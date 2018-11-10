UPDATE: Two More Colts Ruled Out, Kemoko Turay Doubtful For Jaguars Game

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts have downgraded three players' statuses ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The team announced today that guard/tackle Denzelle Good and cornerback Nate Hairston, who were originally labeled as questionable on Friday, have been ruled out. Defensive end Kemoko Turay, meanwhile, has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful.

The Colts (3-5) on Friday already ruled tight end Ryan Hewitt, safety Mike Mitchell and tight end Erik Swoope out for the Jaguars game. Wide receiver Ryan Grant remains the only Indy player labeled questionable for the contest.