The Week Ahead At 2020 Colts Training Camp: Aug 24-29

Please find below event updates for 2020 Colts Training Camp, presented by Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, for the coming week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.

Aug 23, 2020 at 06:25 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
2020_TC_General_WebSocial_2_1920x1080

INDIANAPOLIS – Please find below updates for the coming week at 2020 Colts Training Camp, presented by Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.

Per CDC, state, local and NFL health guidelines, fans are not able to attend camp this summer, but the club will share the latest Colts Camp action and information virtually through all Colts social media channels, Colts.com and exclusive video content from Colts Productions.

Tues., Aug. 25 – "Colts Wellness Week"

This week, the Colts Cheerleaders will celebrate Colts Wellness Week, during which the team will release a series of instructional videos for fans wanting to boost their health and wellness. Fans may follow @ColtsEvents from August 24-28 to access daily videos on meal prep and recipes, exercises, meditation and relaxation techniques and other helpful tips.

Wed., Aug. 26 – "Colts Fit Club" & "5K Discount Day"

  • Colts Fit Club, Class #4

Colts Fit Club is a free five-course workout class led by Colts Cheerleaders throughout camp. Classes are held each Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and are conducted via Zoom. 

This week's class is a "barre workout" led by Colts cheerleader Danielle, who has been a barre instructor for two years. Barre workouts incorporate the use of a barre and other movements taken from ballet. This workout is for all fitness levels, requires minimal equipment and lasts roughly an hour.

Those interested in the final class on Sept. 2 may register at Colts.com/fitclub.Class size is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. 

  • Virtual Colts 5K Discount Day

The Virtual Colts 5K, presented by Indiana University Health, is one month away, and fans who sign up for the race on Wednesday will receive $5 off the normal $40 registration fee! The fee includes a Colts 5K t-shirt, finisher medal, digital race bib and access to an exclusive virtual event experience. (All VIP Virtual registrants will have their items mailed to them at no additional cost.)

What's more, the Colts will launch their exclusive Colts 5K app, allowing participants to race virtually against Colts Cheerleaders, mascot "Blue" and team reporter Larra Overton. Participants also will hear words of encouragement along the way from Colts coaches and players.

Fans may register for the race at Colts5K.com*.*

Thur., Aug. 27 – "Celebrate Our Heroes" Special Delivery

_"Celebrate our Heroes," presented by Wagner Reese. _During these challenging times, thousands of Hoosiers – health professionals, first responders, military members, retail and service workers, public servants and others – have stepped up to serve their friends and neighbors in need and to keep Indiana moving. 

Throughout Colts Camp, fans were encouraged to nominate these Hoosier heroes for a chance to win a special autographed Colts prize and a Papa John's pizza party with team mascot "Blue." Blue will make the special delivery to the winning hero this Thursday. Event details will be released later this week.

Other Virtual Fan Opportunities

  • Daily Fan Sweepstakes

On each day of Colts Camp, fans will have the opportunity to enter an online sweepstakes for special Colts prizes, including player autographed items, sponsor prizes and other Colts merchandise. Fans may enter at Colts.com/campsweepstakes. Winners will be randomly drawn and announced at the end of each practice day.

  • #MyColtsCamp Memories

Fans are encouraged to share their favorite Colts Camp memories from Grand Park, Rose-Hulman or Anderson University on social media using #MyColtsCamp. The Colts will retweet and share selected posts with fans on the team's social media channels.

  • "Letters to Camp"

Fans may inspire the team by writing letters and creating drawings to send to the players throughout camp. Fans may download a template from Colts.com/letters and submit their letter or drawing online. Select submissions will featured and shared with Colts fans on team social media channels.

  • "Colts Junior Training Camp" Video Series, presented by Gatorade

Without fans at camp, the Colts instead are offering young people a virtual camp experience through the Colts Junior Training Camp video series. Kids can practice their football skills by watching instructional videos featuring drills for every position. The videos were produced by Colts Youth Football, with the help of Westfield High School Football, and are available at Colts.com/juniorcamp.

  • Virtual Fundraiser – IPS Education Equity Fund & Gleaners Food Bank

During past camps, the team has held collection drives to benefit various nonprofits and efforts in the community. This summer, the Colts are hosting a virtual fundraiser for the Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) Education Equity Fund and Gleaners. Fans may learn about and donate to both efforts at Colts.com/giveback.

