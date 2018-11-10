UPDATE: Two More Colts Ruled Out, Kemoko Turay Doubtful For Jaguars Game

The Indianapolis Colts today ruled two more players — tackle/guard Denzelle Good and cornerback Nate Hairston — out for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, while defensive end Kemoko Turay has been downgraded to doubtful.

Nov 10, 2018 at 12:21 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts have downgraded three players' statuses ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The team announced today that guard/tackle Denzelle Good and cornerback Nate Hairston, who were originally labeled as questionable on Friday, have been ruled out. Defensive end Kemoko Turay, meanwhile, has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful.

The Colts (3-5) on Friday already ruled tight end Ryan Hewitt, safety Mike Mitchell and tight end Erik Swoope out for the Jaguars game. Wide receiver Ryan Grant remains the only Indy player labeled questionable for the contest.

The Jaguars (3-5) will be without cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and Quenton Meeks. Defensive tackle Eli Ankou is doubtful, while four players — tight end David Grinnage, defensive end Lerentee McCray, tight end James O'Shaughnessy and linebacker Telvin Smith Sr. — are questionable.

Advertising