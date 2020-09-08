How to Watch Colts @ Jaguars

MATCHUP
The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars in their 2020 regular season opener. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 13, at TIAA Bank Field.
The contest will mark the 39th all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the Colts leading the series at 24-14. In the 2019 regular season finale on Dec. 29, 2019, Jacksonville hosted and defeated Indianapolis at TIAA Bank Field, 38-20.
WATCH ON TV
- TV coverage: CBS
- Play-by-Play: Spero Dedes
- Color Analyst: Adam Archuleta
WATCH ON MOBILE
A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market*:
- Colts Official App
- Colts.com mobile website (Safari browser ONLY)
- Yahoo! Sports mobile browser or app
*Please check your local TV listing to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).
LISTEN LIVE
Local Radio coverage: Games can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5, 107.5 and 1070 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.
- Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
- Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
- Sideline: Larra Overton
- Pregame/Postgame Analyst: Bill Brooks
- Available to stream live within 100 miles of Indianapolis on Colts.com (Desktop only)
- Listen to the live local call of every Colts game all season long with NFL Game Pass. Sign up for a free trial.