  • "Huddle at Home"

Throughout camp, the Colts encourage Colts Nation to take a moment to help a neighbor, donate to a community nonprofit or do other good deeds to help brighten the lives of others. Fans who share photos and videos of their good deeds using #ColtsCamp and tagging @ColtsCommunity may be featured across Colts social media channels.

Related Content

2020 Camp Chatter: Khari Willis & Tavon Wilson
news

2020 Camp Chatter: Khari Willis & Tavon Wilson

What's the latest in #ColtsCamp from the players' perspective? Hear from safeties Khari Willis and Tavon Wilson in today's edition of "Camp Chatter."
Frank Reich On Battle For Depth At Tackle, Mo Alie-Cox's Importance, Big Day Monday At Lucas Oil Stadium
news

Frank Reich On Battle For Depth At Tackle, Mo Alie-Cox's Importance, Big Day Monday At Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich today spoke to the media via video conference. What's the latest on the depth at offensive tackle, why Mo Alie-Cox is a key piece to the offense, the plan for an intense practice Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium and more?
2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 23: Braden Smith Returns As Colts Put In Lighter Work Ahead Of Monday's Practice At Lucas Oil Stadium
news

2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 23: Braden Smith Returns As Colts Put In Lighter Work Ahead Of Monday's Practice At Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts were in helmets and shells Sunday for a lighter, quicker training camp session at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, setting up a big day of practice Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium. What were some of the top takeaways from the day?
Colts Hope Julian Blackmon Can Return Within 2-3 Weeks
news

Colts Hope Julian Blackmon Can Return Within 2-3 Weeks

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard said late last week, in an appearance on Sirius XM NFL, said the team hopes 2020 third-round pick Julian Blackmon, the talented safety out of Utah, will be ready to be removed from the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list within the next two to three weeks.
2020 Camp Chatter: T.J. Carrie & Rock Ya-Sin
news

2020 Camp Chatter: T.J. Carrie & Rock Ya-Sin

What's the latest in #ColtsCamp from the players' perspective? Hear from cornerbacks T.J. Carrie and Rock Ya-Sin in today's edition of "Camp Chatter."
Frank Reich With Injury Updates On Braden Smith, Jack Doyle
news

Frank Reich With Injury Updates On Braden Smith, Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich today spoke to local reporters via video conference. What's the latest on injuries to starters Braden Smith and Jack Doyle, how the team has been able to evaluate rookie quarterback Jacob Eason, getting ready for the physicality of the season and more?
2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 22: Michael Pittman Jr., Rock Ya-Sin Continue Competitive Battle; DeForest Buckner Returns
news

2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 22: Michael Pittman Jr., Rock Ya-Sin Continue Competitive Battle; DeForest Buckner Returns

The Indianapolis Colts had yet another competitive training camp practice on Saturday morning at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, as the team got one step closer to its 2020 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. What were some of the top takeaways from the day?
2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 21: Red Zone Work Highlighted, Trey Burton Making Most Of Reps
news

2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 21: Red Zone Work Highlighted, Trey Burton Making Most Of Reps

After an off day for the players, the Indianapolis Colts returned to the practice field Friday for their fourth fully-padded training camp practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. What were some of the top takeaways from the day?
Indianapolis Colts training camp held at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, IN on August 1, 2019.
news

2020 Camp Chatter: Marlon Mack On Embracing Jonathan Taylor In Backfield, Catching More Passes

What's the latest in #ColtsCamp from the players' perspective? Hear from running back Marlon Mack, who talks about the addition of rookie Jonathan Taylor and being utilized more in the passing game, in today's edition of "Camp Chatter."
Nick Sirianni Believes Colts Have One Of NFL's Top Running Back Groups; More On Michael Pittman Jr.'s Development
news

Nick Sirianni Believes Colts Have One Of NFL's Top Running Back Groups; More On Michael Pittman Jr.'s Development

Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni today spoke to local reporters via conference call. What's the latest on how talented he believes the team's running back group really is, what specifically rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is working on improving and why he'll never grow tired of working with Philip Rivers.
Matt Eberflus On Tyquan Lewis' Emergence, Grover Stewart's Increased Role, Rock Ya-Sin In Year 2
news

Matt Eberflus On Tyquan Lewis' Emergence, Grover Stewart's Increased Role, Rock Ya-Sin In Year 2

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on Friday spoke to local reporters via video conference. What's the latest on defensive tackle/end Tyquan Lewis' strong start to training camp, defensive tackle Grover Stewart's big role up front, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin in Year 2 and much more?

Advertising