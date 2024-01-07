Colts season comes to an end following Week 18 loss to Houston Texans

Though the Texans managed to respond with a touchdown on their first offensive play of the game, both offenses were held in check for much of the first half.

The next seven combined drives ended in punts, keeping the score 7-3 deep into the second quarter. However, that all changed after the two-minute warning.

On the first play back from the break, Texans' quarterback C.J. Stroud found his fullback Andrew Beck for a one-yard touchdown. They were unable to enjoy their double-digit lead for long though.