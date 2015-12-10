What Has Changed Since The Colts Week Four Victory Over The Jaguars?

Intro: What happened in the Colts 16-13 victory over the Jaguars back in Week Four? What has changed for both teams since early October?

Dec 10, 2015 at 08:38 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

Hilton_TY.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – In Week Four, the Colts escaped their own stadium with a 16-13 overtime victory of the Jaguars.

Thanks to two missed game-winning field goals by Jacksonville kicker Jason Myers, the Colts were able to even their record at 2-2.

What happened in that Week Four meeting and what has changed since for the two teams?

  • Myers Costly Misses: The storyline from the Colts 16-13 win over Jacksonville back in Week Four came with Jaguars kicker Jason Myers missing two game-winning field goals. Myers missed a 53-yarder wide right with seconds left in regulation. Then, in overtime, Myers pulled his 48-yarder wide left with 8:13 remaining in sudden death.
  • Hasselbeck's First Win: Andrew Luck's first game missed in the NFL came in the teams' first meeting. Matt Hasselbeck took the reigns and was very sound in his Colts starting debut (30-of-47 for 282 yards and one touchdown).
  • Low-Scoring Affair: The Colts and Jaguars combined for just 29 points on 27 total drives in early October. What's even more remarkable is the teams reached the opponent's side of the 50 on 15 drives, yet came away with points on just seven of those.
  • Gore's Critical Run: Before Frank Gore's final run in this Colts win, he had gained just 31 yards on 16 carries. Facing a third-and-five from the Jaguars 29-yard line in overtime, Gore took off for 22 yards. Two plays later, Adam Vinatieri knocked home a much shorter field goal, giving the Colts their second win of 2015.
  • Allen Hurns' Growth: Hurns, a 2014 undrafted free agent, had 11 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in the team's first meeting. The Colts are likely to see Hurns again this weekend. Hurns has cleared the concussion protocol after missing last week's loss in Tennessee.
  • No More Pep: One common thread in these three divisional rematches to close the year is Colts opponents will see a new offensive coordinator in Indianapolis. This should be an advantage to the Colts with the other AFC South teams not being able to dial up their specific game tape from earlier this season to analyze tendencies in the offensive play calling.
  • Colts Second-Half Defense: In the Colts earlier win over the Jaguars, the defense was stifling after halftime. They didn't allow a single point following intermission and definitely kept the offense in the game.
  • Divisional Dominance: With the Colts three straight AFC South wins earlier this season, they set an NFL record for consecutive wins within a division (16 in a row). The last loss in the AFC South for Indianapolis came in Week 15 of the 2012 season (Houston).
  • Colts Personnel Changes: The Colts will (likely) have Greg Toler, Dwayne Allen and a starting Robert Mathis this time around. They will be without Henry Anderson and (likely) Anthony Castonzo/Jerrell Freeman from the meeting on October 4.
  • Jaguars Personnel Changes: The Jaguars personnel should be very similar to what they had to start October. The biggest addition (literally and figureatively) will come in the service of All-Pro tight end Julius Thomas now in the lineup.

Jaguars @ Colts 2015 - HIGHLIGHTS

Game highlights from the Colts win over the Jaguars in overtime at Lucas Oil Stadium.

