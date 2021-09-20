Valparaiso's Bill Marshall Named 2021 'Coach Of The Week' For Week 5

Bill Marshall of Valparaiso High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today. 

Sep 20, 2021 at 10:44 AM
Marshall was nominated and selected for the award after leading his Class 5A, No. 2 Vikings to a 10-7 victory over Class 6A, No. 8 Chesterton. The Vikings have the state's longest regular season win streak at 26, and now have won 25 consecutive conference games. Since taking over at the tail end of 2017, Marshall is now 22-0 versus league opponents.

The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 5:

  • Region 2: Stephen Moriarty – Tippecanoe Valley
  • Region 3: Jared Sauder – Leo
  • Region 4: Mike Johnson – Logansport  
  • Region 5: Alex Stewart – Western 
  • Region 6: Andy Olson – Monrovia
  • Region 7: Mike Kirschner – Warren Central
  • Region 8:Tim Miller – Lapel  
  • Region 9: Todd Wilkerson – Heritage Hills
  • Region 10: David Papenhaus – Silver Creek

This season marks the 22nd year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout the state. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.

All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.

At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque. What's more, CenterPoint Energy will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.

For more information, visit Colts.com/HighSchoolFootball.

