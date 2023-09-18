Vincennes' Levi Salters Named 2023 'Coach of the Week' for Week 5

Levi Salters of Vincennes Lincoln High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Corteva Agriscience, headquartered in Indianapolis, the Colts announced today.
Salters earned this recognition after his Class 3A Alices improved to 4-1 on the season with a 26-21 home win over Class 5A Castle. It was Lincoln's first win over Castle since 1979.
The following coaches also were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 5:
Region 1: Craig Osika, Hobart
Region 2: Darrick Lee, South Bend Riley
Region 3: Jason Garrett, Bishop Dwenger
Region 4: Marc Hall, West Central
Region 5:Jon Kirschner, Hamilton Heights
Region 6: Tyler Bless, Plainfield
Region 7: Brett Cooper, Perry Meridian
Region 8: Dave Sharpe, Noblesville
Region 10: Daniel McDonald, Providence
This season marks the 24th year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.
All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.
At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque. What's more, Corteva Agriscience will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.