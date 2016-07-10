What Are Andrew Luck And Dwayne Allen Doing In London?

Intro: With Training Camp a little more than two weeks away, Andrew Luck and Dwayne Allen are spending the final part of their offseason in London.

Jul 10, 2016 at 12:37 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

AllenLuck.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – This week will not be the last time Andrew Luck and Dwayne Allen are in London this year.

Before Luck and Allen go to work in London this October, the Colts' duo did some teaching on Sunday.

The two held a football camp at Royal Holloway University, hoping to further the education of American football overseas.

Luck, who will also take part in a Fan Forum on Monday in London, has made several visits to Europe over the past few years in an effort to grow the brand of football.

For Allen, this week in England is about promoting the Colts and Jaguars meeting on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Wembley Stadium.

Here's a snippet of Luck and Allen at the NFL On & Off Camp from Sunday:

Catching with @Colts tight end, @Dallen83.  pic.twitter.com/pefgEGn7Bg — NFL UK (@NFLUK) July 10, 2016

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

