocket (107.5)*

— Fifth in the NFL in play action completion percentage difference (7.0)*

— Tied for fourth in the NFL in play action passing touchdowns (7)*

— Tied for seventh in the NFL in fewest play action interceptions (1)*

— Ninth in the NFL in play action completion percentage (69.3)*

— Eighth in the NFL in play action passer rating (110.5)*

— Tied for eighth in the NFL in fewest non-play action interceptions (5)*

— Third in the NFL in average time in pocket (3.01 seconds)*

— Fifth in the NFL in average time to run/scramble (5.61 seconds)*

— First in the NFL in fewest percentage of dropbacks with ball held for less than 2.5 seconds (36.7)*

— Tied for sixth in the NFL in completion percentage with ball held for less than 2.5 seconds (75.0)*

— Ninth in the NFL in passer rating with ball held for less than 2.5 seconds (102.9)*

— First in the NFL in dropbacks with ball held for more than 2.5 seconds (63.3)*

— 10th in the NFL in completion percentage with ball held for more than 2.5 seconds (58.2)*