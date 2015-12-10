What Has Changed Since The Colts Week Four Victory Over The Jaguars?

INDIANAPOLIS – In Week Four, the Colts escaped their own stadium with a 16-13 overtime victory of the Jaguars.
Thanks to two missed game-winning field goals by Jacksonville kicker Jason Myers, the Colts were able to even their record at 2-2.
What happened in that Week Four meeting and what has changed since for the two teams?
- Myers Costly Misses: The storyline from the Colts 16-13 win over Jacksonville back in Week Four came with Jaguars kicker Jason Myers missing two game-winning field goals. Myers missed a 53-yarder wide right with seconds left in regulation. Then, in overtime, Myers pulled his 48-yarder wide left with 8:13 remaining in sudden death.
- Hasselbeck's First Win: Andrew Luck's first game missed in the NFL came in the teams' first meeting. Matt Hasselbeck took the reigns and was very sound in his Colts starting debut (30-of-47 for 282 yards and one touchdown).
- Low-Scoring Affair: The Colts and Jaguars combined for just 29 points on 27 total drives in early October. What's even more remarkable is the teams reached the opponent's side of the 50 on 15 drives, yet came away with points on just seven of those.
- Gore's Critical Run: Before Frank Gore's final run in this Colts win, he had gained just 31 yards on 16 carries. Facing a third-and-five from the Jaguars 29-yard line in overtime, Gore took off for 22 yards. Two plays later, Adam Vinatieri knocked home a much shorter field goal, giving the Colts their second win of 2015.
- Allen Hurns' Growth: Hurns, a 2014 undrafted free agent, had 11 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in the team's first meeting. The Colts are likely to see Hurns again this weekend. Hurns has cleared the concussion protocol after missing last week's loss in Tennessee.
- No More Pep: One common thread in these three divisional rematches to close the year is Colts opponents will see a new offensive coordinator in Indianapolis. This should be an advantage to the Colts with the other AFC South teams not being able to dial up their specific game tape from earlier this season to analyze tendencies in the offensive play calling.
- Colts Second-Half Defense: In the Colts earlier win over the Jaguars, the defense was stifling after halftime. They didn't allow a single point following intermission and definitely kept the offense in the game.
- Divisional Dominance: With the Colts three straight AFC South wins earlier this season, they set an NFL record for consecutive wins within a division (16 in a row). The last loss in the AFC South for Indianapolis came in Week 15 of the 2012 season (Houston).
- Colts Personnel Changes: The Colts will (likely) have Greg Toler, Dwayne Allen and a starting Robert Mathis this time around. They will be without Henry Anderson and (likely) Anthony Castonzo/Jerrell Freeman from the meeting on October 4.
- Jaguars Personnel Changes: The Jaguars personnel should be very similar to what they had to start October. The biggest addition (literally and figureatively) will come in the service of All-Pro tight end Julius Thomas now in the lineup.
Game highlights from the Colts win over the Jaguars in overtime at Lucas Oil Stadium.