The Week Ahead At 2020 Colts Training Camp: Aug 24-29

Other Virtual Fan Opportunities

Daily Fan Sweepstakes

On each day of Colts Camp, fans will have the opportunity to enter an online sweepstakes for special Colts prizes, including player autographed items, sponsor prizes and other Colts merchandise. Fans may enter at Colts.com/campsweepstakes. Winners will be randomly drawn and announced at the end of each practice day.

#MyColtsCamp Memories

Fans are encouraged to share their favorite Colts Camp memories from Grand Park, Rose-Hulman or Anderson University on social media using #MyColtsCamp. The Colts will retweet and share selected posts with fans on the team's social media channels.

"Letters to Camp"

Fans may inspire the team by writing letters and creating drawings to send to the players throughout camp. Fans may download a template from Colts.com/letters and submit their letter or drawing online. Select submissions will featured and shared with Colts fans on team social media channels.

"Colts Junior Training Camp" Video Series, presented by Gatorade

Without fans at camp, the Colts instead are offering young people a virtual camp experience through the Colts Junior Training Camp video series. Kids can practice their football skills by watching instructional videos featuring drills for every position. The videos were produced by Colts Youth Football, with the help of Westfield High School Football, and are available at Colts.com/juniorcamp.

Virtual Fundraiser – IPS Education Equity Fund & Gleaners Food Bank

During past camps, the team has held collection drives to benefit various nonprofits and efforts in the community. This summer, the Colts are hosting a virtual fundraiser for the Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) Education Equity Fund and Gleaners. Fans may learn about and donate to both efforts at Colts.com/giveback.

"Huddle at Home"