No Title
1 / 185
No Title
2 / 185
No Title
3 / 185
No Title
4 / 185
No Title
5 / 185
No Title
6 / 185
No Title
7 / 185
No Title
8 / 185
No Title
9 / 185
No Title
10 / 185
No Title
11 / 185
No Title
12 / 185
No Title
13 / 185
No Title
14 / 185
No Title
15 / 185
No Title
16 / 185
No Title
17 / 185
No Title
18 / 185
No Title
19 / 185
No Title
20 / 185
No Title
21 / 185
No Title
22 / 185
No Title
23 / 185
No Title
24 / 185
No Title
25 / 185
No Title
26 / 185
No Title
27 / 185
No Title
28 / 185
No Title
29 / 185
No Title
30 / 185
No Title
31 / 185
No Title
32 / 185
No Title
33 / 185
No Title
34 / 185
No Title
35 / 185
No Title
36 / 185
No Title
37 / 185
No Title
38 / 185
No Title
39 / 185
No Title
40 / 185
No Title
41 / 185
No Title
42 / 185
No Title
43 / 185
No Title
44 / 185
No Title
45 / 185
No Title
46 / 185
No Title
47 / 185
No Title
48 / 185
No Title
49 / 185
No Title
50 / 185
No Title
51 / 185
No Title
52 / 185
No Title
53 / 185
No Title
54 / 185
No Title
55 / 185
No Title
56 / 185
No Title
57 / 185
No Title
58 / 185
No Title
59 / 185
No Title
60 / 185
No Title
61 / 185
No Title
62 / 185
No Title
63 / 185
No Title
64 / 185
No Title
65 / 185
No Title
66 / 185
No Title
67 / 185
No Title
68 / 185
No Title
69 / 185
No Title
70 / 185
No Title
71 / 185
No Title
72 / 185
No Title
73 / 185
No Title
74 / 185
No Title
75 / 185
No Title
76 / 185
No Title
77 / 185
No Title
78 / 185
No Title
79 / 185
No Title
80 / 185
No Title
81 / 185
No Title
82 / 185
No Title
83 / 185
No Title
84 / 185
No Title
85 / 185
No Title
86 / 185
No Title
87 / 185
No Title
88 / 185
No Title
89 / 185
No Title
90 / 185
No Title
91 / 185
No Title
92 / 185
No Title
93 / 185
No Title
94 / 185
No Title
95 / 185
No Title
96 / 185
No Title
97 / 185
No Title
98 / 185
No Title
99 / 185
No Title
100 / 185
No Title
101 / 185
No Title
102 / 185
No Title
103 / 185
No Title
104 / 185
No Title
105 / 185
No Title
106 / 185
No Title
107 / 185
No Title
108 / 185
No Title
109 / 185
No Title
110 / 185
No Title
111 / 185
No Title
112 / 185
No Title
113 / 185
No Title
114 / 185
No Title
115 / 185
No Title
116 / 185
No Title
117 / 185
No Title
118 / 185
No Title
119 / 185
No Title
120 / 185
No Title
121 / 185
No Title
122 / 185
No Title
123 / 185
No Title
124 / 185
No Title
125 / 185
No Title
126 / 185
No Title
127 / 185
No Title
128 / 185
No Title
129 / 185
No Title
130 / 185
No Title
131 / 185
No Title
132 / 185
No Title
133 / 185
No Title
134 / 185
No Title
135 / 185
No Title
136 / 185
No Title
137 / 185
No Title
138 / 185
No Title
139 / 185
No Title
140 / 185
No Title
141 / 185
No Title
142 / 185
No Title
143 / 185
No Title
144 / 185
No Title
145 / 185
No Title
146 / 185
No Title
147 / 185
No Title
148 / 185
No Title
149 / 185
No Title
150 / 185
No Title
151 / 185
No Title
152 / 185
No Title
153 / 185
No Title
154 / 185
No Title
155 / 185
No Title
156 / 185
No Title
157 / 185
No Title
158 / 185
No Title
159 / 185
No Title
160 / 185
No Title
161 / 185
No Title
162 / 185
No Title
163 / 185
No Title
164 / 185
No Title
165 / 185
No Title
166 / 185
No Title
167 / 185
No Title
168 / 185
No Title
169 / 185
No Title
170 / 185
No Title
171 / 185
No Title
172 / 185
No Title
173 / 185
No Title
174 / 185
No Title
175 / 185
No Title
176 / 185
No Title
177 / 185
No Title
178 / 185
No Title
179 / 185
No Title
180 / 185
No Title
181 / 185
No Title
182 / 185
No Title
183 / 185
No Title
184 / 185
No Title
185 / 185
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Mailbag: Run vs. Pass, AFC South And Wild Card Playoff Race, Hard Knocks

Ahead of an AFC South road trip to Houston to face the Texans, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from Frank Reich's playcalling to if winning the division is still a possibility. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 13 Game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts released their Week 13 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's AFC South clash against the Houston Texans. Check it out below:
news

NO-FEE "Maniac Monday" Tickets Available For Final Two Games | 12 HOURS ONLY!

This no-fee offer is available for 12 hours only today from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. ET
news

By The Numbers: Buccaneers 38, Colts 31 (2021 Week 12)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 12 game of the 2021 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Robert Mathis 'Humbled, Honored' Upon Being Inducted Into Colts' Ring Of Honor

Legendary Indianapolis Colts pass rusher Robert Mathis — the NFL's all-time leader in strip sacks, and the Colts' all-time leader in sacks — on Sunday was formally inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor at halftime of Indy's Week 12 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Bucs,  Week 12

As the Colts welcome Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 12?
news

Colts Mailbag: Jonathan Taylor For MVP, Defending Tom Brady, Matchups vs. Buccaneers

Ahead of welcoming the defending Super Bowl champions to Lucas Oil Stadium, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from Jonathan Taylor's MVP case to how Matt Eberflus' defense can slow down Tom Brady. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 12 Game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Colts released their Week 12 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Check it out below:
news

1956 Throwback Game: Celebrate Colts Football Over The Decades at Lucas Oil Stadium This Sunday!

The Indianapolis Colts will celebrate several generations of Colts football at the team's 1956 "Throwback Game" this coming Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Colts, Caesars Sportsbook Offer $500 Toward 2022 Season Tickets

Indianapolis Colts fans who open and wager with a new Caesars Sportsbook account before Dec. 26 are eligible to receive a $500 credit toward purchasing or renewing 2022 Colts season tickets
news

Colts' Defense Turns In 'Tremendous Performance' Against Bills, MVP Candidate Josh Allen

The Indianapolis Colts came into Sunday's road matchup against the Buffalo Bills well aware of quarterback Josh Allen's elite abilities. By executing a solid plan up front and in the secondary, however, the Colts were able to throw Allen off his game and earn a huge victory.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 41, Bills 15 (2021 Week 11)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 11 game of the 2021 season against the Buffalo Bills
Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Colts Fans! Now through December 26, get $500 off your season tickets with our new promotion in partnership with Caesars Sportsbook.

LEARN MORE
Advertising