What To Look For: Colts Kicking Off OTAs

» Roster battles: The OTA sessions are really the first opportunity to conduct practice-like settings, so these next three weeks will be the first opportunity to actually see where certain players are beginning to line up, and how reps are distributed at various positions. One thing's for certain: you'd be hard-pressed to find anybody who'd be willing to list with any degree of certainty what they feel the Colts' current depth chart would be at wide receiver, linebacker or cornerback, specifically, past the first one or two spots. It will assuredly make for some intriguing battles during OTAs, minicamp, training camp and the preseason, and, if it's done right, Reich and his staff will be left with some extremely difficult decisions when they cut down to the 53-man regular season roster in late-August/early-September. "I am looking at the board in there right now as the names are being put on there. I am saying, 'This is going to be tough,'" Reich said after the draft. "And it's hard because you really develop a closeness and bond to every one of these players. You just know that's the nature of the business and the good thing is guys are pros. They know this is the cream of the crop, this is the best of the best, this is the NFL and every year it's going to happen. As a player, you welcome it because you know it brings out the best in you. It will be tough decisions."