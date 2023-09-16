Colts elevate G Arlington Hambright and WR Juwann Winfree to the active roster

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today elevated guard Arlington Hambright and wide receiver Juwann Winfree to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Houston.
Hambright, 6-5, 300 pounds, has spent time on the team's practice squad this season. He also spent time on Indianapolis' practice squad in 2022. Hambright was originally signed to the team's practice squad on September 1, 2022. He participated in the New England Patriots' 2022 offseason program and training camp before being waived on August 30. In 2021, Hambright spent time on the Chicago Bears' active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. As a rookie in 2020, he played in nine regular season games (one start) and one postseason contest with the Bears. Hambright was originally selected by Chicago in the seventh round (226th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Winfree, 6-1, 210 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He played in Week 1 vs. Jacksonville after being elevated to the active roster from the practice squad. Winfree was signed to the Colts practice squad on August 30, 2023. He has played in 16 career games in his time with the Colts (2023), Green Bay Packers (2020-22) and Denver Broncos (2019) and has compiled nine receptions for 75 yards. Winfree has also appeared in one postseason contest.