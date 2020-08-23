The Week Ahead At 2020 Colts Training Camp: Aug 24-29

INDIANAPOLIS – Please find below updates for the coming week at 2020 Colts Training Camp, presented by Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.
Per CDC, state, local and NFL health guidelines, fans are not able to attend camp this summer, but the club will share the latest Colts Camp action and information virtually through all Colts social media channels, Colts.com and exclusive video content from Colts Productions.
Tues., Aug. 25 – "Colts Wellness Week"
This week, the Colts Cheerleaders will celebrate Colts Wellness Week, during which the team will release a series of instructional videos for fans wanting to boost their health and wellness. Fans may follow @ColtsEvents from August 24-28 to access daily videos on meal prep and recipes, exercises, meditation and relaxation techniques and other helpful tips.
Wed., Aug. 26 – "Colts Fit Club" & "5K Discount Day"
- Colts Fit Club, Class #4
Colts Fit Club is a free five-course workout class led by Colts Cheerleaders throughout camp. Classes are held each Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and are conducted via Zoom.
This week's class is a "barre workout" led by Colts cheerleader Danielle, who has been a barre instructor for two years. Barre workouts incorporate the use of a barre and other movements taken from ballet. This workout is for all fitness levels, requires minimal equipment and lasts roughly an hour.
Those interested in the final class on Sept. 2 may register at Colts.com/fitclub.Class size is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Virtual Colts 5K Discount Day
The Virtual Colts 5K, presented by Indiana University Health, is one month away, and fans who sign up for the race on Wednesday will receive $5 off the normal $40 registration fee! The fee includes a Colts 5K t-shirt, finisher medal, digital race bib and access to an exclusive virtual event experience. (All VIP Virtual registrants will have their items mailed to them at no additional cost.)
What's more, the Colts will launch their exclusive Colts 5K app, allowing participants to race virtually against Colts Cheerleaders, mascot "Blue" and team reporter Larra Overton. Participants also will hear words of encouragement along the way from Colts coaches and players.
Fans may register for the race at Colts5K.com*.*
Thur., Aug. 27 – "Celebrate Our Heroes" Special Delivery
_"Celebrate our Heroes," presented by Wagner Reese. _During these challenging times, thousands of Hoosiers – health professionals, first responders, military members, retail and service workers, public servants and others – have stepped up to serve their friends and neighbors in need and to keep Indiana moving.
Throughout Colts Camp, fans were encouraged to nominate these Hoosier heroes for a chance to win a special autographed Colts prize and a Papa John's pizza party with team mascot "Blue." Blue will make the special delivery to the winning hero this Thursday. Event details will be released later this week.
Other Virtual Fan Opportunities
- Daily Fan Sweepstakes
On each day of Colts Camp, fans will have the opportunity to enter an online sweepstakes for special Colts prizes, including player autographed items, sponsor prizes and other Colts merchandise. Fans may enter at Colts.com/campsweepstakes. Winners will be randomly drawn and announced at the end of each practice day.
- #MyColtsCamp Memories
Fans are encouraged to share their favorite Colts Camp memories from Grand Park, Rose-Hulman or Anderson University on social media using #MyColtsCamp. The Colts will retweet and share selected posts with fans on the team's social media channels.
- "Letters to Camp"
Fans may inspire the team by writing letters and creating drawings to send to the players throughout camp. Fans may download a template from Colts.com/letters and submit their letter or drawing online. Select submissions will featured and shared with Colts fans on team social media channels.
- "Colts Junior Training Camp" Video Series, presented by Gatorade
Without fans at camp, the Colts instead are offering young people a virtual camp experience through the Colts Junior Training Camp video series. Kids can practice their football skills by watching instructional videos featuring drills for every position. The videos were produced by Colts Youth Football, with the help of Westfield High School Football, and are available at Colts.com/juniorcamp.
- Virtual Fundraiser – IPS Education Equity Fund & Gleaners Food Bank
During past camps, the team has held collection drives to benefit various nonprofits and efforts in the community. This summer, the Colts are hosting a virtual fundraiser for the Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) Education Equity Fund and Gleaners. Fans may learn about and donate to both efforts at Colts.com/giveback.
- "Huddle at Home"
Throughout camp, the Colts encourage Colts Nation to take a moment to help a neighbor, donate to a community nonprofit or do other good deeds to help brighten the lives of others. Fans who share photos and videos of their good deeds using #ColtsCamp and tagging @ColtsCommunity may be featured across Colts social media channels.