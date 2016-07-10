What Are Andrew Luck And Dwayne Allen Doing In London?

INDIANAPOLIS – This week will not be the last time Andrew Luck and Dwayne Allen are in London this year.

Before Luck and Allen go to work in London this October, the Colts' duo did some teaching on Sunday.

The two held a football camp at Royal Holloway University, hoping to further the education of American football overseas.

Luck, who will also take part in a Fan Forum on Monday in London, has made several visits to Europe over the past few years in an effort to grow the brand of football.

For Allen, this week in England is about promoting the Colts and Jaguars meeting on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Wembley Stadium.