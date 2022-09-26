West Lafayette's Shane Fry Named 2022 'Coach of the Week' for Week 6

Indianapolis – Shane Fry of West Lafayette High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.
Fry was nominated and selected for the award after his Class 3A-No. 1 West Lafayette Red Devils raced past Benton Central, 55-0. Fry earned his 100th career victory in just under 10 seasons, becoming the third West Lafayette head coach to reach the 100-victory mark.
The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 6:
Region 1: Keith Kilmer, Lowell
Region 2: Rodney Younis, Triton
Region 3: Josh Gerber, Norwell
Region 5: Tyler Campbell, Maconaquah
Region 6: Brian Dugger, Martinsville
Region 7: Dave Pasch, Indianapolis Lutheran
Region 8: Kyle Ralph, New Palestine
Region 9: Cory Brunson, Evansville Reitz
Region 10: James Bragg, Floyd Central
This season marks the 23rd year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.
All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league, or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school, and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors, and other football representatives from across the state.
At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation and a commemorative plaque. Additionally, CenterPoint Energy will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.