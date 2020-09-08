Presented by

How to Watch Colts @ Jaguars

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13th (Week 1).

Sep 08, 2020 at 02:00 PM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

how to watch jags safari

Game Center | NFL Game Pass | Download The Colts Mobile App

MATCHUP

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars in their 2020 regular season opener. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 13, at TIAA Bank Field.

The contest will mark the 39th all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the Colts leading the series at 24-14. In the 2019 regular season finale on Dec. 29, 2019, Jacksonville hosted and defeated Indianapolis at TIAA Bank Field, 38-20.

WATCH ON TV

  • TV coverage: CBS
  • Play-by-Play: Spero Dedes
  • Color Analyst: Adam Archuleta

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market*:

*Please check your local TV listing to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH.

LISTEN LIVE

Local Radio coverage: Games can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5, 107.5 and 1070 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.

  • Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
  • Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
  • Sideline: Larra Overton
  • Pregame/Postgame Analyst: Bill Brooks
  • Available to stream live within 100 miles of Indianapolis on Colts.com (Desktop only)
  • Listen to the live local call of every Colts game all season long with NFL Game Pass. Sign up for a free trial.

Related Content

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Colts @ Jaguars Season Finale
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Colts @ Jaguars Season Finale

How to watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars on December 29th, 2019 (Week 17).
Panthers @ Colts: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream
news

Panthers @ Colts: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts on December 22nd, 2019 (Week 16).
Colts @ Saints: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream
news

Colts @ Saints: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts at New Orleans Saints on December 16th, 2019 (Week 15).
How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Colts @ Buccaneers
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Colts @ Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 8th, 2019 (Week 14).
Titans @ Colts: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream
news

Titans @ Colts: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts on December 1st, 2019 (Week 13).
Colts @ Texans: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream
news

Colts @ Texans: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans on November 21st, 2019 (Week 12).
Jaguars @ Colts: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream
news

Jaguars @ Colts: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts on November 17th, 2019 (Week 11).
How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream: Dolphins @ Colts
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream: Dolphins @ Colts

How to watch, listen and live stream Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts on November 10th, 2019 (Week 10).
How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream: Colts @ Steelers
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream: Colts @ Steelers

How to watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers on November 3rd, 2019 (Week 9).
How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Denver Broncos @ Indianapolis Colts 
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Denver Broncos @ Indianapolis Colts 

How to watch, listen and live stream Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts on October 27th, 2019 (Week 8).

Advertising