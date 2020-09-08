How to Watch Colts @ Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars in their 2020 regular season opener. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 13, at TIAA Bank Field.

The contest will mark the 39th all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the Colts leading the series at 24-14. In the 2019 regular season finale on Dec. 29, 2019, Jacksonville hosted and defeated Indianapolis at TIAA Bank Field, 38-20.