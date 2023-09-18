Coach of the Week

Vincennes' Levi Salters Named 2023 'Coach of the Week' for Week 5

Levi Salters of Vincennes Lincoln High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Corteva Agriscience, headquartered in Indianapolis, the Colts announced today.

Sep 18, 2023 at 11:34 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
2023-colts-COW

Levi Salters of Vincennes Lincoln High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Corteva Agriscience, headquartered in Indianapolis, the Colts announced today.

Salters earned this recognition after his Class 3A Alices improved to 4-1 on the season with a 26-21 home win over Class 5A Castle. It was Lincoln's first win over Castle since 1979.

The following coaches also were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 5:

Region 1: Craig Osika, Hobart

Region 2: Darrick Lee, South Bend Riley

Region 3: Jason Garrett, Bishop Dwenger 

Region 4: Marc Hall, West Central

Region 5:Jon Kirschner, Hamilton Heights

Region 6: Tyler Bless, Plainfield

Region 7: Brett Cooper, Perry Meridian 

Region 8: Dave Sharpe, Noblesville

Region 10: Daniel McDonald, Providence

This season marks the 24th year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree. 

All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.

At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque. What's more, Corteva Agriscience will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.

Related Content

news

Positive attitude leads to great results for East Central's Cole Burton

Cole Burton always seems to make good on his promises.
news

2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Four Edition

news

Sheridan's Larry "Bud" Wright Named 2023 'Coach of the Week' for Week 4

Larry "Bud" Wright of Sheridan High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Corteva Agriscience, headquartered in Indianapolis, the Colts announced today. 
news

2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Three Edition

news

Family and football prove to be a winning combination for Triton Central's Jace Stuckey

It might be hard to believe, but Jace Stuckey has not always loved the game of football.
news

Oak Hill's Bud Ozmun Named 2023 'Coach of the Week' for Week 3

Bud Ozmun of Oak Hill High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Corteva Agriscience, headquartered in Indianapolis, the Colts announced today. 
news

2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Two Edition

news

Danny O'Neil has passed all his tests with flying colors for Indianapolis Cathedral

This past spring, Indianapolis Cathedral head football coach Bill Peebles called the 6-foot-1, 185-pound standout "the best quarterback I have had the pleasure of coaching."
news

Penn's Cory Yeoman Named 2023 'Coach of the Week' for Week 2

Cory Yeoman of Penn High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Corteva Agriscience, headquartered in Indianapolis, the Colts announced today.
news

Auden Jones is at the center of Penn's success on the gridiron

Moving around the football field is nothing new for Penn's Auden Jones.
news

2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week One Edition

Advertising